Insurgent Movie Quotes

Tris What are you doing here?
Four You die, I die.
Peter Oh. Okay, guys, come on. Let's go, seriously. We can do that later.
Jack Kang If you suspected that Jeanine had corrupted Dauntless, why didn't you just leave? Why did you stay?
Four I wanted to leave. But I fell in love with Tris Prior. And I couldn't leave her.
Tris Stop the suicides or I swear I will shoot him.
[Holds gun up to Peter]
Jeanine That's okay. You can kill him if you want. We have plenty of guards.
Peter What?
Tris I can't let anyone else die because of me.
Four No one else is gonna die because of you. Tori's gonna find a way to disable the disks...
Tris And if she doesn't?
Four Then, then... Then if she doesn't, we figure it out. Together.
Tris You know I'm just one person. I'm not worth it.
Four No, you are worth it. You are worth it to me. I love you.
Peter Hey, Tris, I really like your hair, by the way. Did you try to cut it all short and weird like that?
Uriah Where's your scary boyfriend?
Tris Probably off doing scary boyfriend things.
Uriah Mind if I join you? I love heights. From up here, it all just seems so much smaller, you know. I know it sounds crazy, but... sometimes I think I see lights out beyond the wall. I know they say it's all just wasteland out there, but... We can't be the only ones left. Can we?
Peter Wait, you're not gonna shoot me?
Tris Once a stiff, always a stiff.
[last lines]
Jeanine It's been over 200 years. Who knows what's out there?
Evelyn You'll never find out.
[shoots her]
Peter [to Tris] Well, that just goes to show that you can take the girl outta Abnegation, but you can't take the Abnegation out of the girl. Let's go. Once a stiff, always a stiff, right?
Four We're good, you and me.
Tris [Smiles]
Four I know nothing else is, but we are.
[Eric runs a test on a man and finds him 10% Divergent]
Eric You're almost normal. That's boring.
[Eric shoots him in the head]
Jeanine Do you honestly think the other factions will stand for this?
Evelyn Because you're so popular?
Evelyn We're on the same side, Tris. I'm Factionless because I don't fit into any one faction. And you're Divergent because you belong to too many. But we're both a threat to Jeanine. My people are ready for war, if that's what it takes.
Evelyn Tobias.
Four Mother.
Caleb I thought she was dead.
Tris Me, too.
Tris Our parents would be ashamed of you.
Caleb Well, maybe not. I mean, I am willing to sacrifice you, the only family I have left, the only person I love, in order to preserve what's best for everyone else. What's more selfless than that?
Peter [to Jeanine] I may be Dauntless, but I'm not just a meathead. No offense, Max.
Tris I miss you so much.
Natalie I know you do. But I'm still with you. You need to be strong now. Tell me you're gonna be strong.
Tris I'm trying.
Natalie You can do this. I know you can. You're brave. Braver than anyone.
Tris I'm not brave, Mom. I pretend that I am. And I want people to think that I am. But I'm not. I'm really, really scared. That maybe we are actually what's wrong in this world. Divergents. I never wanted any of this. You and Dad and Caleb and then Four. And I can't help but think that if I was normal... we would all still be together. Mom, I don't wanna be Divergent anymore. I just wanna feel safe again.
Tris Say whatever you want to me, Jeanine. But I'm not gonna fight you.
Jeanine How very Amity of you.
Tris I mean it. I'm not gonna fight you.
Jeanine Of course you're not. You're gonna fight her. The one you really hate.
[Tris turns to see herself]
Tris I really don't know how much longer I can do this whole peace and love thing.
Four It's the Amity way, all right? We're just tring to blend in.
Jeanine Remarkable. Chances of it being you, of all people. Nearly defies the laws of probability.
Tris As remarkable as the amount of people you've managed to murder.
Jeanine Dark times call for extreme measures. You may find it hard to believe, but I am serving the greater good.
Tris 'Cause that's what happens... to people when they get close to me... They get hurt or they die... I can't forgive myself.
Jeanine We are all that is left of humanity. The vast wall that encloses this city may protect us from our toxic surroundings, but it is up to us to confront any element that could poison us from within. Because, when you are civilizations last hope, peace is not merely an ideal. It is an obligation. And it is up to all of us to take a stand against its one true enemy, Divergents.
Eric [to Tris] If you think you got lucky, you're wrong. You're gonna wish I killed you.
Eric You think she's safe now? You're wrong.
Eric [to Tris] Jeanine's never gonna stop searching for you.
Four Why? What does she want with her? Tell me.
Eric Look, all I know is she's exactly what Jeanine needs. She's the perfect subject.
[Four cocks his gun]
Eric Was that supposed to scare me?
Four You're responsible for the death of hundreds of people. You know the punishment for that.
Eric Listen... I've found a way to live with the blood on my hands. But can you?
[first lines]
Jeanine Peace. Long ago, before the Founders established this great city of ours, that word was all but meaningless. An ideal as elusive as a dream. Now, 200 years later, we are, all of us, living proof that peace is indeed attainable. The reason for this is, of course, our Faction System. Erudite, Dauntless, Amity, Candor, Abnegation. In dividing people according to personality and aptitude, we've created a society in which each faction plays a critical role in maintaining the social order. But this harmony we achieved is now under attack from a small but extremely dangerous group of individuals. We call them Divergents. They are, in essence, the worst of what humanity used to be. Rebellious, defiant, and uncontrollable.
Tris What does Jeanine think is in that box, Caleb?
Caleb It's a message from the Founders. But the box was to be opened only if the Faction System broke down, which is why it requires someone like you to open it. You are living proof that the Divergent problem has grown beyound all control.
Evelyn I'm sorry. I didn't mean to wake you. I always loved watching him sleep. I take it you're setting out to Candor in the morning?
Tris Yeah.
Evelyn Listen, I only want what's best for him.
Tris You hardly even know him.
Evelyn You'd like to think that, wouldn't you? But deep down, I think you're scared I know him all too well.
Tris I'm not scared.
Evelyn Of course you are. You're scared he'll finally see you for what you really are. Deadly. You don't believe me? Ask him.
Four I know you think Caleb is your responsibility, but he made his own choice. You can't protect everyone.
Tris I can't protect anyone.
Four Nobody can. Him leaving isn't your fault. None of this is your fault. Johanna was right. You have to forgive yourself.
Tris Thank you.
Jack Kang I wish I could do more. I had no idea Jeanine was capable of something like this.
Four It's time we fight back.
Tori We don't have the numbers.
Four We will. Once we get to the Factionless.
Evelyn You wanna tuck him in, or should I?
Johanna [to Tris] I know you're angry. But you're letting it consume you.
Four Congratulations, Mother. You got your war.
Evelyn I know you wish there was another way.
Four But there isn't.
Evelyn I'm the lesser of two evils. Is that it?
Four You'd better be.
Johanna See, to be Amity is to forgive. Others. And yourself.
Tris Thank you, Peter.
Peter Yeah, whatever, now we're even, stiff.
