Sheriff Watts How many times have you been in this station, Mike? Since you were 22? Your probation officer must be the Michael Jordan of bullshitters because I've never seen you gone more than a couple of hours. Mike, tell me you didn't kill these people.

Phoebe They attacked him. He was defending himself.

Sheriff Watts Excuse me?

Phoebe What was he supposed to do?

Sheriff Watts You're his girlfriend. You're his mom. You're his maid. You're his landlady. Now you're his lawyer?

Mike Howell It was just a thing. It was just a thing that happened. I didn't mean to.