J.M.W. Turner Claude was a man of his time.

John Ruskin My point exactly, Mr. Turner, but that time is now long past. When I experience a modern masterpiece such as yours, I am struck by the clarity with which you have captured the moment. Take for example, your 'Slave Ship: Slavers Throwing Overboard the Dead and Dying - Typhoon Coming On', by which I have the good fortune to be greeted every morning on my way in to my meagre breakfast. The impact of the foaming brine incarnadine consuming those unfortunate Negro slaves never ceases to quicken the beat of my heart. Yet, when I gaze upon a work of Claude I find myself enduring nothing more than a mere collection of precise brushstrokes, which instil in me no sense of awe whatsoever, let alone the sea.

George Jones Preposterous! I do beg your pardon, Mrs. Ruskin.

J.M.W. Turner Claude Lorrain was a genius.

George Jones Quite so.

John Ruskin I sense an excess of modesty in Mr. Turner, and there is no need for such humility.