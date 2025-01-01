Menu
Leviathan Movie Quotes

Vasiliy Can you pull in Leviathan with a fishhook, or tie down its tongue with a rope? Will it keep begging you for mercy? Will it speak to you with gentle words? Nothing on Earth is its equal. It is king over all that are proud.
Arkhierey All power comes from God. As long as it suits Him, fear not.
The Mayor And so, it suits Him?
Store clerk What do you want, Kolya?
Kolya Vodka, what else?
The Mayor Kolya, you should know what your authority looks like.
Kolya And what do you want, "authority"?
The Mayor Just all of this.
Lilya It's all my fault.
Dmitriy Seleznyov No such thing. Each of us is guilty of our own faults. Everything is everybody's fault. Even if we confess, the law doesn't hold it to be proof of guilt.We're innocent until proven guilty. But who's to prove anything? And to whom?
Lilya Do you believe in God?
Dmitriy Seleznyov Why do you all keep asking me about God? I believe in facts. I'm a lawyer Lilya.
[last lines]
The Mayor This is our Lord, son. He sees everything.
Arkhierey All power is from God. Where there's power, there's might.
The Mayor Hey, are you baptised?
Dmitriy Seleznyov What? Why do you ask?
The Mayor I'm just curious.
Dmitriy Seleznyov I'm a lawyer, I believe in facts.
Dmitriy Seleznyov No-one is out of reach.
Kolya I'm staying here.
