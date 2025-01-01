[first lines]

News Anchor The Democratic Republic of Congo is the scene of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the United Nations.

News Anchor In what is being described as the world's deadliest conflict since World War II, millions of people have been killed. Massacres and rape, routinely used as weapons of war, have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

News Anchor For years, the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, NGOs, have been providing humanitarian relief in an increasingly unstable situation, often requiring the presence of private security contractors to ensure aid worker's safety. The conflict is fueled by the country's vast mineral wealth, with all sides suspected of deliberately prolonging the violence to plunder natural resources such as gold, diamonds, copper, coltan, and other high-value minerals to meet the growing demand of the Western world.