Kinoafisha Films American Ultra American Ultra Movie Quotes

Mike Howell You know what skives me out, Phoebe?
Phoebe What?
Mike Howell That car down there has moved so much. Like, it was built in a factory, you know, on a production line. And then it was like, shipped here.
Phoebe And then, like, this guy drove it all over the place.
Mike Howell Yeah, exactly. But all the time, like for years, or really for, like, decades really, this one tree has been sitting in this one place not doing anything until tonight when it, like, stopped the car.
Phoebe Yeah?
Mike Howell Okay, so this car is always going. And that tree is always just, like, stopping. You know? Like, it's just been stopping there for years until tonight when it met something that it didn't want to keep going, and it was just like, "mmm-mmm! No! You're stopping, too"
[crying]
Mike Howell And then this tree that has never done anything is fucking, like, destroying this beautiful, really beautiful fast-moving thing.
Phoebe Why are you crying?
Mike Howell Because, Phoebe, like... am I that tree?
Phoebe No. No!
Mike Howell I think I'm that tree. And I think you're the car and I think I'm stopping you.
Phoebe You are not the tree.
Mike Howell Okay.
Phoebe I love you.
[from trailer]
Mike Howell I just killed two people!
Phoebe That's awesome.
Mike Howell They had guns and knives and they were being total dicks!
[from trailer]
Mike Howell Something very weird is happening to me: I keep killing people! There's a chance I may be... a robot!
Otis We lost two assets attempting to neutralize Wiseman-designate Howell.
Adrian Yates How is that possible?
Otis He was armed with a spoon, sir.
Laugher I'm sorry. I can't control it. The things that they did to my head. They made you like they made me. But you're better than me. Who told you what to do?
Mike Howell Nobody.
Laugher That must be nice.
Victoria Lasseter Chariot Progressive, listen. Mandelbrot set is in motion. Echo Choir has been breached. We are fielding the ball.
Mike Howell Is that a lyric from something?
Mike Howell If I die, I'm going to do it stoned and smiling in my bed.
Phoebe Okay, so just lead me through this one more time. Just so I'm clear.
Mike Howell Um, I hit him with a spoon and his lungs exploded.
Phoebe It wasn't his lungs.
Mike Howell No, that's what happened. Because he couldn't breathe because I got him in the neck.
Phoebe Yeah, your lungs aren't in your neck, they're in your chest.
Mike Howell I know that, Phoebe. No, I don't know that. No, I do. Phoebe, it doesn't even make any sense to me.
Phoebe Okay. Okay, so you said something about a lady. What did she say to you?
Mike Howell Okay, so she said. I don't know what she said. Like, some bullshit. I don't know what she said.
Phoebe Babe. We're in jail. So maybe just try and remember and focus and put it together. What did the lady say?
Mike Howell Okay, she said Mandelbrot set is in motion. Echo Choir has been breached. We are fielding the ball.
Phoebe Mike, what the fuck does that mean?
Mike Howell I don't know. Phoebe, I don't know but I remember it like it just happened. I remember every single thing that happened to me in the last 94 minutes. 94 minutes? How did I even get that number, Phoebe? I remember literally every single thing that happened. I can picture it all.
Krueger You directly interfered with a government operation. And as a result, you caused the deaths of innocent civilians. Is that correct?
Victoria Lasseter Yes, sir.
Adrian Yates You're absolutely right, sir. Thanks to Lasseter activating Howell, seven American citizens are now dead.
Krueger This is an operation that you created and spearheaded without any authorization, is that correct?
Adrian Yates Yes, sir. But you have to understand, I was self-starting.
Krueger Excuse me?
Adrian Yates Did I make some mistakes? You know, I did. Did I take some shortcuts? Sure. But in the end, I was just doing what I needed to do to create a cost-efficient exploit of a system already put in place. And if I'd pulled it off, you'd be thanking me. Right? Come on, you'd be fucking thanking me, right?
Krueger Yeah.
Adrian Yates Okay! Thank you.
Krueger [kills Yates]
Victoria Lasseter I don't know if this is appropriate, but please do not kill me.
Krueger I'm your source. When I called to notify you that the sweep was happening, I did it out of respect and courtesy. And you've made me regret that now. It was not my intention for you to act like a child and try to save your puppy. The puppy was going down, I was notifying you of the puppy's death. But the puppy just shit all over everything! You have a crazy, scary rabid puppy that murders people and will still need to be put down. You understand that, correct?
Victoria Lasseter Yes, sir.
Krueger You better pray you can find a way to turn this into a win and pull a miracle out of your ass. Because if you can't, that's you.
[looks to Yates]
Victoria Lasseter You already have your miracle, sir. My program worked. Wiseman beat Toughguy. Mike Howell eliminated 17 Toughguy assets single-handedly. That makes him the most effective asset we've ever seen in any of the Ultra programs. Ever! In 60 years. Pardon me for saying it, sir, but that is a puppy worth saving. That is a $400 million puppy. And you have him sitting in a holding cell right now.
[from trailer]
Mike Howell I'm going to save my girlfriend!
[from trailer]
Adrian Yates This guy is a trained killer! We made him! He's a security risk!
Mike Howell Hey Phoebe! Phoebe?
[over intercom]
Mike Howell Hey Phoebe. I just wanted to say that I love you and that everything is going to be okay. I mean, not perfect, obviously, but better. Like, we'll probably have to get a new house. and also cars. But I'm coming to get you and this will all be over. Soon-ish.
Phoebe It's not gonna be like this always, you know? Mike, you're like the strongest, kindest person I've ever met in my whole life. I fucking love you. You're a fucking mess, man.
Mike Howell I know.
Adrian Yates Uh, your girlfriend's here. Would you ever like to see her alive again?
Mike Howell I don't know.
Adrian Yates So if I just took out my gun and blew her fucking face off, you'd be cool with that?
Mike Howell No, that wouldn't be cool. Is she really there with you?
Phoebe Mikey? I'm sorry. But I'm the tree. I've been the tree the entire time, you're the car. Okay? I love you. So you can leave. You can go wherever you want and they will fucking never...
Adrian Yates [hangs up] That was really fucking lame.
Mike Howell I really am sorry, Phoebe. I really thought I could beat the panic attacks this time.
Phoebe It's okay.
Mike Howell It's not.
Phoebe No, it's fine.
Mike Howell No, it's not fine. This is something I really wanted to do for you. Then I ruined it and now we're going back home.
Phoebe You didn't ruin this.
Mike Howell Yes, I did. It's my fault. You should be mad at me. Why not?
Phoebe No. You can't help it, Mike.
Mike Howell Okay. Thanks.
Big Harold I don't know nothing about no fantasy football.
Rose Well that don't make me feel better, man, nobody tell you shit!
Big Harold So hurtful.
Mike Howell Yo, Phoebe, where are we going?
Phoebe We are leaving. We are getting the fuck out of town!
Mike Howell No, I can't leave town. You know that.
Phoebe Well, you didn't have people trying to kill you before, I was thinking maybe that could motivate us here.
Mike Howell Okay, fine, so where do you want to go?
Phoebe Oh fuck, I don't know!
Mike Howell Alright listen. We'll take my car and we'll go to Rose's house, okay?
Phoebe What? You want to get high right now? Mike?
Mike Howell No! I don't want to get high. Rose has like guns and shit, okay. He can help us hide out and I'm still in handcuff.
Phoebe Okay, you are not in any position to be making the plan right now.
Mike Howell Really? Well, who is? The cops are all dead.
Phoebe The guy in the thing. In the cell thing, doesn't see the gun, You don't point at it and go, gun!
Mike Howell Okay, no I recognize that now as, like, a faux pas. I'm sorry.
Phoebe And if someone who's trying to kill you goes "wait!" You don't go, oh what do you want to talk about?
Mike Howell Okay! You're right. I'm sorry. Please just don't yell at me, okay?
[first lines]
CIA Interrogator Where do you want to begin?
Mike Howell [thinking, seeing flashbacks] Dustpan. Spoon. Noodles. Bear. Frying pan. Fire. Apollo Ape. "Marry Me."Where did it all begin?
Mike Howell Okay, it started three days ago, in the town of Liman, West Virginia. It's where I lived with my girlfriend, Phoebe. She is the only good thing that's ever happened to me. I honestly cannot even remember my life before her. We were the perfect fucked-up couple. She was perfect, and I was the fuck-up. And we were really, really happy. I wanted to make it forever, so I saved up for the perfect ring. And I planned the perfect romantic trip to surprise her. And then I fucked that up too.
Phoebe How did this happen? How the fuck did this happen?
Mike Howell I shot those guys in the head. And that guy, I like, I spooned him in the neck and his shit just, like, ended.
Phoebe You just killed two guys?
Mike Howell They were trying to stab me, Phoebe.
Phoebe Why are people trying to stab you?
Mike Howell I don't know! Shh! I don't know, but I am, like, freaking out all over the place. Babe, I have a lot of anxiety about this.
Sheriff Watts [sirens wail] Get your hands in the air!
Phoebe Oh, fuck me. Yup.
Sheriff Watts Oh, God, it's Mike.
Mike Howell I'm sorry!
Victoria Lasseter Do you remember when you were arrested when you were 18 for the acid? That was when we first met. I was recruiting for a program called Wiseman. Which was basically designed to take third strike misdemeanor offenders and offer them the opportunity to volunteer.
Mike Howell Volunteer? For what?
Victoria Lasseter To be an experiment.
Mike Howell An experiment?
Victoria Lasseter Yeah.
Mike Howell That was a mistake.
Victoria Lasseter No, but Mike, you worked. All the other subjects that came in, they were all failures. But not you. You were a success, but it was driving you insane. It was driving everybody insane. The risks weren't worth the rewards. So I shut it down, and I gave you all new lives and new identities. A fresh start here.
Mike Howell Yeah. So you erased my memories and you fucked with my head. And you left me here with a fake girlfriend.
Victoria Lasseter This isn't who you always were. The slow thinking, the inability to leave town. The phobias. We did that to protect you.
Mike Howell To protect me? Well, tell that to the guys who are trying to kill me.
Adrian Yates Hello?
Mike Howell Hello.
Adrian Yates Who's this?
Mike Howell You first.
Adrian Yates Oh, fuck me. It's you, isn't it? It's Mike Howell.
Mike Howell Yeah, who's this?
Adrian Yates Is the house not all on fire?
Mike Howell No. Man, the house is basically normal. So what's the plan now? I mean, like, do you surrender?
Adrian Yates Fuck, you got me. I surrender. Why don't you come on down to the Max Goods parking lot and accept my surrender?
Mike Howell The Max Goods on Wilson? Is that the one across from the tire shop? The Ten Minute Tires?
Adrian Yates Yes! That Max Goods.
Mike Howell So what happens if I meet you there. Like, how do you accept a surrender? Do I need to sign something?
Phoebe Hey. Hey, you seem, like, spooky quiet.
Mike Howell I am spooky quiet. I'm like, I think I'm in the anaphylactic shock.
Phoebe That's not what that's called.
Mike Howell I'm trying to think of stuff, you know. Phoebe, I can't remember anything. I can't even remember where I went to school. Did I go to school?
Phoebe Maybe don't think about it.
Mike Howell Did we even talk about my parents?
Victoria Lasseter Wiseman was my baby.
Adrian Yates Yeah, and it's still-born. So what are you crying about?
Victoria Lasseter So you're coming after my still-born baby?
Adrian Yates I don't understand why you're so upset here. Aren't you the one who shut down the program?
Victoria Lasseter Yeah, because it was a flawed model. Because we were hurting people. I didn't expect your yuppie ass to come riding in on a vulture and pick at the bones of my operation.
Adrian Yates I was made supervisor fair and square.
Victoria Lasseter You were made a temporary supervisor because you kissed the right asses.
Adrian Yates Because I'm the right man for the job.
Victoria Lasseter According to who? Daffy Duck?
Adrian Yates Well, I guess I'm doing something right because I've had the job for about two years.
Victoria Lasseter You're supposed to protect these assets. Not kill them!
Adrian Yates Victoria, we're clearing the portfolio. Mike Howell keeps trying to leave town. He needs to be eliminated.
Victoria Lasseter You're going to kill him for trying to leave town?
Adrian Yates That's a security breach. I'm just doing my job.
Victoria Lasseter He's a human being.
Adrian Yates They're assets.
Victoria Lasseter He's an American citizen.
Adrian Yates They're government property.
Victoria Lasseter Are you actually fucking insane?
Adrian Yates Ow, language!
Adrian Yates Well, if it isn't Miss Stockholm Syndrome 2010.
Phoebe Yates. What the fuck are you doing here?
Adrian Yates Whoa. That's unprofessional.
Phoebe Who's running this operation? Since when did desk jockeys like you run field ops?
Adrian Yates Well, I guess that's the problem with going dark for five years. You kinda fall out of the loop on a couple things.
Phoebe Do you have authorization at all? Where's Krueger?
Adrian Yates Phoebe Selburg. She who'd rather suck some stoner's cock than turn herself in for debrief, is going to question my authorization? I've read your file. You have no secrets from me! Your boyfriend isn't real. We made him. Oh, I'm so sorry that some lab-rat made you cum a bunch of times in the back of a Taco Bell. Yeah, that's probably a good reason to throw away your entire life! I guess it all worked out because look where I am now. In charge of a major operation. And look where you are. Under departmental arrest for insubordination, and your face is all messed up. And I'm going to get a promotion.
Rose Crazy is as crazy does and you dragged crazy here. And I don't even know what that does or what that is. You see what I'm saying?
Mike Howell I don't know, Rose. We just thought it would be, like, safer here.
Rose Safer from what?
Mike Howell Wait, why do you think it's dangerous?
Phoebe Yeah?
Rose Like I said to you before, because of the monkeys. The monkeys!
Mike Howell [holding Phoebe] Come here. You're fine. I'm fine. All right? We made it out of there, okay? And nothing else is gonna happen, I promise. Let's just get in my car...
[KABOOM! Mike's car explodes]
[SPOILERS]
Mike Howell [after Phoebe agrees to marry him] She said yes!
[Mike leans in to kiss Phoebe, but is tasered unconscious by a SWAT trooper]
Phoebe Man, come on, just give us, like, one...
[SWAT tasers her too]
Mike Howell How did you know what that gas was?
Phoebe Okay... I...
Mike Howell No, no, no. What's going on? How do you know what that gas was?
Phoebe I don't know what's going on. But, listen. Baby. Mike, Mike, hey. I don't know what's going on! But I do know what's going on with you, okay? If you just listen. Listen!
Mike Howell Okay, tell me then.
Phoebe It's not going to make any sense right now.
Mike Howell What is going on with me?
Phoebe I'm your handler. I was assigned to you five years ago. Please understand, I'm CIA. Okay?
Mike Howell You're what?
Phoebe Listen to me. It's okay. I've been trying to tell you this for so fucking long.
Mike Howell Phoebe. Are you not my girlfriend?
Phoebe Of course I'm your girlfriend, babe. That's what I'm telling you.
Mike Howell Please stop it. No. No, I can't even look at you. I gotta go.
Sheriff Watts How many times have you been in this station, Mike? Since you were 22? Your probation officer must be the Michael Jordan of bullshitters because I've never seen you gone more than a couple of hours. Mike, tell me you didn't kill these people.
Phoebe They attacked him. He was defending himself.
Sheriff Watts Excuse me?
Phoebe What was he supposed to do?
Sheriff Watts You're his girlfriend. You're his mom. You're his maid. You're his landlady. Now you're his lawyer?
Mike Howell It was just a thing. It was just a thing that happened. I didn't mean to.
Sheriff Watts You didn't mean to? Two men are dead, Mike. There's no walking away this time.
Phoebe Babe, I'm not going to sit around and wait on the judgment of your drug dealer. Okay!
Mike Howell Leave me alone! Get off of me!
Phoebe Mike, relax!
Mike Howell Look, I just need to know. Am I real?
Phoebe Yes, you're real.
Mike Howell Are your parents really dead? Okay, how much of everything that you've ever told me is just a complete lie?
Phoebe Not everything is a lie.
Mike Howell No, please don't use your grown-up voice with me. No, I was in love with you. I am in love with you. I don't even know who you are!
Phoebe [crying] Fuck, Mike!
Mike Howell No, you don't get to fake cry with me, okay. They probably train you how to do this, don't they? To fuck with my emotions. Okay, well stop it. Please stop it. Hey! Stop it, okay! Fucking stop it!
Phoebe I'm not lying anymore. Just give me one chance. I'm not going to lie to you anymore.
Mike Howell Get out. Get out of my car.
Phoebe No. No, Mike. I can't!
Mike Howell Get out of my car, okay!
Phoebe It's my fucking car!
Mike Howell Then get out of the car! Okay!
Mike Howell This is not the right moment.
[laugher is pouring gasoline over Phoebe's overturned car, with Mike trapped inside]
Mike Howell I fucking hate you, man!
Laugher Well, I fucking hate you too, man!
Victoria Lasseter Thanks for the location on Howell. I'm heading to him right now, but in the meantime we've got to go public on this. Call Krueger. I can't believe Yates has been training mental patients for his program.
Petey Douglas It is my duty to inform you that should you go public with this operation.
Victoria Lasseter It's your duty? What? We have to stop this! He's completely out of his mind!
Petey Douglas If you go public with this operation, you're committing treason and will be treated as a traitor to the United States of America. I'm sorry. I can't help you anymore.
Victoria Lasseter No! Pete! Peter! Petey!
