Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Lazarus Effect
The Lazarus Effect Movie Quotes
The Lazarus Effect Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Zoe
I went somewhere.
Frank
That was a dream!
Zoe
No, it was hell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zoe
Did I just die?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank
That's not Zoe in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zoe
If we are going to be asking the questions, we have to be ready for the answers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank
Your were only gone for an hour
Zoe
No I was gone for years
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank
Zoe, it's Frank. You're probably really scared and confused. We're going to fix this. We can fix this together, okay, you and me.
Zoe
It's too late for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zoe
Do you know what hell is? It's your most worst moment in life that's replayed endlessly
Zoe
I did everything in my life to make amends... and I still went to hell
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Niko
Zoë please... please Zoë
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zoe
You don't know what you've done... but you will
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Clay
What did you do to Niko?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Olivia Wilde
Mark Duplass
Donald Glover
Evan Peters
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree