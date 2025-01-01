Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Regression
Regression Movie Quotes
Regression Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Bruce Kenner
I am starting to use my head again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Title Card
Starting in 1980, accounts began to surface of satanic rituals being practiced in the U.S. Panic and suspicion spread across many communities. This film is inspired by real events.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
John Gray
[driving in the rain]
Please God, help me. Please God, help me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Kenner
Next time you hear the voice of God, don't call us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Kenner
I'm not one of you... I'M NOT ONE OF YOU
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ethan Hawke
David Dencik
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree