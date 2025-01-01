Rat[Rat whispering]Well, you know, the only way to break it is to bring a piece to the surface.
[the Cab Driver tells Billy about America]
Cab DriverYou know, in my country, in my place, when you heard about America, everybody say, 'There's so much money there,' and, 'You're gonna have a big car, big house, and a swimming pool,' and... and, 'You're gonna catch the money on the floor, and just have to take it and pick it up.' And finally it's different. But you realize when you arrive here, it's different. So, everybody's looking for a better life somewhere. It's like that. And maybe we'll find some... one day.
DaveWell, it's... closer than somewhere over the rainbow. Let's put it that way. I think you'll like it.
[Bully yells on the loudspeaker, as Bones steals copper from inside one of the abandoned buildings]
BullyI put a sign up here that says, 'Don't let me see your fucking face near my motherfucking copper! This is my fucking copper! I own this fucking copper! I own this city! I own this copper! This is my fucking copper! I put a sign up here that says, 'Don't let me see your motherfucking face around here again! This is my country! This is my city! I own this fucking city! I put a sign up here that says, 'Don't let me see your motherfucking face around here again!' Welcome to Bullytown!
[Rat sings a song while laying in bed her pet Nick]
Rat[Rat singing]Whisper, that you want me / And I'll, love you always / Truly, you will be mine / For eternity / Whisper, that you love me / That you'll never leave me / Be mine / For always / I'll be yours, forever / Truly, you will be mine / You will be my baby / Ooh-Ooh / Ooh, Ooh-Ooh / Ooh-Ooh-Ooh-Ooh, Ooh-Ooh / Ooh-Ooh
[Cat takes Billy to the Shells underneath the club]
CatYou can make some good bread doing the shows, but down here is where you get it buttered.
[Rat asks Bones why doesn't he just leave]
RatWhy don't you just get out of this place? What's keeping you here? You've got your car.
BonesI mean, my Mom... still feels attached to the house, and Franky.
RatIs that what's keeping you here? Your Mom and Franky?
BonesI don't know. What else... what else do I have?
[Billy tells the Cab Driver when handing him a paper towel from her bag]
BillyI'm a mother. I can pull anything out of this bag.
[first lines]
Franky[Franky walks out of his house mumbling to himself]I'm gonna have some soup. I'm gonna go eat dinner. Come on, I just wanna eat dinner.
[Dave tells Billy she needs to do what she needs to do]
DaveNow, I don't know what you can do, but you want to have a think about that very seriously. What you can do, what you're willing to do. And you're a very beautiful lady, and I don't care what you do. I'm not what I do. It's not who I am. Everyone's gotta do the Shimmy-Shimmy-Ya. You know, I got my little hustle. It's not who I fucking am. Believe me.
[Bully talks about being like a bull in Bullytown]
Bully[Bully narrating]You can't even see the woods from the trees, motherfucker. The only way to live is like a bull, to the wind, you know? When you put a bull to the wind, you know, there's something that happens with his eyes and his horns, and it's like Bullytown. You got to remember, man, blood is important to all of us, you know? You can't cheat death. You can't cheat life. You can't cheat anything, really. You never wanna let people down.
[Dave sings on stage at his club]
Dave[Dave singing]All day I've faced the barren waste, without a taste of water / Cool water / Old Dan and I, with throats burned dry and so-o-uls that cry / For water / Cool... Clear... Water / Keep on movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan / He's a devil, not a man / He spreads the burning sand with water / Dan, can you see that big, green tree / Where the water's running free, and it's waiting there for me and you / Co-o-o-l... Cle-e-e-ar... Water / Keep on movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan / He's a devil, not a man / He spreads the burning sand with water / Dan, can you see that big, green tree / Where the water's running free, and it's waiting there for me and you / Co-o-o-l... Cle-e-e-ar... Water... Water... Cool... Clear... Water.
RatYou know, the town... at the bottom of the reservoir.
Bones[Bones scoffs]That's crazy. What does that mean?
RatIt's not really that crazy. They flooded a bunch of towns when they dammed the river. That's why they call this Lost River.
[Billy arrives to the Big Bad Wolf Club when the MC on the microphone introduces Cat to the stage]
MCLadies and gentleman, boys and girls, this is the moment you've all been itching for. Coming to our stage is a lady of letters, a woman not of substance, but above-stance. The 8th, 9th, and 10th wonders of the world. Now, you may recognize her from, 'Sadissmo,' 'Burn, Baby, Burn,' 'The Violent Ones,' or her stage production, 'The Beautiful, The Bloody, and The Bare.' Please put your hands together for the delightful, the delicious, and the de-lovely, pretty Miss Kitty Cat!
[the audience cheers and applauds]
[Bones talks to his neighbor Skip who's moving away]
SkipKnow what? Nobody's coming back. It's over with. Gotta get out of here. You gotta get out of here, too.
BonesYeah, well, as soon as I get my car fixed, I'll get outta here.
SkipI don't wanna leave, but I wanna live. Look at this. I had a wonderful childhood. So far, a wonderful life. Just... Just sad what happened. Just sad what happened.
[Billy meets Cat for the first time]
CatYou like that stuff? Blood, guts, torture? Hmm?
[Billy meets Dave, telling him of her financial situation]
BillyCarl talked me into this loan. He told me that, um, he could get me into my grandmother's house for nothing and that I shouldn't be paying someone else's mortgage, and he didn't explain it to me, and I never understood it. And then a couple years later, the rates changed entirely, and I... he didn't explain...
Dave[Dave cuts Billy off]Can I... Can I just... Can I just cut across you for a moment there, please? Listen... I, I am all ears, but you're gonna have to talk up a little bit, 'cause I am very deaf. This happens to be my good ear here, but all I heard then was, 'Mah, bluh, buh, blah, blah, blah, bluh, blah.' So, just... Whatever it was you just said, please, just a little louder. I can't quite hear it.
[Dave tells Billy the financial situation she's in]
DaveOkay, Billy. We are in the middle of a very tight fiscal knot, and it's squeezing, and you are right in the middle of it. Now, you could pay your three months. You can walk away with some money. You could pay your three months and then pay more and more, and you can keep the house...
DaveIf that's really what you wanna do. But, what can you do? What sort of work do you do?
Dave[Billy doesn't reply]Well, that doesn't sound promising.
[Billy tells Dave why she wants to keep her house]
BillyI have two boys, and that is our home, and... and I grew up in that home, and that is our home.
DaveLook, I can make a note for you, right? I can write a fucking novel. But at the end of the day, you're gonna have to come up with some of this.
[Dave makes the motion of cash with his fingertips]
[Larry tells Bones that Bully is running everything]
LarryThings ain't like it used to be, man. Bully running everything now. You're a dead motherfucker. You know he caught that boy up there on Saint Mary's, that little Chinese boy? Cut his goddamn lips off with a pair of scissors. You think that motherfucker looked funny in the beginning? You ought to see him now, Bones. No more copper. No more you, Bones.
[Rat tells Bones about the spell over Lost River]
RatMy grandmother used to live there. She hasn't been the same ever since. No one has. As soon as the last town was drowned... an evil spell was cast on Lost River.