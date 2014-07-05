Menu
Kinoafisha Films 5 to 7 5 to 7 Movie Quotes

5 to 7 Movie Quotes

Brian [in his book] Thousands of years ago, somebody came up with the idea of impermanence of the beauty and inevitability of change. I'm pretty sure they had just been dumped.
Brian I had a long time to consider the value of memory, and the idea that just because something doesn't last forever doesn't mean its worth is diminished. Maybe it was just a rationalization - easier on the soul than mourning what might have been - the life unlived. I honestly don't know, but I chose to believe in memory. I chose to believe in her. I chose to believe that the bond was never broken and that we carried each other in our hearts. As a secret singularity. She made me a writer. She made me a man.
Brian There would be other loves. Even great loves. But she was right, only one remained perfect.
[last lines]
Brian I don't know if I'll ever see her again. I don't know if that's a good thing, or a bad one. But I will promise you this. Your favorite story, whatever it might be, was written for one reader.
Arielle Maybe there are some people you marry and people you love.
Arlene I think that there are two forces on Earth you never want to be fighting. One is Mother Nature.The other is love.
[first lines]
Brian Some of the best writing in New York won't be found in books, or movies, or plays, but on the benches of Central Park. Read the benches, and you understand.
Brian As little as you want to write when you're happy, that's now much you have to write when you're miserable. Your passions need to go somewhere, and this is the only place left. Your suffering has to be good for something. It's not for me to say if the words were worth the price.
Arielle Put aside your notions about how people are, Brian. The world will surprise you with its grace if you let it.
Arlene She's lovely. It's not an ideal situation but she adores my son. Now how can you be a sensible parent and not feel warmly towards someone who adores your child? That is practically anti-social.
Arielle Just so you know, you're a natural lover. Your body expresses beautifully what's in your heart.
Brian I'm just going to write that down...
Brian It's one of two things. Or possibly both.
Arielle What is?
Brian Either no one is immune to your charms, or the world really can surprise you with its grace.
Brian In New York, you're never more than 20 feet away from someone you know, or someone you're meant to know.
Arielle [in wine shop] Okay, we'll start very simply. Taste, please, this glass. Is it white or red?
Brian [blindfolded] Red.
Arielle My God.
Brian [removing his blindfold] Ah, really? You gotta be shitting me!
Arielle You have the palate of a water buffalo. That is about to change. Replace the blindfold, please. Take a small piece of baguette to cleanse the palate.
Brian [scene shifts to a bar] Okay. Please drink from this glass. Is it the Miller High Life, or the Guinness stout?
Arielle The Miller High Life.
Brian Oh boy.
Arielle What?
[in French]
Arielle Fuck!
Brian We have a lot of work to do.
Arielle I was sure it was Miller High Life.
Brian Now please take a buffalo chicken wing to obliterate the palate.
Brian So you're married?
Arielle Of course, what did you think?
Brian I thought you were *not* married.
Arielle Why would you think that?
Brian Why would I *not* think that? For one thing you don't wear a wedding ring.
Arielle So American. You need a sign post for everything or you'll completely lose your way.
Sam A married French woman, 33 years of age, with two children. You could stop that sentence anywhere along the way, and have reason enough not to be in the relationship.
Brian Dad...
Sam These are the same French who didn't let us fly over their country on the way to Khadafi.
Brian Okay, but it's not her Frenchness that's really bothering you.
Sam No, but I can't discuss her marital or parental status, because if I do my pancreas will explode. So instead, I'm dwelling on the relatively benign, but still objectionable issue of her Frenchness.
Brian Okay, but...
Sam In the war, the French couldn't wait to give up their Jews.
Brian Nobody could wait to give up their Jews...
Sam Also, they surrendered three times in the same war. Have you any idea how hard that is to do?
Brian What does that have to do with anything?
Sam Because this is who you're dealing with.
Brian Till then, then.
Jane Life is a collection of moments. The idea is to have as many good ones as you can.
Brian See, I was taught that there are no free lunches. That one day, the rent comes due, the other shoe drops and you suffer a thousand fold.
Jane Who raised you?
Brian Jews.
Brian Your children are amazing.
Valery [chuckles] Thank you.
Brian Are they real, or are they from a catalogue?
Valery Uh, they're from a catalogue.
Brian In my culture, if we didn't have things to judge harshly, we wouldn't know what to do all day.
Jane Look, if you wanna be a good writer then you can't have a mediocre life. I'll give you a baseball metaphor, because Jewish writers love them. Swing from the heels.
Arielle [in her letter] I have never felt so alive... as when I am in your arms.
Arielle I'm sad. It was the beginning.
Brian Of what?
Arielle Belief.
Arielle Always look the person in the eye when you touch glasses.
Brian I know. 7 years of bad luck.
Arielle Bad luck? That's the american version?
Brian Yes. What's the french?
Arielle 7 years of bad sex.
Brian Good lord.
Arielle I think that tells you everything you need to know about our two cultures.
Brian Yes. Yours is very optimistic. I mean a lot of people after, like, year 5 of bad sex, they'd give up; but you guys really hang in there.
Brian Sometimes, life is... really something.
Arielle Maybe you should write fortune cookies.
Brian They say that no love is perfect. But then, they never met you...
Arlene Tell us about yourself.
Arielle Well, I am 33, married and the mother of two.
[Arlene sits]
Sam Waiter, Canadian Club.
Sam Can I finish this conversation?
Arlene You have finished it eight times.
Sam In 30 years, I don't remember once ever being able to finish a sentence.
Arlene Well, with your subjects, you don't deserve predicates.
Sam Oh! What is that? A grammar insult? A syntax barb?
Brian Je t'aime... Just for the record.
Arielle A 5 to 7 relationship is a relationship outside of marriage.
Brian Seriously, the french actually block out time for that?
Arielle No.
Brian 1 to 3 lunch, 3 to 5 conference call, 5 to 7 commit adultery.
Arielle Look...
Brian Do you set aside time to break other commandments? Do you covet at 9:30? Worship false idols from 10 to noon?
Sam All I'm saying is that civilization is organized by couples, for better or worse. Frequently worse, I grant you. But there's a reason for it, which is that it's not confusing.
Sam [arriving at restaurant] Your mother's standing.
Brian I know.
Arlene They have no folding chairs here.
Sam It's The Carlyle, Arlene.
[to Arielle]
Sam You know when we first met, she only sent back entrées. Now it's chairs.
Brian America is alive, okay and you have a somewhat downbeat world view.
Arielle No, I don't. And prove it.
Brian Prove what?
Arielle That America is still alive.
Brian Look around.
Arielle They don't seem particularly alive to me. Prove it.
Brian Alright.
[He kisses her]
Arielle [talking about her husband's lover] One Day, I will stand next to her at his funeral.
Brian Is that gonna be anytime soon?
Brian Arielle, you're older than I am, you're wiser I'm sure and you've seen much more of the world. And you're beautiful, and elegant, and smart, and funny, and interesting, and you feel like family which is wonderful.
Arielle Are you seriously telling me that the "but" is coming at the end of this sentence?
Arielle Can no american watch a film without popcorn?
Brian That's right.
Arielle Do you chomp popcorn when you read literature?
Brian [nods side to side] I eat sunflower seeds and I spit the shells into a little cup.
Brian [Arielle and Arlene kiss goodbye] Look at that dad, she fucked her twice.
Brian Dad, the meaning of the verb "baiser" which used to mean to kiss has changed a bit over the years.
Sam It has?
Brian Yes.
Sam What does it mean now?
Brian [whispers] It means to fuck.
Sam Oh god!
[to Arielle]
Sam Pardon my french.
Jane And because... the future has a way of arriving whether you want it to or not.
Jane Get your head right. Get your head right right now because you're about to have the most important conversation of your life. And it's not just your future here. It's mine too. So can you do it? Can you put the French lady out of your mind for nine seconds? Please. Just stick out your hand. Say, 'How do you do, sir?' like a normal human being. So you can have the career that you have always dreamed of... or are you just gonna blow it and incinerate and dissolve like a Kleenex in a fat man's sneeze? Is your head right? Is your head right? Is *your head* right?
Brian You're much crazier than I'am.
Arlene [with Brian sitting in the back seat of the car] Do you remember what you said to me after the very first time we had intercourse?
Sam Are you hungry?
Arlene Before that.
Sam Yes, I remember.
[they kiss]
Sam I cannot tell you how little I wanna see a Broadway show right now.
Brian [thinking] Brian Bloom. I believe I'm expected. What? Don't say that. Brian Bloom. Invited guest. No, no, no, that's silly.
[door opens]
Brian Hi! Uh... Brian Bloom reporting for dinner.
Arlene We're now officially spending that law school money.
Sam Half of it.
Arlene We're seeing The Book of Mormon.
Sam It's about Mormons.
Arlene Not the original cast, but still.
Sam Yeah. It's the replacement Mormons.
