A Hologram for the King Movie Quotes

Alan [in an email] Dear Dr. Hakem. I hope this message finds you well. Your skill made quick work of that cyst. So I want to thank you again. I've been feeling increasingly energized since the operation and I've already been able to transfer that energy to others successfully. The only catch is now I don't have anything to blame my problems on. That little growth explained everything, and now it's gone. I am sincerely grateful, though, I think. Alan Clay.
Zahra [her response] Dear Mr. Clay, even though it went a little harder than I expected, it was a simple extraction. Usually the discovery that you're not dying of a malignant tumor leaves most people with their spirits high. But you are not most people, are you? Dr. Zahra Hakem.
Alan Dear Dr. Hakem, actually, my spirits are very high indeed, maybe too high. I'm feeling a little dizzy. The cause is mysterious. But I have felt a strange new lump in my back. I'm no doctor, but it feels like a rubber glove. Is there a chance you left one? Sometimes people leave things like gloves with someone they like in hopes their retrieval will provide an excuse to see that someone again. Yours, Alan.
Zahra Dear Alan, I actually might have left something. I'm thinking a sponge? Or maybe part of a snack I ate during the surgery. I think I need to see you again. Perhaps out of the hospital? We don't want to worry your insurers. Zahra.
[last lines]
Alan Keep believing, Kit, 'cause I believe in you. You're strong and young and you have time. I'm not so young, but I have to tell you, there's a force in my life now that makes me feel strong again. And I feel that there's time. There *must* be time.
Yousef You like Chicago?
Alan Not in the winter
Yousef No, the band.
Alan Showtime! Expect the unexpected.
[first lines]
Alan [mimicking The Talking Heads in his music video TV commercial] You may find yourself living in your garden shack. And you may find yourself not at home in your home. And you may find yourself looking for your large automobile. And you may find yourself without a beautiful house. Without a beautiful wife. And you may ask yourself "Well, how did I get here?"
Alan [riding a roller coaster for the chorus] Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.
Mohammed Salaam.
Alan Salaam.
Mohammed You need a ride?
Alan No, no, thank you. I'm just out for a walk.
Mohammed Taking some pictures?
Alan Yeah, it's a beautiful place.
Mohammed I was watching you from above. You take a lot of pictures.
Alan Yeah, I guess.
Mohammed American?
Alan Yeah.
Mohammed All these pictures. You work for CIA or something?
Alan [laughs] Just a little freelance work. Nothing full-time.
