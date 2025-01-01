RayNah, once they're in the van they're just body parts.
Matt ScudderYou know there's still a round left in the chamber here? Now. Put it back together. Caress it. Rub it, like it's part of you. Feels good, doesn't it?
TJWord... It's all oily and whatnot.
Matt ScudderTurn off the safety... Now cock it... Now put it to your temple and pull the fucking trigger.
TJWhat?
Matt ScudderYou heard me. Shoot yourself in the head. Might as well get it over with now. Because you walk around with a gun, sooner or later, it's gonna happen anyway. No rewind. No going out for popcorn and coming back to the show. It's just you with that gun in your hand, stupid look on your face, and your hash all over the wall.
Matt Scudder[speaking at A.A. meeeting]I was off-duty one day in this bar in Washington Heights where cops didn't have to pay for their drinks. And a couple of guys came in to rob the place. I chased them into the street, shot two dead, got a third one in the leg. He'll never walk right again. Yeah. I quit drinking that day. It just wasn't as much fun after that.
Ray[on the phone]She couldn't tell me what breed the other dog was. She was young when it died. They had it put to sleep, she said. It's a silly term for it, don't you think? I mean, you're gonna kill something you ought to have the courage to say that's what you're doing. You're not talking. You still there?