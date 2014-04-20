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7.4
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In Your Eyes
7.4
In Your Eyes
, 2014
In Your Eyes
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
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Filming locations
7.4
Synopsis
Two seemingly unconnected souls from different corners of the United States make a telepathic bond that allows them to see, hear and feel the other's experiences, creating a bond that apparently can't be broken.
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Cast
Jennifer Grey
Diane
Steve Howey
Bo Soames
Nikki Reed
Donna
Zoe Kazan
Rebecca Porter
Preston Bailey
Clay
Mark Feuerstein
Phillip Porter
Michael Stahl-David
Dylan Kershaw
David Gallagher
Lyle Soames
Kayd Currier
Jack
Reed Birney
Dr. Maynard
Director
Brin Hill
Writer
Joss Whedon
Composer
Tony Morales
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
20 April 2014
World premiere
20 April 2014
Release date
20 April 2014
Russia
16+
20 April 2014
Kazakhstan
20 April 2014
Ukraine
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Bellwether Pictures, Night and Day Pictures
Also known as
In Your Eyes, Sinu silmis, Tavo akyse, В твоих глазах, В твоїх очах, У твоїх очах, イン・ユア・アイズ 近くて遠い恋人たち, В твоiiх очах
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Listen to the
soundtrack
In Your Eyes
Stills
Quotes
Dylan Kershaw
[to Rebecca]
The best thing about myself - the only thing that I like - is you.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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