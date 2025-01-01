Emmeline PankhurstFor fifty years, we have laboured peacefully to secure the vote for women. We've been ridiculed, battered and ignored. Now we have realised that deeds and sacrifice must be the order of the day. We are fighting for a time in which every little girl born into the world will have an equal chance with her brothers. Never underestimate the power we women have to define our own destinies. We do not want to be law breakers. We want to be law makers. Be militant, each of you in your own way. Those of you who can break windows, break them. Those who can further attack the sacred idol of property, do so! We have been left with no alternative, but to defy this government! If we must go to prison to obtain the vote, let it be the windows of government, not the bodies of women, that shall be broken! I incite this meeting and all the women in Britain to rebellion! I would rather be a rebel than a slave!
Maud Watts[voice over, letter to Inspector Steed]Dear Inspector Steed. I thought about your offer, and I have to say no. You see, I am a suffragette after all. You told me no one listens to girls like me. Well I can't have that anymore. All my life, I've been respectful, done what men told me. I know better now. I'm worth no more, no less than you. Mrs. Pankhurst said, "If it's right for men to fight for their freedom, then it's right for women to fight for theirs." If the law says I can't see my son, I will fight to change that law. We're both foot soldiers, in our own way. Both fighting for our cause. I won't betray mine. Will you betray yours? If you thought I would, you were wrong about me. Yours sincerely, Maud Watts.
Maud WattsAnd reason, said to her, "Silence. What do you hear?" And she said, "I hear the sound of feet. A thousand times, ten thousands of thousands of thousands and they beat this way." They are the feet of those that shall follow you. Lead on.
Maud WattsYour mother's name is Maud Watts. Don't forget that name. Because, I'll be waiting for you to find me. Will you find me George? Don't forget it.
Inspector Arthur SteedYou know, there was a housekeeper on her way back when the bomb went off. She forgot her gloves. If she was two minutes later - what would that have done for your cause? Violence doesn't discern! It takes the innocent and the guilty! What gives you the right to put that woman's life at risk?
Maud WattsWhat gave you the right - to stand in the middle of a riot and watch women beaten and do nothing? You're a hypocrite.
Inspector Arthur SteedAnd do you think anyone listens to a girl like you? That anyone cares? They don't. You're nothing in the world. I grew up with girls like you, Maud. People who sacrifice life for revenge and a cause. I know you. And so do they. They know how to draw on girls like you. Girls without money or prospects who want things to be better. They primp and the preen and they fluff you and they tell you - you are the foot soldiers of the cause. But, you're only fodder - for a battle none of you can win.
Benedict HaughtonPankhurst claims responsibility for the bombing and faces prison while the real culprits go free. She's going to milk every ounce of attention she can in prison.
Alice HaughtonThis is your moment to come forward and speak up. And I will choose one person from this laundry to deliver their testimony at the House of Commons. These will be heard by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Mr. Lloyd George.
Mrs ColemanNo one cares, love.
Violet MillerSome of us do, Mrs. Coleman. So shut your bleedin' cake-hole!