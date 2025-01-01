Dylan KershawGiddons, with all due respect, you're not a detective. You're my PO, and I know you ride me more than most. Why?
GiddonsYou're smart. And there ain't nothin' in this world dumber than a smart guy. A smart man, he sees beyond his little world, and it kinda whoops him. So when he makes that wrong move - and you will - it tends to be messy.
Rebecca PorterDylan there's something that didn't make any sense to me at the time, but you know I always felt like there was someone with me. You know, just like a feeling. I felt it, um, more strongly than ever after she died. It helped. Did you ever feel that way?