Nicholas HathawayI do my own time, not the institution's. See, to hold on to who you are in there, you dedicate yourself to your program. You work out on your body and your mind.
Gary BakerYou want to see my data, you come up with something a little more tangible. Something more in the way of probable cause than your hunch.
Carol BarrettGary. May I call you Gary? How's this for tangible? In the next 15 seconds I call Laura Greer at the Commodities Trading Commission. And I say, "Laura, how you doing? I'd like to launch an official investigation on one Gary Baker." So the headline, "M-Tech Official Investigated for Aiding and Abetting Cyber Criminals" leaks to CNN in the next 90, so it makes the three o'clock news cycle, as well as the nightly news. That'd be good too.
George ReinkerThe U.S. Government would like your technical advice on this. In exchange for that, we're going to furlough you right out of here. You sign that on the last page, and we'll get you processed.
George ReinkerYou'll wear an ankle bracelet and be accompanied by a U.S. Marshall. Your computer access will be restricted. If you wanna study the whole document, you can go right ahead. I can come back in a month or two.
Nicholas HathawayHey. You wanna raise me up out of here, solve your trade exchange dilemma, and I get furlough for a couple weeks? You kidding me? You have any idea how much progress you're gonna make on a strike this complex without someone like me? Zero.
[from trailer]
Chen Dawai[to Nicholas]You have to run.
SadakSome times I wake up in the morning and I don't even know who I am. Where I am. In what country. And you know me?
Nicholas HathawayI know you, and you're about money, because it's your scoreboard in the virtual world.