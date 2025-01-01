[at a movie theater, Andrew approaches Nicole behind the concession stand]
Nicole
Hey.
Nicole
Good, how are you?
Nicole
Good, thanks.
Nicole
The usual? You want, like...?
Andrew
No. Look, I don't really know how... I see you in here a lot and I think you're really pretty and... Would you ever wanna go out with me ever?
[Nicole is silent, her expression blank]
Nicole
Please go away.
Nicole
Get out.
Andrew
[turning away]
I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.
[Nicole brightens and giggles]
Nicole
I'm just messing with you!
[relieved]
Nicole
I'm sorry. That's actually pretty mean.
Andrew
That should've... I'm sorry.
Nicole
I didn't mean to hurt your feelings. What's your name?
Andrew
It's okay. No big deal. Oh! I'm Andrew.
Nicole
Andrew.
Nicole
I'm Nicole.
Andrew
Nice to meet you, Nicole.
Nicole
Nice to meet you too. So you wanna take me out.
Andrew
I'd love to take you out.
Nicole
Where do you wanna go?
Nicole
Pizza. I like pizza.
Andrew
Yeah, I know this great pizza place.
Nicole
Cool. Okay, well... I get off at 7 on Monday.
Nicole
You wanna meet here?
Nicole
Yeah.
Nicole
Great.
