Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Games Maker The Games Maker Movie Quotes

The Games Maker Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator Everyone who loves board games knows that they're as numerous and diverse as life itself. Games of chance, ingenuity, strategy. Games that can be played alone, with a partner, or in a group. Some invented hundreds of years ago, and others only recently. But when board game enthusiasts are asked to choose an adventurous, fantastic, and thrilling game, The Life of Ivan Drago comes out on top.
Narrator Where did the game come from? Was it the brain child of a great inventor? How it came to be is a great story. And one of the squares at the beginning, the one that shoes a ferris wheel, is a good place to start.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anunciacion [in the middle of the night] Psst. Psst. Ivan, don't be afraid, we're in the same class. I'm a boarder here too.
Ivan Drago That's not true, only boys go to this school. Are you a ghost?
Anunciacion No, silly. I know only boys were meant to go here. That's why I had to make myself invisible. I'm Anunciacion.
Ivan Drago Principal Possum said that I was the only boarder.
Anunciacion Well, that's what he thinks. I live here, too - inside the walls. I know this building better than anyone. Even Principle Possum.
Ivan Drago What do your parents think of all this?
Anunciacion The same thing that happen to you happened to me too.
Ivan Drago What, hot air balloon accident?
Anunciacion No, that's original. Car accident. Krebs saw your tattoo in class today. I could see how angry he was.
Ivan Drago In class? But you weren't in class.
Anunciacion Yes I was. Above the blackboard, behind the painting. I see everything that happens. Well, everything except the blackboard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more