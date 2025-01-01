Connor[to Artie]I'm not leaving without you. I've buried your mother. I've buried your brothers. If you're not coming with me I have nowhere to go. Either we leave here together or we'll die here... together.
Colonel Demergelis[about to be executed]Don't invade a country if you don't know where it is.
Ayshe[Hitting rug which is hung up on a washing line to get rid of the dust]
Dr. Ibrahim[Starts plucking a live chicken which is sat on his lap, which makes the chicken squawk]
AysheFather, stop! Stop, stop, stop. We haven't killed it yet, Father.
Dr. Ibrahim[Dr. Ibrahim who has dementia, looks at his daughter, and pulls a confused face]