Captain Harlock[from trailer]I've been called a criminal, a terrorist, and a threat to the known universe. But everything you were told is a lie. The truth is, the Gaia Coalition has become Earth's worst enemy. They've taken our freedom, our home, and our future. I am Captain Harlock, and I command the crew of the pirate ship Arcadia. The time has come for all mankind to take a stand...
Captain Harlock[from trailer]If you believe in the future of our planet, you are not alone.
YattaranTell me this: why do we sail?
[Yattaran asks four men including Yama for the password to become a member of the Arcadia - only one of them is needed]
Man 1Sail? Why, there's times you sail for honour!
YattaranNo!
[Yattaran does a throat-slitting gesture before the man is dropped off the Arcadia and down the mountain]
Man 2F-For riches?
YattaranNo!
[Yattaran does the same gesture as the second man is also dropped]
Man 3[the third man backs up too far as Yattaran approaches him and falls off on his own]
YamaFor freedom!
[Yama says the password too late and is saved by Yattaran before he falls]
Palace bystander[Referring to Ezra, in a wheelchair] Who knows, if he hadn't had the accident, he could've been Prime Minister. But fortune eludes those who are ill-equipped.