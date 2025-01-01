This is the greatest lie they try to stuff down our throats, that Ireland is one, that our nation is one, and that we are all one people, united in our beliefs with one common interest. But do you think the interests of a child in the slum are the same as the rack-renting landlord? Do you think the interests of a labourer are the same as the Earl's? The interests of a miner or a factory worker the same as the owner's, his bankers', his lawyers', his investors' and the prostitute journalists' hired to write their lies? Do you think they give a damn about our old, the sick, the unemployed, the hungry, the homeless, and those forced to leave our shores desperate for work?