Kinoafisha Films In Your Eyes In Your Eyes Movie Quotes

Dylan Kershaw [to Rebecca] The best thing about myself - the only thing that I like - is you.
Rebecca Porter Sometimes when I'm with you, I forget myself.
Rebecca Porter Wait, you're real. You're a real person!
Dylan Kershaw Oh, that's the sweetest thing anybody's said to me all day.
Rebecca Porter I pretty much thought you were PMS.
Dylan Kershaw Yeah, a lot of people get us mixed up.
[last lines]
Dylan Kershaw This is going to be so weird.
Dylan Kershaw Dylan Kershaw, Rebecca Porter: [gradually but urgently they kiss]
Dylan Kershaw I finally for once in my life... i could see something... real, and you tell me a gotta give it up , so how do you come in fair...
Rebecca Porter Sometimes... Sometimes you just look at everything and it's all just different. Do you know?
Phillip Porter Yeah, I know. They call that puberty.
Rebecca Porter I'm not having an affair, I swear. I'm not, I'm just crazy...
Dylan Kershaw How do you expect me to just shut you off?
Rebecca Porter Because you love me.
Dylan Kershaw Giddons, with all due respect, you're not a detective. You're my PO, and I know you ride me more than most. Why?
Giddons You're smart. And there ain't nothin' in this world dumber than a smart guy. A smart man, he sees beyond his little world, and it kinda whoops him. So when he makes that wrong move - and you will - it tends to be messy.
Dylan Kershaw Well, maybe there's a side of me you don't see.
Giddons As long as you're on the roll, you are only what I see.
Rebecca Porter I can't play at this anymore.
Dylan Kershaw It's not a game. It's not something that you play.
Rebecca Porter Dylan there's something that didn't make any sense to me at the time, but you know I always felt like there was someone with me. You know, just like a feeling. I felt it, um, more strongly than ever after she died. It helped. Did you ever feel that way?
Dylan Kershaw Why don't you tell me?
Rebecca Porter I remember your first night in prison.
Dylan Kershaw Oh, yeah, right. Time to come clean.
Rebecca Porter What did you do?
Dylan Kershaw I just, uh... good with locks. Not that good with silent alarms. Got two years, in with mostly lifers.
Rebecca Porter Yeah, I figured that was nightmares. It was really terrifying.
Dylan Kershaw Yeah. Yeah, I never felt as alone as I did in there doing my bid.
Rebecca Porter ...You weren't.
Rebecca Porter I don't like Dr. Maynard. He always looks at me like he's trying to guess my weight.
Dylan Kershaw You're a natural born criminal.
Rebecca Porter I'll bet you say that to all the girls.
Dylan Kershaw It's kind of my own concept. Barbecue on the fourth of July.
Donna Lots of people do that.
