The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Movie Quotes

Babul There's no present like the time.
Ty Burley I came to pay my respects to you. There's nothing I admire more than someone planting trees under whose shade they may never get to sit.
Evelyn Greenslade How was America?
Muriel Donnelly It made death more tempting.
Muriel Donnelly There's no such thing as an ending; just a place where you leave the story.
Muriel Donnelly There is no such thing as an ending, just a place where you leave the story. And it is your story now.
[...]
Muriel Donnelly You have no idea now what you will become, don't try and control it. Let go. That's when the fun starts. Because as I once heard someone say "There's no present like the time".
Babul Some you win and some you learn.
Sonny Kapoor It takes team work to make a dream work.
Muriel Donnelly I came with low expectations and I was disappointed.
Evelyn Greenslade Sometimes it seems to me that the difference between what we want and what we fear is the width of an eyelash.
Muriel Donnelly Just because I'm looking at you when you talk, don't think I'm listening - or even interested.
Evelyn Greenslade I don't know why I tell you anything.
Muriel Donnelly Because I'm older and wiser.
Evelyn Greenslade Nineteen days older.
Muriel Donnelly That's the entire lifespan of a wasp.
Sonny Kapoor Coincidence is just a word for when we cannot see the bigger picture.
Muriel Donnelly You know, there's a long list of things I don't care for: doctors, sunburn, mosquitoes, people who outstay their welcome... I could go on forever. But there is one thing I cannot bear, and that's self-pity. It destroys everything around it. Now don't be that idiot. Don't let that happen.
Sonny Kapoor Why die here... when I can die there!
Douglas Ainslie Big night isn't it? A happy conclusion to a slightly bumpy journey. That's really the point isn't it, for all relationships, the journey. It's not enough to stand still. There's gotta be... progress. Movement towards something. Because the really frustrating thing is we could be madly happy. And not to go after that, and not to take the risk when it's so close you could almost reach out and... touch it. The great and terrible thing about life, there's just so much bloody... potential. All of which is almost certainly nonsense, and I've no idea what I'm talking about.
Sonny Kapoor The man is so handsome he has me urgently questioning my own sexuality. What's left of our hopes for the hotel are in his hands, Mama G, so please, take one for the team.
Hari Are you pimping out your own mother?
Muriel Donnelly You're still in one slightly sagging piece, I see.
Jean Ainslie I couldn't resist the chance to come out and visit the old crumbling ruins - and see how the hotel was doing as well.
Sonny Kapoor If not now, when? If not us, who?
Muriel Donnelly Someone else...
Sonny Kapoor I promise that I will be a better husband than fiance.
Sunaina Good. Because you're a terrible fiance.
