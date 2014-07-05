Brian[in his book]Thousands of years ago, somebody came up with the idea of impermanence of the beauty and inevitability of change. I'm pretty sure they had just been dumped.
BrianI had a long time to consider the value of memory, and the idea that just because something doesn't last forever doesn't mean its worth is diminished. Maybe it was just a rationalization - easier on the soul than mourning what might have been - the life unlived. I honestly don't know, but I chose to believe in memory. I chose to believe in her. I chose to believe that the bond was never broken and that we carried each other in our hearts. As a secret singularity. She made me a writer. She made me a man.
BrianThere would be other loves. Even great loves. But she was right, only one remained perfect.
[last lines]
BrianI don't know if I'll ever see her again. I don't know if that's a good thing, or a bad one. But I will promise you this. Your favorite story, whatever it might be, was written for one reader.
ArielleMaybe there are some people you marry and people you love.
ArleneI think that there are two forces on Earth you never want to be fighting. One is Mother Nature.The other is love.
[first lines]
BrianSome of the best writing in New York won't be found in books, or movies, or plays, but on the benches of Central Park. Read the benches, and you understand.
BrianAs little as you want to write when you're happy, that's now much you have to write when you're miserable. Your passions need to go somewhere, and this is the only place left. Your suffering has to be good for something. It's not for me to say if the words were worth the price.
AriellePut aside your notions about how people are, Brian. The world will surprise you with its grace if you let it.
ArleneShe's lovely. It's not an ideal situation but she adores my son. Now how can you be a sensible parent and not feel warmly towards someone who adores your child? That is practically anti-social.
ArielleJust so you know, you're a natural lover. Your body expresses beautifully what's in your heart.
BrianArielle, you're older than I am, you're wiser I'm sure and you've seen much more of the world. And you're beautiful, and elegant, and smart, and funny, and interesting, and you feel like family which is wonderful.
ArielleAre you seriously telling me that the "but" is coming at the end of this sentence?
ArielleCan no american watch a film without popcorn?
JaneAnd because... the future has a way of arriving whether you want it to or not.
JaneGet your head right. Get your head right right now because you're about to have the most important conversation of your life. And it's not just your future here. It's mine too. So can you do it? Can you put the French lady out of your mind for nine seconds? Please. Just stick out your hand. Say, 'How do you do, sir?' like a normal human being. So you can have the career that you have always dreamed of... or are you just gonna blow it and incinerate and dissolve like a Kleenex in a fat man's sneeze? Is your head right? Is your head right? Is *your head* right?