Beth Slocum [Looking at her grave] Is this some kind of sick joke?

Zach Orfman I wish it was.

Beth Slocum W... What is that?

Zach Orfman You died a week and a half ago. And then you must have like dug yourself up or something.

Beth Slocum No. No. No. No way. That's impossible Zach. Zach.

Zach Orfman Ok listen: You... went hiking by yourself.

Beth Slocum No, I didn't.

Zach Orfman Yes, and you gotten bitten by a snake, and then you died.

Beth Slocum How could I be dead Zach? I'm not dead. My mom and dad would have told me if I was... dead.

Zach Orfman They didn't want to hurt your feelings.

Beth Slocum No. No. How could I be... how could I be dead if I'm alive? You can't be both things Zach. You can either be dead or alive, and I'm alive.

Beth Slocum Look at me Zach. Feel me. Look.

Zach Orfman Your parents think you were resurrected.

Beth Slocum Like Jesus?

Zach Orfman Or a zombie.

Beth Slocum Or a zombie? What the fuck Zach? What does that mean?

Zach Orfman [Zach places his hand on Beth's shoulder in an attempt to comfort her] Hey...

Beth Slocum [Beth looks at her grave again, in a mixed state of shock and confusion] I'm dead.

Beth Slocum And there's no other Beth?

Zach Orfman Yeah, You're the only one, ok? Ok listen. Um... things have been like... things have been like really difficult between us. And um... Like, it's not your fault, but...

Beth Slocum You don't love me anymore.

Beth Slocum You don't love me anymore.

Zach Orfman Yes, I do. Ok I just... Look, I can't do this anymore. You're not... you're not you!

Beth Slocum Yes, it is me. Look at me I'm... Beth. I'm here. How could I not be Beth?

Zach Orfman I know, but you're not the same Beth Ok? You're just like... You're violent and you're angry and you're destructive, and I'm like... I'm scared of you ok?

Beth Slocum [Flies into a rage] Fuck you!

[pushes Zach over]

Beth Slocum I'm Beth, and I'm alive ok?