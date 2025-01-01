James GraltonWe need to take control of our lives again. Work for need, not for greed. And not just to survive like a dog, but to live. And to celebrate. And to dance, to sing, as free human beings.
Father SheridanOur community faces a choice: Is it Christ? Or is it Gralton?
James GraltonThis is the greatest lie they try to stuff down our throats, that Ireland is one, that our nation is one, and that we are all one people, united in our beliefs with one common interest. But do you think the interests of a child in the slum are the same as the rack-renting landlord? Do you think the interests of a labourer are the same as the Earl's? The interests of a miner or a factory worker the same as the owner's, his bankers', his lawyers', his investors' and the prostitute journalists' hired to write their lies? Do you think they give a damn about our old, the sick, the unemployed, the hungry, the homeless, and those forced to leave our shores desperate for work?
O'Keefe"Is it Christ or Gralton?" I think those were the words of several parish priests...
Father SeamusI suspect if Christ was here today, there'd be several members of this parish who would have Him crucified again. That's what I suspect!
Father SheridanWe have the Redemptorist Fathers coming to the parish for a mission. What if I was to bring around a doctor of divinity into your house, to explain to you where Gralton is leading you astray?
MossieWhat if I was to bring a doctor of economics round to your house, Father, and explain to you where you're going astray?
OonaghThe IRA are even on the fence. They don't want to upset the church.