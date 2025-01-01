Menu
Cam Stuart There is a semi-private stairwell
[Maggie bursts out laughing]
Cam Stuart in our apartment building. What do you say?
Maggie Stuart Oh. My stairwell days are over.
[Walks away]
Cam Stuart You had stairwell days?
Cam Stuart Any of you kids have a light?
[first lines]
Amelia Stuart [narrating] My father was diagnosed manic depressive in 1967. He'd been going around Cambridge in a fake beard calling himself Jesus John Harvard. When he got better, he started working in public television in Boston. He met my mother there. He walked up and took her picture. On their first date, he took her on a driving tour of New England and told her all about his nervous breakdowns. She didn't care. She said it was a crazy time. Half the people they knew were going bananas. So they got married and they had me... and then my sister. We were happy. I know there is more to it than that. There always is.
Cam Stuart Well, I guess I'll just tell the Charles river to go fuck itself.
Amelia Stuart [scroffs] Well, I've heard the Charles river's a real asshole.
