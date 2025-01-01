Menu
Kinoafisha Films In the Name of My Daughter In the Name of My Daughter Movie Quotes

Maurice Agnelet My devotion has its limits,
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Agnelet I'm here to see you,
Agnès Le Roux I can't be content with what you give me,
Maurice Agnelet I'm here, what more can I give you? Explain it to me,
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Le Roux I shouldn't be as close to you as this.
Maurice Agnelet Why?
Agnès Le Roux Because, Maurice... you should be how you want to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Le Roux I'll say it again. I don't want to ask anything of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Agnelet I don't care for you as much as you love me.
Maurice Agnelet Is that my fault?
Maurice Agnelet I never asked to be loved.
Maurice Agnelet I can't play at being in love just to please you.
Maurice Agnelet It's hard on you. I give you that, but that's how it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Le Roux If you don't fancy me, fine. I just want to know.
Maurice Agnelet You mean you fancy me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Le Roux I just need to feel you near me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Agnelet What are you doing here?
Maurice Agnelet What do you want?
Agnès Le Roux I wanted to see you with your son.
Maurice Agnelet He's none of your business.
Agnès Le Roux I'm sorry.
Agnès Le Roux Why so aggressive?
Maurice Agnelet I don't like being spied on.
Maurice Agnelet Did you expect to be introduced?
Maurice Agnelet "Meet a real princess, the Le Roux heiress."
Maurice Agnelet I don't want to fight but this intrusion...
Maurice Agnelet I didn't think you were like this.
Maurice Agnelet Apologize.
Maurice Agnelet Now.
Agnès Le Roux Stop it.
Agnès Le Roux I don't know why I did it.
Agnès Le Roux It was a mistake.
Agnès Le Roux I regret it.
Maurice Agnelet Regretting is too easy.
Maurice Agnelet It's harder to apologize.
Maurice Agnelet I'm not joking, Agnes. Apologize!
Agnès Le Roux I'm sorry.
Maurice Agnelet Now I want a smile.
Maurice Agnelet Look at me.
Maurice Agnelet A real one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Le Roux The diagnosis is clear. The cure too. I have to want to be here, for one reason or another. But what if I fall like the leaves? Maybe my season has come.
Agnès Le Roux What reason do I have to force myself to hold on?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agnès Le Roux My journey is over, so I'll stop here. Everything is fine.
Agnès Le Roux I want Maurice to take care of everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
