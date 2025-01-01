George Reinker The U.S. Government would like your technical advice on this. In exchange for that, we're going to furlough you right out of here. You sign that on the last page, and we'll get you processed.

Nicholas Hathaway [begins skimming the agreement]

George Reinker You'll wear an ankle bracelet and be accompanied by a U.S. Marshall. Your computer access will be restricted. If you wanna study the whole document, you can go right ahead. I can come back in a month or two.

[pushing the folder back]

George Reinker You didn't sign it.

Nicholas Hathaway Yeah, why would I sign it?

George Reinker Why? Because of the generosity of the Assistant U.S. Attorney in granting you a furlough.

Nicholas Hathaway Both you and the Assistant U.S. Attorney can take that document and stick it up your ass.

Nicholas Hathaway Why are you sorry? I insulted you. What are you sorry for? I'm not sorry.

George Reinker Don't think you're gonna...