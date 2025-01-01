Menu
The Mummy Movie Quotes

The Mummy Movie Quotes

Dr. Henry Jekyll Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Henry Jekyll It's not an exact science, this business.
Nick Morton What? And the business being?
Dr. Henry Jekyll Evil, Mr. Morton. Recognize, contain, examine, destroy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Morton Who are you?
Dr. Henry Jekyll I'm a doctor... my name is Jekyll, Henry Jekyll.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Halsey Whatever's in there has been safely hidden for two thousand years. This isn't a tomb, it's a prison.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Halsey You are a good man.
Nick Morton You don't know that.
Jenny Halsey Yes, I do. There's good man inside of you fighting to come out. You saved my *life*. You gave me the only parachute without thinking.
Nick Morton [taken aback] I thought there was another one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card Death is but the doorway to new life. We live today, we shall live again. In many forms shall we return. -Egyptian Prayer of Resurrection
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Dr. Henry Jekyll Sometimes it does take a monster to fight a monster.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Morton Okay, you were right. We have angered the gods.
Jenny Halsey Wait, what?
Nick Morton I saw her. The chick in the box.
Jenny Halsey Ahmanet?
Nick Morton That one.
Jenny Halsey Nick...
Nick Morton He said I'm cursed.
Jenny Halsey Who said?
Nick Morton Vail.
Jenny Halsey Vail?
Nick Morton The coffin we found.
Jenny Halsey Sarcophagus.
Nick Morton Whatever. There was writing on it.
Jenny Halsey Hieroglyphics.
Nick Morton Jenny, respectfully, I'm not interested in archeological jargon right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Henry Jekyll Please meet Princess Ahmanet. She will claim what she has been denied.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Henry Jekyll You are alive because you were chosen.
Nick Morton Chose? By what?
Dr. Henry Jekyll Evil. The ultimate evil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Vail What do we do now?
Nick Morton Where's your sense of adventure?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Vail You can't run. You can't escape. She's got plans for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Henry Jekyll Because of your actions, this ancient power has returned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Morton I'm thinking!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Morton You're welcome, by the way.
Jenny Halsey How's that?
Nick Morton Because I saved your... whatever-it-is.
[pointing out at the desert]
Jenny Halsey That was safely hidden for 5,000 years before you dropped a Hellfire missile on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Halsey Legend has it she's a being of unimaginable powers. Now she's using you to regain them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Morton Stay with me!
Jenny Halsey I'm scared!
Nick Morton I'm figuring this out...
Jenny Halsey Don't leave me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Halsey [after witnessing Ahmanet's attempt to revive Set] Were you just gonna leave me?
Nick Morton You saw that, right?
Jenny Halsey You were gonna leave me!
Nick Morton You saw it, right?
Jenny Halsey I can't unsee it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Cross Rail Worker [having just broken through with their drill] What the hell is this?
Construction Worker I don't know.
Cross Rail Worker [stepping inside] Whoa! Bloody hell!
Reporter The Crossrail is the biggest construction project in Europe, carving 26 miles of new commuter train tunnels beneath the surface of London. But today, an ancient tomb filled with the coffins of Crusader knights...
Archaeologist People don't realize that London is a giant graveland. A modern city built on centuries of death.
Reporter Because of the proximity to the Thames, half the space is flooded. Is that right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ahmanet The old gods... your language is simple... what you truly wish to know is... what lies beyond the veil of death to know what I have seen
Jenny Halsey Yes
Ahmanet And you will when I kill you... they have found the stone, you brought my chosen here... what do you think they will do with him now
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward Hyde You are a younger man. But you best learn to be wary of a man like me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Vail Out of luck, huh, Sarge? The civilians are gone. It's filled with insurgents down there. I guess we're too late
Nick Morton [Nick takes out a note] We can do this.
Chris Vail Oh, no, no, no! We are too late! Comand thinks we're doing advanced recon 100 miles from here. Sarge you're not going down there.
Nick Morton You're right, I'm not. We are.
Chris Vail At least call an airstrike.
Nick Morton Airstrike? Bad idea.
Chris Vail A little one. Just... Maybe they'll run off.
Nick Morton And then the command will know where we are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jenny is packing her luggage and her underwear is visible]
Nick Morton Need some help?
Jenny Halsey No.
Nick Morton You're welcome by the way.
Jenny Halsey How's that?
Nick Morton Because I saved your whatever it is.
Jenny Halsey That was safely hidden for 5000 years before you dropped a Hellfire missile on it.
Nick Morton And you might never have found it otherwise. Again you're welcome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Nick and Jenny go to a pub where Nick starts drinking several shots of tequila and whiskey while watching the news from the accident site]
Jenny Halsey How did you get out of that plane?
[Nick looks at her with a mix of confusion and happiness]
Jenny Halsey There's a no single scratch on your body.
Nick Morton Yeah
[CHUCKLES]
Jenny Halsey Thank you.
Nick Morton For?
Jenny Halsey You saved my life
Nick Morton You'd have done the same for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
