Title CardSince the start of World War II in 1939, Hungary, an ally to Germany, has been spared the violence that has swept across Europe. As the war turns in favor of the US and its allies, Hungarian leadership seeks a way out of its alliance with Germany. Hitler is alerted to Hungary's plans. Political tensions between the two nations rise and in 1944...
[first lines]
Elek CohenThe war. It reveals one's true character. And when my homeland became a battleground, nothing could prepare me for what was to come.
Ferenc Jacobson[cleaning their rifles]My father and I would take Elek hunting. He would always come home with the most game.
Elek CohenI enjoy hunting. But the game never shot back.