Big night isn't it? A happy conclusion to a slightly bumpy journey. That's really the point isn't it, for all relationships, the journey. It's not enough to stand still. There's gotta be... progress. Movement towards something. Because the really frustrating thing is we could be madly happy. And not to go after that, and not to take the risk when it's so close you could almost reach out and... touch it. The great and terrible thing about life, there's just so much bloody... potential. All of which is almost certainly nonsense, and I've no idea what I'm talking about.