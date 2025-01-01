[singing in The Van Driving to Dulais]

Steph Steph, Stella, Zoe: [to the Tune of "Solidarity Forever"] Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart/Every woman is a lesbian at heart...

Reggie You can't possibly say that every woman is a lesbian.

Zoe Why not?

Reggie Because they're not! Esther Rantzen isn't a lesbian. My mum is not a lesbian.

Stella How do you know?

Reggie How do I know my Mum's not a lesbian?

Ray What he's trying to say is, you can't make grand, sweeping generalizations. It's not acceptable.

[beat]