Kinoafisha Films Mommy Mommy Movie Quotes

Steve Després We still love each other, right?
Diane 'Die' Després That's what we're best at, buddy.
Directrice du centre correctionnel Loving people doesn't save them
[from trailer]
Diane 'Die' Després You've been back 24 hours and this place is a slum! Tidy the hell up!
Steve Després Wanna hold my dick when I piss, too?
Diane 'Die' Després If it helps you aim!
Steve Després I wanted to tell you... I just wanted to thank you for your patience. I know I'm rough. Like Grandma used to say when I was younger, that I was rough. Now I get it, why she said that. So I'm sorry. And when I think about the times when... When I think about how much maybe I hurt you... After, when I get my shit together... I'm so fucking sad because you deserve so much better than a fucking retard like me! So... What matters is... I'm thinking about you here, and I love you.
Steve Després Remember what dad used to say: "Grab the future by the balls. Fuck the past in the ass".
Steve Després [Waiting to surprise his mother] I had to piss so I tied a knot in my dick!
