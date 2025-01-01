I wanted to tell you... I just wanted to thank you for your patience. I know I'm rough. Like Grandma used to say when I was younger, that I was rough. Now I get it, why she said that. So I'm sorry. And when I think about the times when... When I think about how much maybe I hurt you... After, when I get my shit together... I'm so fucking sad because you deserve so much better than a fucking retard like me! So... What matters is... I'm thinking about you here, and I love you.