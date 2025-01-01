Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Walking with the Enemy Walking with the Enemy Movie Quotes

Walking with the Enemy Movie Quotes

Title Card Since the start of World War II in 1939, Hungary, an ally to Germany, has been spared the violence that has swept across Europe. As the war turns in favor of the US and its allies, Hungarian leadership seeks a way out of its alliance with Germany. Hitler is alerted to Hungary's plans. Political tensions between the two nations rise and in 1944...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Elek Cohen The war. It reveals one's true character. And when my homeland became a battleground, nothing could prepare me for what was to come.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ferenc Jacobson [cleaning their rifles] My father and I would take Elek hunting. He would always come home with the most game.
Elek Cohen I enjoy hunting. But the game never shot back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more