MacbethFor now I am bent to know by the worst means the worst. For mine own good, all causes shall give way. I am in blood stepped in so far that, should I wade no more, returning were as tedious as go o'er.
MacbethOut. Out, brief candle. Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Older WitchWhen shall we three meet again? In thunder, lightning, or in rain?
Middle-Aged WitchWhen the hurly-burly's done. When the battle's lost and won.
Young WitchWhere the place?
Middle-Aged WitchUpon the battlefield, there to meet with Macbeth.
Older WitchFair is foul, and foul is fair. Hover through the fog and filthy air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethI dare do all that may become a man. Who dares do more is none.
Lady MacduffThis tyrant, whose sole name blisters our tongues, was once thought honest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethStrange things I have in head that will to hand, which must be acted ere they may be scanned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethWill all great Neptune's ocean wash this blood clean from my hand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LennoxAs two spent swimmers, that do cling together and choke their art. The merciless Macdonwald, worthy to be a rebel, for to that the multiplying villanies of nature do swarm upon him-from the western isles of kerns and gallowglasses is supplied; And fortune, on his damned quarrel smiling, Show'd like a rebel's whore: but all's too weak: For brave Macbeth-well he deserves that name disdaining fortune, with his brandish'd steel, which smoked with bloody execution, like valour's minion carved out his passage till he faced the slave; Which ne'er shook hands, nor bade farewell to him, till he unseam'd him from the nave to the chaps, and fix'd his head upon our battlements! And to conclude: Victory fell on us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LennoxHe cannot buckle his distempered cause within the belt of rule. Those he commands move only in command. Nothing in love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethTo know my deed 'twere best not know myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacduffShake off your downy sleep, man. Death's counterfeit. You come and look on death itself. Huh? Murder! Treason!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacduffConfusion now hath made his masterpiece. Most sacrilegious murder hath broke open the Lord's anointed temple.
MacduffSinful Macduff! They were all struck for thee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacduffMurder! Murder! Murder! I have done no harm! I have done no harm! Murder! Murder! Murder! No! No, please, my babies! No! No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacduffMy ever gentle cousin, stands Scotland where it did?
AngusAlas, poor country, it's almost afraid to know itself. It cannot be called our mother but our grave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethYet here's a spot. Out, damned spot! Out, I say!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethWill these hands ne'er be clean? No more o' that, my Lord. No more o' that. You mar all with this starting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethWash your hands. Put on your nightgown. Look not so pale. To bed. To bed. There's knocking at the gate. Come. Come! Come, come, give me your hand! What's done cannot be undone. To bed. To bed. To bed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethWho would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethThe devil damn thee black, thou cream-faced loon. Where got'st thou that goose look?
MacbethI have lived long enough. My way of life is fallen into the sere, the yellow leaf. And that which should accompany old age as honor, love, obedience, troops of friends, I must not look to have, but, in their stead, curses, not loud, but deep, mouth-honor, breath, which the poor heart would fain deny and dare not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethHold thee still. Things bad begun make themselves strong by ill.
MacbethThis supernatural soliciting cannot be ill, cannot be good. If ill, why hath it given me earnest of success, commencing in a truth? I am Thane of Cawdor. If good, why do I yield to that suggestion whose horrid image doth unfix my hair and make my seated heart knock at my ribs against the use of nature? Present fears are less than horrible imaginings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethHere's the smell of the blood still. All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethMy dearest love, Duncan comes here tonight.
Lady MacbethCome, you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here and fill me from the crown to the toe top-full of direst cruelty. Come to my woman's breasts and take my milk for gall, you murthering ministers, wherever, in your sightless substances, you wait on nature's mischief.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethI do fear thy nature. It is too full o' the milk of human kindness to catch the nearest way. Thou wouldst be great. Art not without ambition but without the illness should attend it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethThy letters have transported me beyond this ignorant present and I feel now the future in the instant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethI have given suck and know how tender 'tis to love the babe that milks me. I would, while it was smiling in my face, have plucked my nipple from his boneless gums and dashed the brains out had I so sworn, as you have done, to this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethIf it were done when 'tis done, then 'twere well it were done quickly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethThis blow might be the be-all and end-all here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethTo beguile the time, look like the time. Bear welcome in your eye, your hand, your tongue. Look like the innocent flower but be the serpent under't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady MacbethWouldst thou have that which thou esteem'st the ornament of life and live a coward in thy own esteem, letting "I dare not" wait upon "I would"?
MacbethPr'ythee, peace. I dare do all that may become a man. Who dares do more is none.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MacbethThere's nothing serious in mortality. All is but toys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LennoxThe night has been unruly. Where we lay, our temples were blown down and, as they say, lamentings heard in the air, strange screams of death.