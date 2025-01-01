Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Lazarus Effect The Lazarus Effect Movie Quotes

Zoe I went somewhere.
Frank That was a dream!
Zoe No, it was hell!
Zoe Did I just die?
Frank That's not Zoe in there.
Zoe If we are going to be asking the questions, we have to be ready for the answers.
Frank Your were only gone for an hour
Zoe No I was gone for years
Frank Zoe, it's Frank. You're probably really scared and confused. We're going to fix this. We can fix this together, okay, you and me.
Zoe It's too late for that.
Zoe Do you know what hell is? It's your most worst moment in life that's replayed endlessly
Zoe I did everything in my life to make amends... and I still went to hell
[last lines]
Niko Zoë please... please Zoë
Zoe You don't know what you've done... but you will
[last lines]
Clay What did you do to Niko?
