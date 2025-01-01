Menu
[Giving a Speech in a Gay Bar]
Dai I've had a lot of new experiences during this strike. Speaking in public, standing on a picket line, And now I'm in a gay bar.
Jonathan Well, if you don't like it, you can go home.
Dai As a matter of fact, I do like it.
[Crowd Ooh's]
Dai Beer's a bit expensive, mind.
[Crowd Laughs]
Dai But, really, there's only one difference between this and a bar in South Wales. The women. They're a lot more feminine in here.
[the Crowd Laughs and Cheers]
Dai What I'd really like to say to you tonight is thank you. If you're one of the people that's put money in these buckets, if you've supported LGSM, then thank you, because what you've given us is more than money. It's friendship. When you're in a battle against an enemy so much bigger, so much stronger than you, well, to find out you had a friend you never knew existed, well, that's the best feeling in the world. So, thank you.
[the Crowd Applauds and Cheers Dai and LGSM]
[singing in The Van Driving to Dulais]
Steph Steph, Stella, Zoe: [to the Tune of "Solidarity Forever"] Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart...
Reggie You can't possibly say that every woman is a lesbian.
Zoe Why not?
Reggie Because they're not! Esther Rantzen isn't a lesbian. My mum is not a lesbian.
Stella How do you know?
Reggie How do I know my Mum's not a lesbian?
Ray What he's trying to say is, you can't make grand, sweeping generalizations. It's not acceptable.
Ray What he's trying to say is, you can't make grand, sweeping generalizations. It's not acceptable.
[beat]
Steph Steph, Stella, Zoe: [Resumes Singing] Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Including Reggie's Mum!
Dai Where are you from?
Gethin Rhyl, originally.
Dai [Hefina, Dai and Cliff turn serious] No, no way.
Hefina [to Johnathan] Listen, we don't mind the gays, and the lesbians, that's fine. But don't you dare be bringing people from North Wales down here!
[an awkward silence follows and they all laugh]
[as Mark Leaves to Go to The March]
Mark's Crotchety Old Neighbour I've spoken to the council about your deviant parties.
Mark There's no need to do that. Knock on the door, we'd let you in.
Mark's Crotchety Old Neighbour They're sending a policeman!
Mark Oh, I do hope so.
Reggie Nobody said anything about hiding who we are.
Mark Yes, they did. You.
Reggie I just think if everybody takes it easy on the...
Ray Flamboyance.
Ray Flamboyance.
Reggie We're more likely to fit in.
Jonathan I'm sorry, just to be clear, when you say "flamboyance", you mean gay. And when you say "everyone", you mean me.
Mark Jonathan.
Jonathan Good. It's just I haven't spoken 1950s in quite a while.
Hefina What the hell do you think you're doing?
Carl Just talking to Kev about something.
Hefina You can talk to Kev any day of the week. Get over there and find a gay or a lesbian right now.
Carl Look, Hefina, I've shaken their hands, I've bought them a pint. See? I don't wanna labor the point, do I? I might, you know, give them the wrong impression.
Kevin Right.
Hefina [Sarcastically] Oh, Right. Because you're so bloody irresistible, is that it, Carl Evans?
Hefina [Seriously] Listen to me, I've seen you dancing round my backyard with no clothes on since you were this high, and I can tell you right now, these gays have thrown better away.
Bromley I've never met a lesbian before
Steph Really? I've never met anyone who irons their jeans.
Bromley I live at home.
Steph No shit! Is that where you got that lovely brooch?
[Bromley Hastily Removes a "Happy Birthday" Pin]
Bromley That's embarrassing. It's today.
Steph What are you? Ten?
Bromley I'm twenty.
Steph I wouldn't go spreading that around.
[Bromley Looks Confused]
Steph You're illegal, darling. Sixteen for the breeders. Twenty-one for the gays. Did you learn nothing on that march? You're *still* a minor.
Bromley Jesus!
Steph Victory to the Minors.
[Talking to the receptionist of a Record Company]
Receptionist There are no gay artists on this label. I'm sorry.
Mark They don't have to be gay. That's the point. This is a coming together of all different people...
[Phone Rings, The Receptionist Answers and Shoo's Mike and Mark Away]
Mark [as They Leave the Building, Mark Runs Off to the Side]
Mike What the bloody hell do you think you're doing?
[Mark is Writing on the Wall Underneath Two Posters]
Mark That's the number for Gay Switchboard. You never know. One of them might need it one day.
[the Two Posters are Revealed to Be of Soft Cell and Elton John]
[Explaining Why Lee and Carl Have Been Illegally Arrested]
Jonathan A police officer has the right to stop you if - that's the important word here - *if* he has reasonable grounds to believe a crime is gonna be committed.
Dai Are you absolutely sure about this?
Jonathan Police harassment, dear. I could set it to music.
Sian And if he does?
Jonathan Then he must formally charge you within 24 hours of that arrest. But reasonable grounds means concrete evidence that can stand up in court. It doesn't mean he doesn't like the look of you. That's the same whether you're standing on a picket line or trolling down Clapham High Street in full drag.
Bromley They called us perverts.
Mark Bromley, it's time for an important part of your education. Hands up, in this room, if you've ever been called a name like that.
[all the guys raise their hands]
Mark Now, there is a long and honorable tradition in the gay community and it has stood us in good stead for a very long time. When somebody calls you a name... am I right Jonathan?
Jonathan Dead right.
Mark You take it and own it.
Journalist 2 And why should gay people like me support the miners?
Mark Because miners dig for coal, which produces power, which allows gay people like you to dance to Bananarama till 3 o'clock in the morning.
Gwen [as the LGSM coalition arrives in Wales] Dai? Your gays have arrived.
[while Dancing in the Lodge in Dulais]
Jonathan God! I miss disco!
Mark And we've got a name: LGSM. Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners.
Steph It's not very catchy.
Mark It's a support group, Steph, not a skiffle band.
Joe The thing is I'm actually from Bromley.
Mike Well, don't worry about that. We're a broad church.
[Snooping Around Jonathan and Gethin's Spare Room]
Hefina What I want to know is...
[Pulls Out a Pink Dildo]
Hefina What's this?
[Hefina, Sian, Margaret, Gwen and Gail All Start Laughing]
Sian Hefina! Put That Back Immediately!
Hefina That's nothing. Here, look what else I've found.
Margaret You never went under his bed!
[Pulls Out a Gay Porno Mag, Women Start Laughing Harder]
Hefina When was the last time you saw anything like that, huh? When? When?
[Cut to Gethin and Jonathan Trying to Sleep in Their Room, Women Hysterically Laughing Coming in from the Other Room]
Jonathan Don't those women ever sleep?
[Cut Back to The Women in The Spare Room]
Hefina Jesus God that takes me back!
[Hysterical Laughter Continues]
Cliff [the committee is discussing where the LGSM members will be staying] Cliff: I don't mind taking more, Hefina. Not the lesbians so much, because of their cuisine, but I'll take an extra gay.
Mark [on the phone trying to find a band for the Pits & Perverts ball] It's a fund-raising concert, and we're lookin' for bands to... no! No! No, no, no, I am in no way suggesting that Sting, or indeed any other member of The Police, is a pervert.
Bromley Just for future reference... my name is Joe!
Jonathan You tell him, Bromley.
Hefina [laughing while holding a dildo in one hand and a gay magazine in the other] Jesus God that takes me back!
Gary [after seeing CARL outside the union hall talking to JONATHAN] Oy! What the hell was that about?
Kevin He's gonna give him dance lessons.
Gary You'll start prancing about like that?
Carl Listen, if you want to spend the rest of your life standing in a bar wishing you could talk to Debbie Thomas, that's all right with me. I'm gonna be a woman magnet!
Jason [to Joe] AIDS - Anally Injected Death Sentence.
