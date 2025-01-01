Menu
Films
Burning Blue
Burning Blue Movie Quotes
Burning Blue Movie Quotes
[last lines]
Daniel Lynch
Say anything, ask me anything. Just don't stop talking to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Lynch
No, I was in love with Matt!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Trumbo
You know, you and Iron Man weren't the only Navy guys in that club.
Daniel Lynch
What were you doing there?
Charlie Trumbo
C'mon, Dano, the music is better and the people are more fun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Special Agent Jones
Life would be a lot simpler if you'd just accept who you are. Hell, it took me years but I found my peace. Eventually.
Daniel Lynch
So, you're gay?
Special Agent Jones
No, I'm black.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
