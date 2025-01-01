NatalieI've had a case come back across my desk that could be a very good fit. Cody. He's eight. His birth mother died when he was three. And we placed him with a couple that may turned out weren't fit. The second couple we placed him with abandoned him. Oh, my God. And I went for his annual follow up I found him living alone in the apartment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
JessieNo one ever really goes away. Not completely. Because they live in our minds, and in our hearts. In this story, that bully from school woke up in his bed, like nothing ever happened. And whatever made him so sad and mean, has gone. And that nice lady who cared for the boy, she came back to her husband, and they lived happily ever after. And daddy, daddy got the best present of all.