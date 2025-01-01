DaiBut, really, there's only one difference between this and a bar in South Wales. The women. They're a lot more feminine in here.
DaiWhat I'd really like to say to you tonight is thank you. If you're one of the people that's put money in these buckets, if you've supported LGSM, then thank you, because what you've given us is more than money. It's friendship. When you're in a battle against an enemy so much bigger, so much stronger than you, well, to find out you had a friend you never knew existed, well, that's the best feeling in the world. So, thank you.
StephSteph, Stella, Zoe: [to the Tune of "Solidarity Forever"] Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart...
ReggieYou can't possibly say that every woman is a lesbian.
ZoeWhy not?
ReggieBecause they're not! Esther Rantzen isn't a lesbian. My mum is not a lesbian.
StellaHow do you know?
ReggieHow do I know my Mum's not a lesbian?
RayWhat he's trying to say is, you can't make grand, sweeping generalizations. It's not acceptable.
StephSteph, Stella, Zoe: [Resumes Singing] Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Including Reggie's Mum!
JonathanPolice harassment, dear. I could set it to music.
SianAnd if he does?
JonathanThen he must formally charge you within 24 hours of that arrest. But reasonable grounds means concrete evidence that can stand up in court. It doesn't mean he doesn't like the look of you. That's the same whether you're standing on a picket line or trolling down Clapham High Street in full drag.
Cliff[the committee is discussing where the LGSM members will be staying]Cliff: I don't mind taking more, Hefina. Not the lesbians so much, because of their cuisine, but I'll take an extra gay.
Mark[on the phone trying to find a band for the Pits & Perverts ball]It's a fund-raising concert, and we're lookin' for bands to... no! No! No, no, no, I am in no way suggesting that Sting, or indeed any other member of The Police, is a pervert.
BromleyJust for future reference... my name is Joe!