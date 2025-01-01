ReporterThe Crossrail is the biggest construction project in Europe, carving 26 miles of new commuter train tunnels beneath the surface of London. But today, an ancient tomb filled with the coffins of Crusader knights...
ArchaeologistPeople don't realize that London is a giant graveland. A modern city built on centuries of death.
ReporterBecause of the proximity to the Thames, half the space is flooded. Is that right?
AhmanetThe old gods... your language is simple... what you truly wish to know is... what lies beyond the veil of death to know what I have seen