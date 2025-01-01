Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Magic Mike XXL Magic Mike XXL Movie Quotes

Magic Mike XXL Movie Quotes

Andre When I started this, I thought I'd, um, I thought I'd hate it. But now, if like the EP blew up tomorrow, I'd probably still do this on the side. Do you see how many girls I meet every day?
Ken Yes, I saw.
Andre For free, I don't gotta pay, all I gotta do is sing. And you think about that and these girls have to deal with men in their lives who every day, they don't listen to them. They don't ask them what they want. All we got to do is ask them what they want and when they tell you, it's a beautiful thing, man. We're like healers or something.
Ken Yes, man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike Look, I love you guys. This trip has been ridiculous and amazing. So please, do not make me give the whole 'it's not about how we go out there and do it, it's about getting to go out there and do it together' speech that I just gave you. What are you? You're not a fireman.
Big Dick Richie I'm a male entertainer.
Mike Oh yeah, what are we?
Big Dick Richie Big Dick Richie, Salvador, Tarzan: Male entertainers
Rome Hey, hey, hey, hold that up. Look, it's not bro time, it's show time. Are you guys ready?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rome I've got a little treat for y'all tonight. It's the man I knew as White Chocolate. Some might know him as Magic Mike. We gonna see if he still got some magic in that Mike. You down for a little fun tonight? Have a seat. Mike?
Mike Come on, let's not do this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big Dick Richie Tomorrow, we start the pilgrimage to Myrtle Beach for the convention!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Big Dick Richie Is this, uh, is this how the whole trip is going to be? You're going to be on this thing the whole time?
Mike Are you kidding? Relax, I've got a bunch of orders just came in. The guys at the shop are just freaking out.
Big Dick Richie If you're going to be here, be here, man. Be present.
Mike Okay, I'll be present.
Big Dick Richie All right, that's it.
Mike What are you? Yo, what are you doing?
Tito iPhone went bye phone!
Mike Are you serious right now? What am I supposed to do? I should chuck your big ass right off this f***ing truck.
Big Dick Richie That's the Mikey I remember. Look, if you ain't ready to bring it old school this weekend, then you need to hop it off this food truck right now.
Mike Why do you think I came this weekend?
Big Dick Richie I don't know, man. It's been a long time. But I do know this, you better be ready to follow my ass down the rabbit hole, brother. I'm talking out of body, baby. Astro-projection! Tobias, we're going to Mad Mary's.
Tobias Hell yeah!
Big Dick Richie Nobody, nobody messes with the mojo on the last ride!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike I mean, if this really is our last ride, what if we make up some new routines?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mike [Mike has just left the room as Nancy unzips Richie's hoodie] Okay, so you are eating cake by yourself and fireworks are about to go off in the other room. This isn't concerning at all.
Zoe [She is sitting on the kitchen counter with an entire tier of red velvet cake, eating] What can is say; I like cake.
Mike Seriously, do you have any idea what is going on in the other room, or what might happen, because I... I don't know how to put it into words.
[Mid-sentence she offers him a bite from her fork]
Mike What, no, no I'm a cookie guy.
Zoe [Disgusted] What? It's 'red fucking velvet'!
Mike Yeah... I would take a pack of Oreo's over that shit any day.
Zoe What is wrong with you?
Mike Nothing's wrong with me because cookies are awesome.
Zoe Well then, I guess we don't have anything more to say to each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more