Kinoafisha Films Two Days, One Night Two Days, One Night Movie Quotes

Sandra I wish that was me.
Manu Who?
Sandra That bird singing...
[last lines]
Sandra Manu? Are you there? We put up a good fight. I'm happy. Me too.
Sandra Everytime I feel like a beggar, a thief coming to take their money. They look at me, ready to hit me. I feel like I'm hitting them too.
Timur Hello.
Sandra Hello. Your daughter told me you were here. I was round at your place. I wanted to see you about the vote on the bonus and me being laid off. Juliette and I saw Dumont and he'll let us hold another ballot Monday because Jean-Marc influenced people by telling them that Dumont wanted to lay off staff anyway. So if it wasn't me who was made redundant it would be them... So... I wanted to ask you if... if you'd vote for me to stay on Monday.
Timur [in tears] Of course I will. I'm really glad you're here. I'm so mad at myself for voting for my bonus. I'm sorry.
Sandra Don't be sorry. I can understand. 1.000 Euros.
Timur No. I'm ashamed. I even forgot what you did for me. Remember? When I broke those cells... and you said you did it. You remember.
Sandra Yes, and Jean-Marc even said: "Fine example to set the new guy!"
Timur I'm really glad you came.
Sandra I don't exist. I'm nothing. Nothing at all!
Sandra I don't want the kids to see me crying.
Sandra [to Jean-Marc] You're heartless.
Sandra I feel so alone, Manu.
[first lines]
Sandra Hello? I was resting. Just a second. I have to get my tart out. I've made a tart for the kids. Yes, why? Tell me why. No. No, Juliette. No.
[hangs off the phone]
Sandra You mustn't cry.
Yvon You can count on me on Monday.
