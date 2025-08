The Mage You know what we have to do. In order for him to control Excalibur, he needs to go to the Darklands.

Bedivere That's not happening.

Bedivere ...Welcome to the Darklands...

The Mage He needs to take the sword to the tower.

Bedivere Give me another way.

The Mage There is no other way. And he has to go alone.

Bedivere He can't survive the Darklands alone!

The Mage You don't want all of him to survive, that's the point. You have to break his old self completely, wear him down. You want him to think big? Give him something big to think about.