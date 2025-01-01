Menu
Kinoafisha Films Taken 3 Taken 3 Movie Quotes

Taken 3 Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Franck Dotzler If you go down this road, the LAPD, the FBI, the CIA... they're all gonna come for you. They'll find you. And they'll stop you.
Bryan Mills Good luck.
[Bryan has just shot Stuart, who has confessed to framing him for Lenore's murder]
Bryan Mills I know you know a lot of people, and with a good lawyer you'll get out of jail in a few years. And then I'll come for you. I'll find you, and we both know what's gonna happen.
Lenore St. John Why do you have to be so damn honorable?
Bryan Mills Believe me, right now I wish I weren't.
Franck Dotzler [Dotzler picks up his cell phone] Dotzler.
Bryan Mills By now, I'm sure you know who I am. You know what I'm capable of.
Franck Dotzler I am beginning to. Let me ask you something, just so I'm clear. CIA operative? Division 6? Division 7? What?
Bryan Mills All you have to know is I'm innocent. Give me two days, I can prove it. I can find out who did it.
Franck Dotzler You may very well be innocent, Mr. Mills. But that's the court's job to decide, it's not mine. My job is to bring you in and let the law take its course, that's it.
Bryan Mills Good luck.
[hangs up]
Officer Bernard This is gonna end bad for you.
Bryan Mills Don't be such a pessimist.
[drives off in his cop car]
[last lines]
Kim Mills If it's a girl, we'd like to name her after mom.
Bryan Mills She'd like that very much, Kim.
Bryan Mills All your problems solved. All your worries over. But it didn't quite work out that way.
Stuart St. John [hears the police coming and starts laughing] Oh, listen, Bryan. They're coming. You can't kill me now.
Bryan Mills Oh, yeah?
Kim Mills Dad.
Bryan Mills I know you know a lot of people... and with a good lawyer, you'll get out of jail in a few years. And then I'll come for you. I'll find you. And we both know what's gonna happen.
Jimy Every single day, she goes to the same exact store, right off campus, every morning before class and gets the same peach yogurt drink.
Kim Mills Stop.
Jimy The fourth one from the back. Not the fifth one, not the third one, right? The fourth one, you know, will stay cold, but not too cold. That way, when she's drinking it as a snack in between classes...
Bryan Mills It's still cold. I know I would do exactly the same thing.
Kim Mills Yeah, the OCD gene.
Lenore St. John I have the worst taste in men!
Bryan Mills Thanks.
Lenore St. John Oh, no. No, not you. Oh, God, I'm sorry.
Bryan Mills It's okay.
Lenore St. John Do you know what I fantasize about?
Bryan Mills I'm afraid to ask.
Lenore St. John Us.
Bryan Mills Yeah?
Lenore St. John And right after the guilt comes roaring in and I feel like such a shit... Does it make a bad person being married to one man, fantasizing about another?
Bryan Mills Confused, maybe. Bad? No.
Lenore St. John You must think I'm crazy.
Bryan Mills If you are, Lennie, you're not the only one.
Oleg Malankov We are fucked by the same man.
Bryan Mills What are you talking about?
Oleg Malankov Stuart St. John. First, he gets me to kill your wife, then you. And when that doesn't work, he pushes you to kill me, no? Either way, he wins. Your wife... was just part of a business deal, like many before her. It is my turn to lose the game. Finish me! Finish me. I deserve it.
Bryan Mills Yes... You do.
Bryan Mills [on phone call to Kim] I have something to tell you.
Kim Mills Dad? Dad, what's wrong?
Bryan Mills Something terrible has happened. And I want you to hear it from me first. Your mom... she's dead. Someone murdered her in my apartment. It looks like I did it. I don't know why. I don't know who. But I'm going to find out. Listen carefully, Kim. No matter what anyone says, don't trust them.
Kim Mills No.
Bryan Mills You hear? I'll find a way to contact you.
Kim Mills But Dad...
Bryan Mills Try to be strong.
Kim Mills Dad?
Bryan Mills I love you.
Kim Mills Wait.
[Mills hangs up]
Bernie You want me to put a tail on him?
Franck Dotzler No, it's a waste of time. They always fumble them. These guys could lose a tail if it was attached to a dog. We're done.
Stuart St. John Please, don't hate me. I'm not responsible for what happened.
Kim Mills I don't hate you, Stuart. But for the last two years, every time I looked into my mom's eyes the only thing I saw was hurt and sadness. And for that, I do hold you responsible.
Kim Mills What? My mom is dead because of one of your shitty business deals?
Stuart St. John No, no, no. Kim, that's not what happened.
Kim Mills I knew it! Let me go! It's his fault! He killed her! He killed her!
Bryan Mills We need him... We need him.
Stuart St. John I'd like to help.
Casey Ah, you're gonna help all right. Like bait helps to catch a shark.
Clerk Toy Store No matter how old they are, my friend, they will always be our baby.
Bryan Mills Ain't that true? Come on, big guy.
[carrying out giant stuffed panda]
Oleg Malankov Hello, my friend. It's Malankov. I came to your office to collect my money. What a disappointment to see it's not here. But I am leaving you something here in return. As a reminder.
[shoots a man in the safe]
Oleg Malankov I cannot wait any longer. My best to the family.
Lenore St. John [Mills picks up cell phone] How did it go?
Bryan Mills Great. Fantastic. Couldn't have gone better.
Lenore St. John The panda was not a hit, I take it.
Bryan Mills Careful what you say. He's sitting right next to me. When did she grow up, Lenore?
Lenore St. John I know. It goes so fast. All of it. Where are you?
Bryan Mills Just going home. Make a little dinner. If you'd like to join us.
Lenore St. John Us?
Bryan Mills Me and the panda.
Lenore St. John I'll... I'll take a rain check on that, if that's okay with you... and the panda?
Bryan Mills That's fine by us. I'll see you.
Lenore St. John See you.
[hangs up]
Bryan Mills [to the panda] I know what you're thinking. Keep it to yourself.
Bryan Mills You wanna know what I think?
Kim Mills Yeah.
Bryan Mills I mean, it's a lot of work. It's a lot of responsibility. With your lifestyle the way it is at the moment, with college. With a puppy you have to be there all the time and feed it, walk it.
Kim Mills Yeah.
Bryan Mills It's no different than having a kid.
Franck Dotzler Dotzler.
Cop Brooks I found out something you might wanna know. Matching insurance policies on St. John and his wife. $12 million... each. How about that?
Stuart St. John So, what's the plan?
Bryan Mills The plan is to make sure my daughter is safe. And the only way to do that, so it seems... is to eliminate the thing that will make her unsafe.
Stuart St. John Malankov.
Casey Good one, Stuart.
Stuart St. John I'd like to help.
Casey You're gonna help, alright. Like bait helps to catch a shark.
Franck Dotzler I need you to step back and allow me to handle this. I got it.
Bryan Mills What's your first priority here, Inspector?
Franck Dotzler To arrest St. John and charge him with your ex-wife's murder.
Bryan Mills My first priority is my daughter.
Garcia Excuse me. Have you seen this woman?
Waitress Rancho Cafe You fellas should get more coordinated.
Smith Coordinated? What do you mean? Like, color-coordinated?
Waitress Rancho Cafe No, like, one of your guys was just in here asking the same thing.
Maxim You know, if you stand in a field with a book of matches, you can have hundreds of rabbits in seconds like this. You know how?
