The Life and Death of John Gotti Movie Quotes

John Gotti Listen to me, and listen to me good. You're never gonna see another guy like me, if you live to be 5,000.
John Gotti Why don't you get some ice cream, pizza or something.
Peter I don't like ice cream.
John Gotti Get fudge sticks, you love fudge sticks, get that.
Frankie I don't like pizza either.
John Gotti How about the movies? You like, you like- what's the movie you like so much? About spaghetti, Meatballs or something. Go see that.
John Gotti Neil used to say to me, "The boss is the boss is the boss." It ain't titles that honor men. It's men that honor titles.
John Gotti Every day I'm alive is a "fuck you" to the government.
Neil Dellacroce It's funny. All this fuckin' tapes and trials, and we spend all this time tryin' to stay one step ahead of the game, but this fuckin' cancer, I mean... That is the ultimate "fuck you."
Neil Dellacroce I have no doubt that the other families will back you, but only if you have the support of all five boroughs:
[counts with his fingers]
Neil Dellacroce Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, The Bronx. Hmm?
[closes hand]
Neil Dellacroce That's a fist.
John Gotti Neil used to say, "This life of ours is a wonderful life... if you can get away with it."
John Gotti Let me ask you something. You're gonna put these good people in jail because they're proud of their country? Is that right? You got my lawyer on the phone? Standing by.
John Gotti You got bail money? With interest. Send 'em up!
John Gotti It's not RICO, it's FREAKO!
