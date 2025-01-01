Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Harlock: Space Pirate Harlock: Space Pirate Movie Quotes

Harlock: Space Pirate Movie Quotes

Captain Harlock [from trailer] I've been called a criminal, a terrorist, and a threat to the known universe. But everything you were told is a lie. The truth is, the Gaia Coalition has become Earth's worst enemy. They've taken our freedom, our home, and our future. I am Captain Harlock, and I command the crew of the pirate ship Arcadia. The time has come for all mankind to take a stand...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Harlock [from trailer] If you believe in the future of our planet, you are not alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yattaran Tell me this: why do we sail?
[Yattaran asks four men including Yama for the password to become a member of the Arcadia - only one of them is needed]
Man 1 Sail? Why, there's times you sail for honour!
Yattaran No!
[Yattaran does a throat-slitting gesture before the man is dropped off the Arcadia and down the mountain]
Man 2 F-For riches?
Yattaran No!
[Yattaran does the same gesture as the second man is also dropped]
Man 3 [the third man backs up too far as Yattaran approaches him and falls off on his own]
Yama For freedom!
[Yama says the password too late and is saved by Yattaran before he falls]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Palace bystander [Referring to Ezra, in a wheelchair] Who knows, if he hadn't had the accident, he could've been Prime Minister. But fortune eludes those who are ill-equipped.
[subtitled version, viewed on Netflix]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Shun Oguri
Shun Oguri
Arata Furuta
Haruma Miura
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more