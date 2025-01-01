J.M.W. TurnerWhilst you Goddesses are languishing in the Kingdom of Hypnos, I am up before the lark to witness Helios popping his head above the parapet, with the only benefit that the sunrise is not afflicted - with diminishing light.
Lady StuckleyMr. Turner: I have often pondered: might there be a distinction between the way you paint a sunrise as opposed to a sunset?
J.M.W. TurnerThere is indeed, Lady Stuckley. 'Cause one is going up, whilst the other is going down.
J.M.W. TurnerRejoice, Haydon. You find yourself in a veritable bacchanalia. His Lordship keeps a very fine wine cellar. Be sanguine. Fill your boots!
J.M.W. TurnerHe suffers the fate of Tantalus. He reaches for the fruit, the branch moves. When he stoops to drink, the water goes down.
Young Lady Singer[singing]I'm called Pretty Kitty, Pretty Kitty, Pretty Kitty, The maid of the mill. I have lovers in plenty, Come hither to woo, If they will be so teasing, Pray what can I do? I'm good-tempered and kind, And a youth to my mind, Who is open and free, Would be happy with me, But they all are so stupid, That none of them will, Pop the question to Kitty, Pretty Kitty...
Benjamin Robert HaydonDo not talk to me of Turner's work.
Sir Martin Archer SheeIf that is method, it is pure madness.
J.M.W. TurnerWhen I peruse myself in the looking- glass, I see a gargoyle.
Sophia BoothNow, you be fishing for compliments, and my old Ma used to say, them that fish for compliments don't get none. Besides, 'tis what's within a person that do matter. I do not know you, Mr. Mallard, and I'm sure there be things about you that are beyond my understanding. But I believe you to be a man of great spirit and fine feeling.
J.M.W. TurnerMr. Haydon, do you still find yourself in a position of impecuniousness?
Benjamin Robert HaydonImpecunity. Turner, that has been my constant state these thirty years. You are most well-appointed here. I do not recall the last time we had as much coal in our scuttle as that. I fear we shall be burning our furniture this winter.
Dr PriceRest the body, sir, and the soul shall find solace.
Ruskin's MotherMy good husband is of the opinion that the gooseberry prefers the colder climate, whereas I consider that all fruits benefit from the warmth.
George JonesMy dear late mother always insisted that both the gooseberry and the rhubarb favour the colder climes of our victorious isles.
Ruskin's FatherI do not doubt that the gooseberry for its preference may enjoy the warm. However, I am convinced that a cold start promotes the more vigorous specimen.
John RuskinAre we not to take as empirical evidence our many expeditions to the warmer climes of the Mediterranean, where we do not exactly encounter an abundance of gooseberries?
Benjamin Robert HaydonSometimes I consider it might make a better course for me were I to set light to the house. with my wife, my surviving children and myself within it. Then they would no longer be saddled with me.
J.M.W. TurnerYour pain is your own, sir. Do not inflict it upon your loved ones.
Benjamin Robert HaydonPaddington Old Churchyard. They remove the soil, extract the coffins, dig the hole deeper, then re-inter the coffins with another atop. Five times she has had to suffer that indignity.
John RuskinMy point exactly, Mr. Turner, but that time is now long past. When I experience a modern masterpiece such as yours, I am struck by the clarity with which you have captured the moment. Take for example, your 'Slave Ship: Slavers Throwing Overboard the Dead and Dying - Typhoon Coming On', by which I have the good fortune to be greeted every morning on my way in to my meagre breakfast. The impact of the foaming brine incarnadine consuming those unfortunate Negro slaves never ceases to quicken the beat of my heart. Yet, when I gaze upon a work of Claude I find myself enduring nothing more than a mere collection of precise brushstrokes, which instil in me no sense of awe whatsoever, let alone the sea.
George JonesPreposterous! I do beg your pardon, Mrs. Ruskin.
John RuskinI sense an excess of modesty in Mr. Turner, and there is no need for such humility.
Clarkson StanfieldMr. Ruskin, sir: to conjecture upon the matter of seascape painting is one thing, but to stand amongst the elements and to experience and to interpret what one sees, that is something quite other.
JE MayallNow, if I may ask you to focus your gaze here on the flowers and we are almost ready. Thank you, Cornelius. Now, I will require your absolute stillness for the next ten seconds. And we begin.
[removes the lens cap from the camera and takes the photograph]
Joseph GillottQuite so. For all of your paintings, I will give you twenty thousand of these. One hundred thousand pounds. All your oils, your watercolors, your drawings, your sketchbooks, everything you've ever produced. One hundred thousand pounds. What do you say?
Joseph GillottTurner, I am a man of wealth, a self-made man. Throughout the world, three quarters of everything that is written is written with a Gillott pen nib, one of my nibs. I enjoy my wealth. Two things delight me in my life: fashioning a nib from steel, and making money, and I like to spend my money on things that give me pleasure. And your pictures give me much pleasure. I want them, all of them.
J.M.W. TurnerSir, with a modicum of regret and somewhat of a heavy heart, I'm sorry to say 'tis out of the question.