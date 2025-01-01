[first lines]

Cross Rail Worker [having just broken through with their drill] What the hell is this?

Construction Worker I don't know.

Cross Rail Worker [stepping inside] Whoa! Bloody hell!

Reporter The Crossrail is the biggest construction project in Europe, carving 26 miles of new commuter train tunnels beneath the surface of London. But today, an ancient tomb filled with the coffins of Crusader knights...

Archaeologist People don't realize that London is a giant graveland. A modern city built on centuries of death.