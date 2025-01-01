Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Querelle Querelle Movie Quotes

Querelle Movie Quotes

Narrator Querelle's inner harmony was indestructible; because, it was sealed in that heaven of heavens - where beauty unites with beauty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle I'm no fairy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Seblon We have Jesus to thank that we are able to glorify humility, for He made it the sign of the divine. The godhead in our innermost depths. For why should we renounce the violence of this world? If this Godhead is to confront violence, then it must be strong if it is to achieve the victory. And humility can only be born of humiliation. Otherwise it is nothing but vanity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Lieutenant Seblon The thought of murder often evokes thoughts of the sea and of sailors. What naturally follows thoughts of the sea and murder is the thought of love or sexuality.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Seblon Querelle's great passion is his own body in repose. It is as if he's reflecting himself in his own image. He's looking at himself as if through a magnifying glass. He's scrutinizing the minute events like an etymologist. But how shining is his body in the glory of his proud movements?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane [singing] Each man kills the thing he loves! Each man kills the thing he loves! Da-da-daaa. Da-da da-daaa. Each man kills the thing he loves! Each man kills the thing he loves! Da-da-daaa. Da-da da-daaa...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane I'm very satisfied. You have a solid, heavy, massive prick. Not elegant, but strong. And so different from Robert's.
Querelle Different how?
Lysiane Your prick has more character.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil I really want to make it with your sister. Can you imagine how I'd fuck her if I held her like I'm holding you now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nono Okay, you know the rules of the game. If you win, Lysiane is yours. If I win, you're mine. Twenty-nine.
Querelle Twenty-five.
Nono You lose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane You know, I've dreamt a lot about your prick lately.
Querelle Yeah? Was it nicer in your dreams?
Lysiane No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane A penny for your thoughts, Querelle.
Querelle I acknowledge the existence of authority in Mario. I note his objective gestures. Objectivity is the companion of total power. It holds sway over unchallengeable moral authority. It's a perfect social organization.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane I'm sick of your obscenities. Right? Your obscenities. Don't you think I know? I'm sick of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sailor #1 Finally, land.
Sailor #2 And broads. Juicy cunts. Hot and wet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Between such men, and for them alone, a universe is established from which the idea of woman is banished. The absence of woman forces the two males to draw a little femininity from within each other to invent the woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator When Madame Lysiane found herself before Querelle, her gaze went to his fly in spite of herself. Perhaps this evening the cloth would be less stiff, would clearly outline his cock and balls, allowing Madame Lysiane to note a difference between the two brothers. She still hoped that the sailor's cock would be smaller than Robert's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle I just did it for the first time. It's different than I thought.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Paulette, you sweet little piglet with that adorable pussy. You're going to get another taste of my rod! I'm a man. I even fuck guys! And I fuck you too, Theo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger Bataille My name's Roger. Roger Bataille.
Querelle Thanks, Roger. Roger Bataille.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nono I hope you know what you're doing.
Lysiane You know, I know what I want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane You're disgusting! You're my enemy! You've destroyed me. You have mysterious powers. They multiply infinitely. You're not a human being. You don't belong to this earth!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane You haven't even got a decent hard-on. It doesn't stay up forever.
Querelle Buy yourself a rubber one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Careful, Querelle! If you lose your footing, you can sometimes fall very far.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle That cop is covered with jewels. I've got my jewels, but I don't show 'em off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Seblon From the time I fell in love with Querelle, I've become less of a disciplinarian. My love makes me softer. The more I love Querelle, the more gentle and definite, the sadder the woman in myself becomes; because, she cannot achieve fulfillment. During one of these strange revelations, defining my relationship with Querelle, I think amidst all these sorrows and inner defeats: "What's the point?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Finally, I know why you won't let the other girls wear black lingerie.
Lysiane Huh? Why?
Robert Because, you alone are ennobled by this black. It makes you so beautiful - gives you a solemn air - and at the same time you are unbearably hot.
Lysiane Do I make you hot?
Robert Want to see?
Lysiane Okay, get started.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle I'm on the brink of a shame from which no man ever rises. But only in that shame will I find my everlasting peace. I am so weak. I've been conquered. Totally conquered. And my thoughts are sad. I have feelings of autumn, soilings, fine mortal wounds in me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Lysiane waited a long time for love. Men never did get her all that excited. It wasn't until she was around 40 that she developed an appetite for men with hard muscles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario She loves your brother. Robert is her man. The first real one, I think. But when they make love, they make it like gays and Lysiane despises gays.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Nono sees in his game with Querelle an energetic, somewhat boastful manifestation of a horniness, which he believes to have discovered in Querelle. There's nothing more to it than there would be to an orgy in a monastery: a bit of pleasant fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nono I know I'm risking nothing... because absolutely no emotion clouds the purity of my game. No passion. It's a game without weight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle He never fights. He's too chicken for that. He's just a big queen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil I'll never forget you.
Querelle You say that now. Life happens fast. You've already forgotten me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane [as they dance] A penny for your thoughts, Querelle.
Querelle I acknowledge the existence of authority in Mario. I note his objective gestures. Objectivity is the companion of total power. It holds sway over unchallengeable moral authority. It's a perfect social organization.
[He stops dancing and walks away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane [singing] Each man kills the thing he loves, Some do it with a bitter look, Some with a flattering word, The coward does it with a kiss...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle You're a pal. All the others are assholes, but you're a pal. Whatever you want from me, it's yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Querelle Do you know who you've been longing for? Your husband's boyfriend. His piece of ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Seblon Once I have suffered the solitude caused by my peculiarity long enough. It may be that naked I will hold these boys, who shatter me with their audacity and strength, against my body. Though I hardly dare believe it. With tears in my eyes, I thank God for granting me this bliss. My tears soften me. I melt with their wetness on my cheeks. I toss. I roll in waves of tenderness for these boys and their hard, shallow cheeks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario After all, she's still your wife.
Nono You think I should be jealous?
Mario It would be normal.
Nono Maybe. But what's normal?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nono I don't want to get involved in no shit. Don't wanna burn my fingers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sailor #3 They say every trick has to throw dice with the boss - if he wants to catch a hooker.
Sailor #4 Nono. That's the name of The Feria boss. Nono.
Sailor #1 That's right. Nono.
Sailor #2 Why do they have to throw dice?
Sailor #1 That's the rule. When you win, you get to have your pick. When you lose, you have to to let the boss fuck you first.
Sailor #2 Really?
Sailor #3 Really - and I'm damn sure there's plenty of guys who kind of like losing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane All you ever look at is yourselves. I'm not even there for you. Who am I then? Where do I fit in? You only live in your brother's eyes. Inside your brother, and he lives inside of you. There's no room for me in between. I'm at the door. I'm too fat. That's it. I'm too fat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert How long have you been in Brest?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sailor #2 Have you been in Brest before?
Sailor #1 Why?
Sailor #2 Because they got the raunchiest whore house in the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Her mind was clouded by the extreme, precise, indescribable melting of those two muscular, sinewy bodies. She tried to force the soft, dissolving mass of her own sumptuous body between them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator When looking at Querelle, Lysiane had already lost that feeling fencers call "the fraternity of the sword." She was alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator In some obscure way, Querelle understood that love is voluntary. You have to want it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gil Can one man do anything worse to another than hurting his honor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Neither my brother nor I is sufficiently in love with love to seek new experiences.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane I always remained indifferent - to the desires the others showed me; but, my mental chastity has built a field inside of me, a field that can be easily sown with the seeds of the miraculous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Seblon Perhaps love is a den of killers, and if this is true - will Querelle draw me into it? And I? When the time comes for me to drown in my emotion for Querelle - will there be an alarm ringing for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lysiane You're alone in the world. The night lies over the solitude of an endless space.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Brad Davis
Franco Nero
Franco Nero
Jeanne Moreau
Hanno Pöschl
Hans-Günther Kaufmann
Laurent Malet
Burkhard Driest
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more