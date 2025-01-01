[last lines]

He almost died of fever. He was ill for three weeks. Nobody said a thing, though there were many who wanted to chase him away. Or do worse. Old Brenner had sown his seed in every family. And freedom is a gift that not everyone likes to receive.

This year spring came earlier than usual. It was in March, just before noon, when Greider headed off. He looked back one last time. That was the last time I saw him. That day I told Lukas that I was with child. He was pleased and proud, because at last something good had happened.