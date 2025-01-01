Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Water Diviner The Water Diviner Movie Quotes

Connor Are there any more records about my son?
Jemal We are Ottomans, not Germans.
Lt-Col Cyril Hughes What were you doing before the war?
Major Hasan This is Ottoman Empire, there is no such a thing as before the war here. But in another life I was an architect.
Lt-Col Cyril Hughes Yeah, We both know it, but why change everything for one father who can't stay put?
Major Hasan Because he is the only father who came looking.
Lt-Col Cyril Hughes We lost over two thousand men in those four days at Lone Pine. The Turks lost seven thousand. We didn't take too many prisoners either. I don't know if I'd forgive any of us.
Connor She wanted them buried in consecrated ground.
Lt-Col Cyril Hughes How much blood do you need for it to be holy?
Connor Hope's a necessity where I come from.
Connor [to Artie] I'm not leaving without you. I've buried your mother. I've buried your brothers. If you're not coming with me I have nowhere to go. Either we leave here together or we'll die here... together.
Colonel Demergelis [about to be executed] Don't invade a country if you don't know where it is.
Ayshe [Hitting rug which is hung up on a washing line to get rid of the dust]
Dr. Ibrahim [Starts plucking a live chicken which is sat on his lap, which makes the chicken squawk]
Ayshe Father, stop! Stop, stop, stop. We haven't killed it yet, Father.
Dr. Ibrahim [Dr. Ibrahim who has dementia, looks at his daughter, and pulls a confused face]
