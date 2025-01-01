Menu
Before I Wake Movie Quotes

Jessie No one ever really goes away. Not completely. Because they live in our minds, and in our hearts
Jessie [from trailer] Why do you have all these pills, Cody?
Cody I don't like to sleep.
Natalie I've had a case come back across my desk that could be a very good fit. Cody. He's eight. His birth mother died when he was three. And we placed him with a couple that may turned out weren't fit. The second couple we placed him with abandoned him. Oh, my God. And I went for his annual follow up I found him living alone in the apartment.
[last lines]
Jessie No one ever really goes away. Not completely. Because they live in our minds, and in our hearts. In this story, that bully from school woke up in his bed, like nothing ever happened. And whatever made him so sad and mean, has gone. And that nice lady who cared for the boy, she came back to her husband, and they lived happily ever after. And daddy, daddy got the best present of all.
Cody Can those things happen?
Jessie I guess that depends on you, Cody. You have an amazing gift. Who knows what can happen as it grows?
Cody Thanks for bringing me home. Mom.
Cody [from trailer] I'm awake! I'm awake! I'M AWAAAAKKKKEEEE!
Whelan You really want to bet your life to an eight year old boy won't have another nightmare?
