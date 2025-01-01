Menu
Films
In the Name of My Daughter
In the Name of My Daughter Movie Quotes
Maurice Agnelet
My devotion has its limits,
Maurice Agnelet
I'm here to see you,
Agnès Le Roux
I can't be content with what you give me,
Maurice Agnelet
I'm here, what more can I give you? Explain it to me,
Agnès Le Roux
I shouldn't be as close to you as this.
Maurice Agnelet
Why?
Agnès Le Roux
Because, Maurice... you should be how you want to be.
Agnès Le Roux
I'll say it again. I don't want to ask anything of you.
Maurice Agnelet
I don't care for you as much as you love me.
Maurice Agnelet
Is that my fault?
Maurice Agnelet
I never asked to be loved.
Maurice Agnelet
I can't play at being in love just to please you.
Maurice Agnelet
It's hard on you. I give you that, but that's how it is.
Agnès Le Roux
If you don't fancy me, fine. I just want to know.
Maurice Agnelet
You mean you fancy me?
Agnès Le Roux
I just need to feel you near me.
Maurice Agnelet
What are you doing here?
Maurice Agnelet
What do you want?
Agnès Le Roux
I wanted to see you with your son.
Maurice Agnelet
He's none of your business.
Agnès Le Roux
I'm sorry.
Agnès Le Roux
Why so aggressive?
Maurice Agnelet
I don't like being spied on.
Maurice Agnelet
Did you expect to be introduced?
Maurice Agnelet
"Meet a real princess, the Le Roux heiress."
Maurice Agnelet
I don't want to fight but this intrusion...
Maurice Agnelet
I didn't think you were like this.
Maurice Agnelet
Apologize.
Maurice Agnelet
Now.
Agnès Le Roux
Stop it.
Agnès Le Roux
I don't know why I did it.
Agnès Le Roux
It was a mistake.
Agnès Le Roux
I regret it.
Maurice Agnelet
Regretting is too easy.
Maurice Agnelet
It's harder to apologize.
Maurice Agnelet
I'm not joking, Agnes. Apologize!
Agnès Le Roux
I'm sorry.
Maurice Agnelet
Now I want a smile.
Maurice Agnelet
Look at me.
Maurice Agnelet
A real one.
Agnès Le Roux
The diagnosis is clear. The cure too. I have to want to be here, for one reason or another. But what if I fall like the leaves? Maybe my season has come.
Agnès Le Roux
What reason do I have to force myself to hold on?
Agnès Le Roux
My journey is over, so I'll stop here. Everything is fine.
Agnès Le Roux
I want Maurice to take care of everything.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Guillaume Canet
Adèle Haenel
