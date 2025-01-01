Sonny KapoorCoincidence is just a word for when we cannot see the bigger picture.
Muriel DonnellyYou know, there's a long list of things I don't care for: doctors, sunburn, mosquitoes, people who outstay their welcome... I could go on forever. But there is one thing I cannot bear, and that's self-pity. It destroys everything around it. Now don't be that idiot. Don't let that happen.
Douglas AinslieBig night isn't it? A happy conclusion to a slightly bumpy journey. That's really the point isn't it, for all relationships, the journey. It's not enough to stand still. There's gotta be... progress. Movement towards something. Because the really frustrating thing is we could be madly happy. And not to go after that, and not to take the risk when it's so close you could almost reach out and... touch it. The great and terrible thing about life, there's just so much bloody... potential. All of which is almost certainly nonsense, and I've no idea what I'm talking about.
Sonny KapoorThe man is so handsome he has me urgently questioning my own sexuality. What's left of our hopes for the hotel are in his hands, Mama G, so please, take one for the team.