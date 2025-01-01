UriahMind if I join you? I love heights. From up here, it all just seems so much smaller, you know. I know it sounds crazy, but... sometimes I think I see lights out beyond the wall. I know they say it's all just wasteland out there, but... We can't be the only ones left. Can we?
EvelynWe're on the same side, Tris. I'm Factionless because I don't fit into any one faction. And you're Divergent because you belong to too many. But we're both a threat to Jeanine. My people are ready for war, if that's what it takes.
NatalieYou can do this. I know you can. You're brave. Braver than anyone.
TrisI'm not brave, Mom. I pretend that I am. And I want people to think that I am. But I'm not. I'm really, really scared. That maybe we are actually what's wrong in this world. Divergents. I never wanted any of this. You and Dad and Caleb and then Four. And I can't help but think that if I was normal... we would all still be together. Mom, I don't wanna be Divergent anymore. I just wanna feel safe again.
TrisSay whatever you want to me, Jeanine. But I'm not gonna fight you.
JeanineOf course you're not. You're gonna fight her. The one you really hate.
[Tris turns to see herself]
TrisI really don't know how much longer I can do this whole peace and love thing.
FourIt's the Amity way, all right? We're just tring to blend in.
JeanineRemarkable. Chances of it being you, of all people. Nearly defies the laws of probability.
TrisAs remarkable as the amount of people you've managed to murder.
JeanineDark times call for extreme measures. You may find it hard to believe, but I am serving the greater good.
Tris'Cause that's what happens... to people when they get close to me... They get hurt or they die... I can't forgive myself.
JeanineWe are all that is left of humanity. The vast wall that encloses this city may protect us from our toxic surroundings, but it is up to us to confront any element that could poison us from within. Because, when you are civilizations last hope, peace is not merely an ideal. It is an obligation. And it is up to all of us to take a stand against its one true enemy, Divergents.
Eric[to Tris]If you think you got lucky, you're wrong. You're gonna wish I killed you.
FourYou're responsible for the death of hundreds of people. You know the punishment for that.
EricListen... I've found a way to live with the blood on my hands. But can you?
[first lines]
JeaninePeace. Long ago, before the Founders established this great city of ours, that word was all but meaningless. An ideal as elusive as a dream. Now, 200 years later, we are, all of us, living proof that peace is indeed attainable. The reason for this is, of course, our Faction System. Erudite, Dauntless, Amity, Candor, Abnegation. In dividing people according to personality and aptitude, we've created a society in which each faction plays a critical role in maintaining the social order. But this harmony we achieved is now under attack from a small but extremely dangerous group of individuals. We call them Divergents. They are, in essence, the worst of what humanity used to be. Rebellious, defiant, and uncontrollable.
TrisWhat does Jeanine think is in that box, Caleb?
CalebIt's a message from the Founders. But the box was to be opened only if the Faction System broke down, which is why it requires someone like you to open it. You are living proof that the Divergent problem has grown beyound all control.
EvelynI'm sorry. I didn't mean to wake you. I always loved watching him sleep. I take it you're setting out to Candor in the morning?