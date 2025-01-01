Mike HowellThat car down there has moved so much. Like, it was built in a factory, you know, on a production line. And then it was like, shipped here.
PhoebeAnd then, like, this guy drove it all over the place.
Mike HowellYeah, exactly. But all the time, like for years, or really for, like, decades really, this one tree has been sitting in this one place not doing anything until tonight when it, like, stopped the car.
Mike HowellOkay, so this car is always going. And that tree is always just, like, stopping. You know? Like, it's just been stopping there for years until tonight when it met something that it didn't want to keep going, and it was just like, "mmm-mmm! No! You're stopping, too"
[crying]
Mike HowellAnd then this tree that has never done anything is fucking, like, destroying this beautiful, really beautiful fast-moving thing.
Mike HowellI don't know. Phoebe, I don't know but I remember it like it just happened. I remember every single thing that happened to me in the last 94 minutes. 94 minutes? How did I even get that number, Phoebe? I remember literally every single thing that happened. I can picture it all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KruegerYou directly interfered with a government operation. And as a result, you caused the deaths of innocent civilians. Is that correct?
Adrian YatesDid I make some mistakes? You know, I did. Did I take some shortcuts? Sure. But in the end, I was just doing what I needed to do to create a cost-efficient exploit of a system already put in place. And if I'd pulled it off, you'd be thanking me. Right? Come on, you'd be fucking thanking me, right?
KruegerI'm your source. When I called to notify you that the sweep was happening, I did it out of respect and courtesy. And you've made me regret that now. It was not my intention for you to act like a child and try to save your puppy. The puppy was going down, I was notifying you of the puppy's death. But the puppy just shit all over everything! You have a crazy, scary rabid puppy that murders people and will still need to be put down. You understand that, correct?
KruegerYou better pray you can find a way to turn this into a win and pull a miracle out of your ass. Because if you can't, that's you.
[looks to Yates]
Victoria LasseterYou already have your miracle, sir. My program worked. Wiseman beat Toughguy. Mike Howell eliminated 17 Toughguy assets single-handedly. That makes him the most effective asset we've ever seen in any of the Ultra programs. Ever! In 60 years. Pardon me for saying it, sir, but that is a puppy worth saving. That is a $400 million puppy. And you have him sitting in a holding cell right now.
Mike HowellHey Phoebe. I just wanted to say that I love you and that everything is going to be okay. I mean, not perfect, obviously, but better. Like, we'll probably have to get a new house. and also cars. But I'm coming to get you and this will all be over. Soon-ish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PhoebeIt's not gonna be like this always, you know? Mike, you're like the strongest, kindest person I've ever met in my whole life. I fucking love you. You're a fucking mess, man.
Mike HowellNo! I don't want to get high. Rose has like guns and shit, okay. He can help us hide out and I'm still in handcuff.
PhoebeOkay, you are not in any position to be making the plan right now.
Mike HowellReally? Well, who is? The cops are all dead.
PhoebeThe guy in the thing. In the cell thing, doesn't see the gun, You don't point at it and go, gun!
Mike HowellOkay, no I recognize that now as, like, a faux pas. I'm sorry.
PhoebeAnd if someone who's trying to kill you goes "wait!" You don't go, oh what do you want to talk about?
Mike HowellOkay! You're right. I'm sorry. Please just don't yell at me, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
CIA InterrogatorWhere do you want to begin?
Mike Howell[thinking, seeing flashbacks] Dustpan. Spoon. Noodles. Bear. Frying pan. Fire. Apollo Ape. "Marry Me."Where did it all begin?
Mike HowellOkay, it started three days ago, in the town of Liman, West Virginia. It's where I lived with my girlfriend, Phoebe. She is the only good thing that's ever happened to me. I honestly cannot even remember my life before her. We were the perfect fucked-up couple. She was perfect, and I was the fuck-up. And we were really, really happy. I wanted to make it forever, so I saved up for the perfect ring. And I planned the perfect romantic trip to surprise her. And then I fucked that up too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PhoebeHow did this happen? How the fuck did this happen?
Mike HowellI shot those guys in the head. And that guy, I like, I spooned him in the neck and his shit just, like, ended.
Victoria LasseterDo you remember when you were arrested when you were 18 for the acid? That was when we first met. I was recruiting for a program called Wiseman. Which was basically designed to take third strike misdemeanor offenders and offer them the opportunity to volunteer.
Victoria LasseterNo, but Mike, you worked. All the other subjects that came in, they were all failures. But not you. You were a success, but it was driving you insane. It was driving everybody insane. The risks weren't worth the rewards. So I shut it down, and I gave you all new lives and new identities. A fresh start here.
Mike HowellYeah. So you erased my memories and you fucked with my head. And you left me here with a fake girlfriend.
Victoria LasseterThis isn't who you always were. The slow thinking, the inability to leave town. The phobias. We did that to protect you.
Mike HowellTo protect me? Well, tell that to the guys who are trying to kill me.
PhoebeWho's running this operation? Since when did desk jockeys like you run field ops?
Adrian YatesWell, I guess that's the problem with going dark for five years. You kinda fall out of the loop on a couple things.
PhoebeDo you have authorization at all? Where's Krueger?
Adrian YatesPhoebe Selburg. She who'd rather suck some stoner's cock than turn herself in for debrief, is going to question my authorization? I've read your file. You have no secrets from me! Your boyfriend isn't real. We made him. Oh, I'm so sorry that some lab-rat made you cum a bunch of times in the back of a Taco Bell. Yeah, that's probably a good reason to throw away your entire life! I guess it all worked out because look where I am now. In charge of a major operation. And look where you are. Under departmental arrest for insubordination, and your face is all messed up. And I'm going to get a promotion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RoseCrazy is as crazy does and you dragged crazy here. And I don't even know what that does or what that is. You see what I'm saying?
Mike HowellI don't know, Rose. We just thought it would be, like, safer here.
PhoebeOf course I'm your girlfriend, babe. That's what I'm telling you.
Mike HowellPlease stop it. No. No, I can't even look at you. I gotta go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sheriff WattsHow many times have you been in this station, Mike? Since you were 22? Your probation officer must be the Michael Jordan of bullshitters because I've never seen you gone more than a couple of hours. Mike, tell me you didn't kill these people.
PhoebeThey attacked him. He was defending himself.
Mike HowellNo, you don't get to fake cry with me, okay. They probably train you how to do this, don't they? To fuck with my emotions. Okay, well stop it. Please stop it. Hey! Stop it, okay! Fucking stop it!
PhoebeI'm not lying anymore. Just give me one chance. I'm not going to lie to you anymore.
Victoria LasseterThanks for the location on Howell. I'm heading to him right now, but in the meantime we've got to go public on this. Call Krueger. I can't believe Yates has been training mental patients for his program.
Petey DouglasIt is my duty to inform you that should you go public with this operation.
Victoria LasseterIt's your duty? What? We have to stop this! He's completely out of his mind!
Petey DouglasIf you go public with this operation, you're committing treason and will be treated as a traitor to the United States of America. I'm sorry. I can't help you anymore.