AndreFor free, I don't gotta pay, all I gotta do is sing. And you think about that and these girls have to deal with men in their lives who every day, they don't listen to them. They don't ask them what they want. All we got to do is ask them what they want and when they tell you, it's a beautiful thing, man. We're like healers or something.
MikeLook, I love you guys. This trip has been ridiculous and amazing. So please, do not make me give the whole 'it's not about how we go out there and do it, it's about getting to go out there and do it together' speech that I just gave you. What are you? You're not a fireman.
RomeHey, hey, hey, hold that up. Look, it's not bro time, it's show time. Are you guys ready?
RomeI've got a little treat for y'all tonight. It's the man I knew as White Chocolate. Some might know him as Magic Mike. We gonna see if he still got some magic in that Mike. You down for a little fun tonight? Have a seat. Mike?
Big Dick RichieI don't know, man. It's been a long time. But I do know this, you better be ready to follow my ass down the rabbit hole, brother. I'm talking out of body, baby. Astro-projection! Tobias, we're going to Mad Mary's.