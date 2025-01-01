Menu
The Dark Valley Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Luzi [narrating] Some things may not be spoken of things from the past--from long ago. But this does not mean you can ever forget them. There are things that can never be forgotten.
[last lines]
Luzi [narrating] He almost died of fever. He was ill for three weeks. Nobody said a thing, though there were many who wanted to chase him away. Or do worse. Old Brenner had sown his seed in every family. And freedom is a gift that not everyone likes to receive.
Luzi This year spring came earlier than usual. It was in March, just before noon, when Greider headed off. He looked back one last time. That was the last time I saw him. That day I told Lukas that I was with child. He was pleased and proud, because at last something good had happened.
