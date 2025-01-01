Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Turner Mr. Turner Movie Quotes

Mr. Turner Movie Quotes

[last lines]
J.M.W. Turner The sun is God! Ha ha ha!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Mr. Ruskin, can I pose you a somewhat "conundruous" question?
John Ruskin Please do, Mr. Turner.
J.M.W. Turner To which do you find yourself the more partial: a steak and kidney pie or veal and ham pie?
[crowd laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner No good deed goes unpunished.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Flanders, still as flat as a witch's tit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Night coach from Brighton proved to be an heinous travail.
William Turner Snr How so?
J.M.W. Turner It was stuffed full of yacking and cackling females.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner You making the sauce?
Hannah Danby It's all but done, save the brains.
J.M.W. Turner Good. Ah. Dearie me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Turner Snr How was your crossing?
J.M.W. Turner Set fair on departure, lumpy in the middle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner The ox is a sluggish beast.
Lord Egremont Yes, but strong.
J.M.W. Turner With the added benefit, when it comes to the end of its natural working life, it makes a very succulent dish.
Lord Egremont Unlike the horse.
J.M.W. Turner Good for glue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Danby How do we find you on this fair morning?
J.M.W. Turner Exceedingly preoccupied, madam.
Sarah Danby 'Twas ever thus. You've always been preoccupied. You're too preoccupied for your own good, sir.
J.M.W. Turner Nothing comes from nothing, madam.
Sarah Danby And we have had nothing from you, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Danby Do not forget your other daughter, sir, whom you have deigned to neglect these past two years. Sit down, Georgiana.
Evelina She is learning French.
Sarah Danby And music. She is having an education. Reading, writing, arithmetic and geography with the globe.
Evelina Sit up straight, Georgie. Dit quelque chose en Français.
J.M.W. Turner Bonjour.
Georgiana Bonjour, Papa.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prostitute I do extras.
J.M.W. Turner No, no, no, no. Remove the bodice. Expose your breasts. No, no. No. Lay upon the bed. Part your legs. Crook your knee. Right arm as thus. Hand upon the head. No. As in despair.
[Turner begins to draw]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Turner Snr I shall. I shall tell her. I will tell her. I ought to have told her afore. Years ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner [Miss Coggins finishes playing a song on the piano] Exceedingly beautiful.
Miss Coggins You are too kind.
J.M.W. Turner I'm familiar with the melody, but...
Miss Coggins Herr Beethoven. 'The Pathétique'.
J.M.W. Turner I possess a rare fondness for Henry Purcell.
Miss Coggins As do I. Yes.
J.M.W. Turner 'Dido's Lament'.
[Miss Coggins begins to play, Turner sings]
J.M.W. Turner May my wrongs create, create no sorrow...
Miss Coggins Trouble.
J.M.W. Turner No trouble in thy breast, in they breasts...
Miss Coggins Thy breast.
J.M.W. Turner In thy breast, Remember me, remember me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner One must trust in Providence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CR Leslie His complaint with life is as absurd as that of a spoke in a wheel railing against the motion that it must of necessity partake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Booth Fifty pounds is not sufficient. Five pounds is tantamount to an insult.
J.M.W. Turner Sir, I beseech you, brook your ire. If you attend my residence at London, I will loan you fifty pounds.
Mr Booth In addition to the five?
J.M.W. Turner Mr. Haydon, you are exceedingly tiresome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Whilst you Goddesses are languishing in the Kingdom of Hypnos, I am up before the lark to witness Helios popping his head above the parapet, with the only benefit that the sunrise is not afflicted - with diminishing light.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Stuckley Mr. Turner: I have often pondered: might there be a distinction between the way you paint a sunrise as opposed to a sunset?
J.M.W. Turner There is indeed, Lady Stuckley. 'Cause one is going up, whilst the other is going down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Rejoice, Haydon. You find yourself in a veritable bacchanalia. His Lordship keeps a very fine wine cellar. Be sanguine. Fill your boots!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner He suffers the fate of Tantalus. He reaches for the fruit, the branch moves. When he stoops to drink, the water goes down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Color is contradictory.
Mary Somerville Well, is it, Mr. Turner? Color is absolute.
J.M.W. Turner Sublime but contradictory, yet harmonious.
Mary Somerville You are a man of great vision, Mr. Turner. The universe is chaotic and you make us see it. In natural philosophy nothing can ever be proved, only disproved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia Booth Well, you sit there and make yourself comfy. I expect you'll be tired after your journey. Now, I have not poured your tea for it is fresh in the pot.
J.M.W. Turner No matter. Suits me, brewed and stewed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Turner Snr She was your mother, curse her! Show her due respect, boy. The bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia Booth Will you take a biscuit?
J.M.W. Turner No, thank you, madam. I purchased a potato on the boat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary Somerville The universe is a wondrous is it not, Mr. Turner?
William Turner Snr It is, to be sure. natural
Mary Somerville The planets and the stars. The oceans and the tides. The clouds and the air. Mountains, volcanoes.
William Turner Snr The tides be subject to the effect of the moon.
Mary Somerville Quite so. The mysterious force of gravity. It is my strong belief that all things on this earth are connected. Nothing exists in isolation.
J.M.W. Turner Indeed.
William Turner Snr The rain falls, the sun shines and the onions grow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner [with disgust] Humans.
Sophia Booth Humans can be dreadful cruel. I watch them boys down there in the sands whipping them poor donkeys. Mind you, you're better off being a donkey than them wretched souls on the slave ships.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Mrs Somerville, what is the element contained within the violet light such as magnetises the material?
Mary Somerville That is what as yet, Mr. Turner, I do not know.
J.M.W. Turner Ah. The majesty of mystery.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner He is a cracked pot. He's heading for a fall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Will you not take a drink yourself?
Mr Booth I ain't touched a drop this many a long year.
Sophia Booth He did used to enjoy a tipple, though that were long before I knew him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner I'm astounded you have all your paraphernalia contained in yon small pouch.
Mary Somerville Indeed it is, Mr. Turner. Everything except God's good sunlight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner What did you ply? Whalers? Spicers? Traders?
Mr Booth Slavers. For my sins.
Sophia Booth He don't like to talk about it, though.
Mr Booth Africa, Zanzibar, the Indies. Such terrible sufferings I did see. Treated like animals, they was. Worse than.
J.M.W. Turner The howling sound of sorrow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Turner Snr Was the river busy?
Mary Somerville Extremely. You can see the whole world on the Thames.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Lady Singer [singing] I'm called Pretty Kitty, Pretty Kitty, Pretty Kitty, The maid of the mill. I have lovers in plenty, Come hither to woo, If they will be so teasing, Pray what can I do? I'm good-tempered and kind, And a youth to my mind, Who is open and free, Would be happy with me, But they all are so stupid, That none of them will, Pop the question to Kitty, Pretty Kitty...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benjamin Robert Haydon Do not talk to me of Turner's work.
George Jones Stand down, man!
Sir Martin Archer Shee Please, please, please, please lower your voice, Mr. Haydon. Just...
Benjamin Robert Haydon His - his pictures look as if they were painted by somebody born without hands!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia Booth He did save many a life but in the end he could not save his own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry William Pickersgill Haydon, can I point out that I too hang in the inferior chamber?
Benjamin Robert Haydon I care not for your work, sir. I care not a fig.
Henry William Pickersgill At least my work does not represent self-portrait as ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sir William Beechey He's got a damn fine picture here and he's made a damn mockery of it.
Sir Charles Eastlake There's method in the madness gentlemen.
Sir Martin Archer Shee If that is method, it is pure madness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner When I peruse myself in the looking- glass, I see a gargoyle.
Sophia Booth Now, you be fishing for compliments, and my old Ma used to say, them that fish for compliments don't get none. Besides, 'tis what's within a person that do matter. I do not know you, Mr. Mallard, and I'm sure there be things about you that are beyond my understanding. But I believe you to be a man of great spirit and fine feeling.
J.M.W. Turner Mrs. Booth, you are a woman of profound beauty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Find yourself well, John?
Clarkson Stanfield Relishing the day.
J.M.W. Turner Capital.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sir Martin Archer Shee He may surprise us yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Mrs. Booth, would you be so kind as to look out of the window?
Sophia Booth Where? What am I looking at?
J.M.W. Turner From the tip of your nose to the bridge, to the curve of your brow, you put me in mind of a Greek sculpture I'm familiar with, of Aphrodite, goddess of love.
Sophia Booth No. No one's ever said that about my nose before. This old snout.
J.M.W. Turner Hmm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Sports an elegant nostril, does he not, Sir John?
Sir John Soane Splendid nostrils.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner [Referring to Leslie's painting] Little maid, in a gamboge gown, left foot instep, touch of highlight.
CR Leslie Thank you, Turner.
David Roberts Paintings always benefit his remarks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Thackeray reviles it.
John Ruskin How so?
J.M.W. Turner Sublime or ridiculous, he says.
John Ruskin Well, perhaps he should make up his mind.
J.M.W. Turner He has a sharp and cynical tongue.
John Ruskin There is no place for cynicism in the reviewing of art.
J.M.W. Turner Hmm. 'Tis of no consequence
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner There she is!
Clarkson Stanfield The saucy 'Temeraire.'
J.M.W. Turner Going to her death, I fear.
David Roberts She's served her time.
Clarkson Stanfield The auctioneer's hammer has struck that final blow.
J.M.W. Turner Indeed.
Clarkson Stanfield If not for her, the 'Victory' might never again have seen our shores.
David Roberts Aye, nor the body of Lord Nelson.
J.M.W. Turner The little savior of Trafalgar.
Clarkson Stanfield They say five thousand oaks went into making that ship.
David Roberts Now she's destined to be reduced to five thousand tables and chairs.
J.M.W. Turner To be sat on by five thousand fat arses.
Clarkson Stanfield Gentlemen, a toast. Raise your pot of grog. To the fine, fighting 'Temeraire'!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner [viewing a steamboat] The past is the past. We're observing the future. Smoke. Iron. Steam.
Clarkson Stanfield She'd make a fine subject for you to paint, Turner.
J.M.W. Turner Oh, is that so, Stanny? I shall cogitate upon it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Mr. Haydon, do you still find yourself in a position of impecuniousness?
Benjamin Robert Haydon Impecunity. Turner, that has been my constant state these thirty years. You are most well-appointed here. I do not recall the last time we had as much coal in our scuttle as that. I fear we shall be burning our furniture this winter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr Price Rest the body, sir, and the soul shall find solace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruskin's Mother My good husband is of the opinion that the gooseberry prefers the colder climate, whereas I consider that all fruits benefit from the warmth.
George Jones My dear late mother always insisted that both the gooseberry and the rhubarb favour the colder climes of our victorious isles.
Ruskin's Father I do not doubt that the gooseberry for its preference may enjoy the warm. However, I am convinced that a cold start promotes the more vigorous specimen.
John Ruskin Are we not to take as empirical evidence our many expeditions to the warmer climes of the Mediterranean, where we do not exactly encounter an abundance of gooseberries?
Ruskin's Father Ha! Indeed.
David Roberts Exactly so. I did not myself savour many gooseberries in Jerusalem.
Ruskin's Mother Ah, the Holy City, Mister Turner.
David Roberts And yet we do enjoy fine gooseberries in Scotland, do we not, Mr. Ruskin?
Ruskin's Father Aye, and no better a cold start than a good Scottish sun. Stanfield and Roberts laugh.
David Roberts Exactly that.
Clarkson Stanfield Surely regardless of how cold the start of the life of the gooseberry might be, it is almost certainly destined for a warm ending.
George Jones To which we have all borne witness in Mrs. Ruskin's excellent gooseberry pie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen Victoria [reviewing paintings on display at the Royal Academy] Turner.
Prince Albert He is clearly losing his eyesight
Queen Victoria And this one is vile.
Prince Albert Ah, unglaublich.
Queen Victoria Was ist das?
Prince Albert Ich weiß' es nicht.
Queen Victoria A dirty, yellow mess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia Booth I do know'ee. Mr. Duckworth.
J.M.W. Turner Mallard.
Sophia Booth Oh, Mr. Mallard. Of course.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benjamin Robert Haydon Sometimes I consider it might make a better course for me were I to set light to the house. with my wife, my surviving children and myself within it. Then they would no longer be saddled with me.
J.M.W. Turner Your pain is your own, sir. Do not inflict it upon your loved ones.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Does Mrs. Haydon find herself faring well?
Benjamin Robert Haydon She does not. She has not recovered. I fear that she may never do so.
J.M.W. Turner What ails her, sir?
Benjamin Robert Haydon We have buried five children.
J.M.W. Turner Indeed?
Benjamin Robert Haydon Paddington Old Churchyard. They remove the soil, extract the coffins, dig the hole deeper, then re-inter the coffins with another atop. Five times she has had to suffer that indignity.
J.M.W. Turner 'Tis pitiable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner This is the contraption?
JE Mayall Indeed, sir. That is what we call the camera.
J.M.W. Turner The camera?
JE Mayall Yes, sir.
J.M.W. Turner Not the cam-er-a?
JE Mayall No, sir. The camera.
J.M.W. Turner The camera?
JE Mayall Yes, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Sublime. Loneliness. Solitude. 'Tis - 'tis not the same.
Ruskin's Wife Indeed not, Mr. Turner.
J.M.W. Turner It will come. Mrs. Ruskin, it will come. Love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JE Mayall Mr. Booth.
J.M.W. Turner At the appointed hour, I believe?
JE Mayall Indeed, sir. Mayall. John Mayall.
J.M.W. Turner I had made that assumption, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner The name eludes you?
JE Mayall No, sir.
J.M.W. Turner My name eludes me from time to time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner I denote from your brogue that you hail from the Americas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner [to Mayall, the photographer] Why are you shrouded in the manner of a condemned monk?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Claude was a man of his time.
John Ruskin My point exactly, Mr. Turner, but that time is now long past. When I experience a modern masterpiece such as yours, I am struck by the clarity with which you have captured the moment. Take for example, your 'Slave Ship: Slavers Throwing Overboard the Dead and Dying - Typhoon Coming On', by which I have the good fortune to be greeted every morning on my way in to my meagre breakfast. The impact of the foaming brine incarnadine consuming those unfortunate Negro slaves never ceases to quicken the beat of my heart. Yet, when I gaze upon a work of Claude I find myself enduring nothing more than a mere collection of precise brushstrokes, which instil in me no sense of awe whatsoever, let alone the sea.
George Jones Preposterous! I do beg your pardon, Mrs. Ruskin.
J.M.W. Turner Claude Lorrain was a genius.
George Jones Quite so.
John Ruskin I sense an excess of modesty in Mr. Turner, and there is no need for such humility.
Clarkson Stanfield Mr. Ruskin, sir: to conjecture upon the matter of seascape painting is one thing, but to stand amongst the elements and to experience and to interpret what one sees, that is something quite other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JE Mayall Now, if I may ask you to focus your gaze here on the flowers and we are almost ready. Thank you, Cornelius. Now, I will require your absolute stillness for the next ten seconds. And we begin.
[removes the lens cap from the camera and takes the photograph]
J.M.W. Turner Hmm.
JE Mayall And there we have it.
J.M.W. Turner 'Tis done?
JE Mayall It is finished, sir.
J.M.W. Turner I fear that I too am finished.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner I wish to see my work, displayed in one place, all together, viewed by the public - gratis.
Joseph Gillott Turner, this is perverse.
J.M.W. Turner Hmm. So be it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joseph Gillott You cannot give your pictures away. They're too valuable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Now, bustle about. Bustle about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner Five-pound note. Exceeding pretty.
Joseph Gillott Quite so. For all of your paintings, I will give you twenty thousand of these. One hundred thousand pounds. All your oils, your watercolors, your drawings, your sketchbooks, everything you've ever produced. One hundred thousand pounds. What do you say?
J.M.W. Turner Hmm.
Joseph Gillott Turner, I am a man of wealth, a self-made man. Throughout the world, three quarters of everything that is written is written with a Gillott pen nib, one of my nibs. I enjoy my wealth. Two things delight me in my life: fashioning a nib from steel, and making money, and I like to spend my money on things that give me pleasure. And your pictures give me much pleasure. I want them, all of them.
J.M.W. Turner Sir, with a modicum of regret and somewhat of a heavy heart, I'm sorry to say 'tis out of the question.
Joseph Gillott How so?
J.M.W. Turner They are bequeathed.
Joseph Gillott Bequeathed? To whom?
J.M.W. Turner To the British nation, sir.
Joseph Gillott And what will the British nation pay you?
J.M.W. Turner Nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia Booth She be drowned dead. There. The suffering she must have seen. If there be a God, he be a cruel one. What are you doing?
J.M.W. Turner I have to sketch her.
Sophia Booth Get back into bed now, Joseph Mallord William Turner!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner By thy lips' quivering motion I ween, To the center of where love lies between, A passport to bliss is thy will, Yet I prithee...
J.M.W. Turner J.M.W. Turner, Sophia Booth: Dear Molly, be still.
J.M.W. Turner By thy eyes when half-closed with delight, Yet so languishing turn from the light, With my kisses I'll hide 'em, I will...
J.M.W. Turner J.M.W. Turner, Sophia Booth: Yet prithee, dear Molly, be still.
J.M.W. Turner By thy bosom so throbbing with truth, Its short heavings to me speak reproof, By the half-blushing mark on each hill, Oh, my Molly, dear Molly, be still.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
J.M.W. Turner So I'm to become a nonentity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hannah Danby So bad. Look at your messings. Naughty pussy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more