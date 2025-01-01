Timur Hello.

Sandra Hello. Your daughter told me you were here. I was round at your place. I wanted to see you about the vote on the bonus and me being laid off. Juliette and I saw Dumont and he'll let us hold another ballot Monday because Jean-Marc influenced people by telling them that Dumont wanted to lay off staff anyway. So if it wasn't me who was made redundant it would be them... So... I wanted to ask you if... if you'd vote for me to stay on Monday.

Timur [in tears] Of course I will. I'm really glad you're here. I'm so mad at myself for voting for my bonus. I'm sorry.

Sandra Don't be sorry. I can understand. 1.000 Euros.

Timur No. I'm ashamed. I even forgot what you did for me. Remember? When I broke those cells... and you said you did it. You remember.

Sandra Yes, and Jean-Marc even said: "Fine example to set the new guy!"