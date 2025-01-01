Menu
Before I Go to Sleep Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Adam Hi. I'm Adam.
Christine Adam... When you wake up in the morning, Pooh, what's the first thing you say to yourself?
Adam I say, "What's for breakfast?" What do you say, Piglet?
Christine I say... I say... "I wonder what's going to happen exciting today."
Adam [sitting on her hospital bed] You remembered.
Christine Oh, Adam. Adam. I remember. I remember. I remember... Adam. My Adam.
[first lines]
Christine Who are you?
Ben I'm your husband... Ben.
Christine What?
Ben We got married in 1999. That was 14 years ago. Christine, you're 40.
[hands her her clothes]
Ben You had an accident. It was a bad accident. You had head injuries. And you have problems remembering things.
Christine What things? What...?
Ben Everything. You store up information for a day, and when you wake up in the morning, it's all gone. You're back to your early 20s. You'll be okay. Just... trust me.
Christine I'm scared.
