Since childhood, I've been brainwashed. By my parents, my teachers.My teachers, my superiors at work.I'm lucky, I'm not a Christian.But I'd like to say this: When I die, I will kiss God's ass forever.I found my God.You.My first God? I didn't find it in a church, but in a classroom.It was idealism. What a magnificent God! To believe everything would be ok. I was in the temple that is university. First as a student, then as a professor. And I allowed myself to be wrapped in that hallowed light. Injustice? We had righted all the wrongs. World hunger? Everyone would eat until they were full. Poverty? A distant memory whose existence would be difficult even to imagine. Wealth would be spread around. To each according to his needs. That's right. It was only when I arrived at the World Bank that the enormity of the world's pathos, the infinite suffering inherent in human nature, revealed itself in all its horrible manifestations. Slowly. One day at a time. No. One minute at a time. I understood the futility of struggling against this insurmountable tsunami of troubles that we face. Things will not change. The hungry will die. The sick? They too will die. Poverty, It's good business. Wise men are comforted by their limitations. I'm overwhelmed by this revelation. No. I can't return to that blissful youth. No redemption for me.