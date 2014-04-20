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Poster of In Your Eyes
7.4
Kinoafisha Films In Your Eyes
7.4

In Your Eyes

, 2014
In Your Eyes
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of In Your Eyes
7.4

Synopsis

Two seemingly unconnected souls from different corners of the United States make a telepathic bond that allows them to see, hear and feel the other's experiences, creating a bond that apparently can't be broken.

Cast

Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey
Diane
Steve Howey
Steve Howey
Bo Soames
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed
Donna
Zoe Kazan
Zoe Kazan
Rebecca Porter
Preston Bailey
Preston Bailey
Clay
Mark Feuerstein
Mark Feuerstein
Phillip Porter
Michael Stahl-David
Michael Stahl-David
Dylan Kershaw
David Gallagher
Lyle Soames
Kayd Currier
Jack
Reed Birney
Reed Birney
Dr. Maynard
Director Brin Hill
Writer Joss Whedon
Composer Tony Morales
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 20 April 2014
World premiere 20 April 2014
Release date
20 April 2014 Russia 16+
20 April 2014 Kazakhstan
20 April 2014 Ukraine
Budget $1,000,000
Production Bellwether Pictures, Night and Day Pictures
Also known as
In Your Eyes, Sinu silmis, Tavo akyse, В твоих глазах, В твоїх очах, У твоїх очах, イン・ユア・アイズ 近くて遠い恋人たち, В твоiiх очах

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack In Your Eyes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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