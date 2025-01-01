Yattaran Tell me this: why do we sail?

[Yattaran asks four men including Yama for the password to become a member of the Arcadia - only one of them is needed]

Man 1 Sail? Why, there's times you sail for honour!

Yattaran No!

[Yattaran does a throat-slitting gesture before the man is dropped off the Arcadia and down the mountain]

Man 2 F-For riches?

Yattaran No!

[Yattaran does the same gesture as the second man is also dropped]

Man 3 [the third man backs up too far as Yattaran approaches him and falls off on his own]

Yama For freedom!