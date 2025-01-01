Menu
Macbeth Movie Quotes

Macbeth Movie Quotes

Macbeth Full, full of scorpions, is my mind.
Macbeth For now I am bent to know by the worst means the worst. For mine own good, all causes shall give way. I am in blood stepped in so far that, should I wade no more, returning were as tedious as go o'er.
Macbeth So foul and fair a day I have not seen.
Macbeth Out. Out, brief candle. Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
[first lines]
Older Witch When shall we three meet again? In thunder, lightning, or in rain?
Middle-Aged Witch When the hurly-burly's done. When the battle's lost and won.
Young Witch Where the place?
Middle-Aged Witch Upon the battlefield, there to meet with Macbeth.
Older Witch Fair is foul, and foul is fair. Hover through the fog and filthy air.
Macbeth I dare do all that may become a man. Who dares do more is none.
Lady Macbeth This is the very painting of your fear.
Macbeth We have scorched the snake, not killed it.
Middle-Aged Witch Macbeth. Hail to thee, Thane of Glamis.
Older Witch Macbeth. Hail to thee, Thane of Cawdor.
Middle-Aged Witch All hail, Macbeth, that shalt be king hereafter.
Banquo Good sir, why do you start and seem to fear things that do sound so fair?
Macbeth If we should fail?
Lady Macbeth We fail. But screw your courage to the sticking place and we'll not fail.
Macbeth It will have blood. They say blood will have blood.
Lady Macbeth What? Will these hands never be clean? No more of that oh my lord. No more of that.
Macbeth I'll fight 'til from my bones my flesh be hacked.
Lady Macbeth I feel now the future in the instant.
Macbeth Who could refrain that had a heart to love, and in that heart courage to make love known?
Macbeth Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day to the last syllable of recorded time. And all our yesterdays have lighted fools the way to dusty death.
Lady Macbeth Things without all remedy should be without regard. What's done is done.
Macduff [growls] Turn, hell-hound, turn!
Macbeth [perturbed] Of all men else I have avoided thee. But get thee back. My soul is too much charged with blood of thine already.
Macduff I have no words. My voice is in my sword.
Lady Macduff This tyrant, whose sole name blisters our tongues, was once thought honest.
Macbeth Strange things I have in head that will to hand, which must be acted ere they may be scanned.
Macbeth Will all great Neptune's ocean wash this blood clean from my hand?
Lennox As two spent swimmers, that do cling together and choke their art. The merciless Macdonwald, worthy to be a rebel, for to that the multiplying villanies of nature do swarm upon him-from the western isles of kerns and gallowglasses is supplied; And fortune, on his damned quarrel smiling, Show'd like a rebel's whore: but all's too weak: For brave Macbeth-well he deserves that name disdaining fortune, with his brandish'd steel, which smoked with bloody execution, like valour's minion carved out his passage till he faced the slave; Which ne'er shook hands, nor bade farewell to him, till he unseam'd him from the nave to the chaps, and fix'd his head upon our battlements! And to conclude: Victory fell on us.
Lennox He cannot buckle his distempered cause within the belt of rule. Those he commands move only in command. Nothing in love.
Macbeth To know my deed 'twere best not know myself.
Macduff Shake off your downy sleep, man. Death's counterfeit. You come and look on death itself. Huh? Murder! Treason!
Macduff Confusion now hath made his masterpiece. Most sacrilegious murder hath broke open the Lord's anointed temple.
Banquo Fly! Fly, Fleance! Fly!
Macbeth You make me strange, even to the disposition that I owe when now I think you can behold such sights and keep the natural ruby of your cheeks when mine is blanched with fear.
Young Boy Soldier Be bloody, bold, and resolute. Laugh to scorn the power of man, for none of woman born shall harm Macbeth.
Lady Macbeth You lack the season of all natures. Sleep.
Macduff Sinful Macduff! They were all struck for thee.
Lady Macduff Murder! Murder! Murder! I have done no harm! I have done no harm! Murder! Murder! Murder! No! No, please, my babies! No! No!
Macduff My ever gentle cousin, stands Scotland where it did?
Angus Alas, poor country, it's almost afraid to know itself. It cannot be called our mother but our grave.
Lady Macbeth Yet here's a spot. Out, damned spot! Out, I say!
Lady Macbeth Will these hands ne'er be clean? No more o' that, my Lord. No more o' that. You mar all with this starting.
Lady Macbeth Wash your hands. Put on your nightgown. Look not so pale. To bed. To bed. There's knocking at the gate. Come. Come! Come, come, give me your hand! What's done cannot be undone. To bed. To bed. To bed.
Lady Macbeth Who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him?
Macbeth The devil damn thee black, thou cream-faced loon. Where got'st thou that goose look?
Messenger There's ten thousand.
Macbeth Geese, villain?
Messenger Soldiers, sir.
Macbeth Go, prick thy face and over-red thy fear, thou lily-livered boy.
Lady Macbeth Hell is murky. What's done cannot be undone.
Macbeth I have lived long enough. My way of life is fallen into the sere, the yellow leaf. And that which should accompany old age as honor, love, obedience, troops of friends, I must not look to have, but, in their stead, curses, not loud, but deep, mouth-honor, breath, which the poor heart would fain deny and dare not.
Macbeth Hold thee still. Things bad begun make themselves strong by ill.
Macbeth Which of you have done this?
Lennox What, my good Lord?
Macbeth Thou canst not say that I did it!
Macbeth Saw you the Weird Sisters?
Macbeth [unfazed] I bear a charmed life, which must not yield to one of woman born.
Macduff [gloating] Despair thy charm; and let the angel whom thou still hast served tell thee, Macduff was from his mother's womb. Untimely ripp'd.
[realization hits Macbeth]
Banquo Have we eaten on the insane root that takes the reason prisoner?
Banquo 'Tis strange, and often times, to win us to our harm, the instruments of darkness tell us truths, win us with honest trifles to betray's in deepest consequence.
Duncan Valiant Macbeth! Worthy gentleman! Great happiness.
Duncan Whence cam'st thou, noble Prince?
Angus From Fife, great King, where Norwegian banners flout the sky and fan our people cold, assisted by that most disloyal traitor, the Thane of Cawdor.
Thane of Cawdor [bows his head] God save the King.
Duncan No more that Thane of Cawdor shall deceive our bosom interest. Go pronounce his present death and with his former title greet Macbeth.
Angus I'll see it done.
Duncan What he hath lost, noble Macbeth hath won.
Macbeth This supernatural soliciting cannot be ill, cannot be good. If ill, why hath it given me earnest of success, commencing in a truth? I am Thane of Cawdor. If good, why do I yield to that suggestion whose horrid image doth unfix my hair and make my seated heart knock at my ribs against the use of nature? Present fears are less than horrible imaginings.
Lady Macbeth Here's the smell of the blood still. All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand.
Macbeth My dearest love, Duncan comes here tonight.
Lady Macbeth And when goes hence?
Macbeth Tomorrow, as he purposes.
Lady Macbeth O never shall sun that morrow see!
Lady Macbeth Come, you spirits that tend on mortal thoughts, unsex me here and fill me from the crown to the toe top-full of direst cruelty. Come to my woman's breasts and take my milk for gall, you murthering ministers, wherever, in your sightless substances, you wait on nature's mischief.
Lady Macbeth I do fear thy nature. It is too full o' the milk of human kindness to catch the nearest way. Thou wouldst be great. Art not without ambition but without the illness should attend it.
Lady Macbeth Thy letters have transported me beyond this ignorant present and I feel now the future in the instant.
Lady Macbeth I have given suck and know how tender 'tis to love the babe that milks me. I would, while it was smiling in my face, have plucked my nipple from his boneless gums and dashed the brains out had I so sworn, as you have done, to this.
Macbeth If it were done when 'tis done, then 'twere well it were done quickly.
Macbeth This blow might be the be-all and end-all here.
Lady Macbeth To beguile the time, look like the time. Bear welcome in your eye, your hand, your tongue. Look like the innocent flower but be the serpent under't.
Lady Macbeth Wouldst thou have that which thou esteem'st the ornament of life and live a coward in thy own esteem, letting "I dare not" wait upon "I would"?
Macbeth Pr'ythee, peace. I dare do all that may become a man. Who dares do more is none.
Macbeth There's nothing serious in mortality. All is but toys.
Lennox The night has been unruly. Where we lay, our temples were blown down and, as they say, lamentings heard in the air, strange screams of death.
Macbeth 'Twas a rough night.
Banquo A heavy summons lies like lead upon me and yet I would not sleep. Merciful powers! Restrain in me the cursed thoughts that nature gives way to in repose.
