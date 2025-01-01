Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Genius Genius Movie Quotes

Genius Movie Quotes

Aline Bernstein I don't exist anymore. I've been edited.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maxwell Evarts Perkins [talking to his wife from a phone booth] The surgeon said his brain was filled with tumors. A myriad of tumors. That's the word he used, "myriad". I think Tom would like that. There's nothing they can do, you see. The doctor said it was a matter of weeks. Might regain consciousness, most likely not.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins No, you stay with Nancy. You stay with Nancy. You should, you know, prepare her. She always loved Tom the most. The plural of "myriad" is "myriads", by the way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aline Bernstein You have no idea what I had to go through to get to where I am now - so that I can look at you and feel... nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maxwell Evarts Perkins God help anyone who loves you, Tom. Because for all your talk and all your millions of beautiful words, you haven't the slightest idea of what it means to be alive. To look into another person's eyes and ache for him. I hope someday you will. And then maybe all your words will be worth five of Scott's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bertha Perkins [about manuscript] That's a very long paragraph.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins It started four pages ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Imagine you're a reader. You're wandering through a bookstore and lots of books, and you see a book titled "Trimalchio in West Egg" and you see one titled The "Great Gatsby."Which are you going to pick up?
Thomas Wolfe Gatsby!
Maxwell Evarts Perkins That's why Scott changed his original title. He knew it needed a bit more meat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maxwell Evarts Perkins To be a novelist, you have to select. You have to shape and sculpt.
Thomas Wolfe Why?
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Because we've been working for two years and the book's only 100 pages shorter!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe Some books are supposed to be long, you know! Thank god Tolstoy never met you. We'd have that great novel "War and Nothing".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maxwell Evarts Perkins You're too young to be in love.
Bertha Perkins How old do you have to be?
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Forty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Thomas Wolfe [Max reading Tom's deathbed letter] Dear Max, I've got a hunch, and I wanted to write these words to you. I've made a long voyage and been to a strange country, and I've seen the dark man very close. And I don't think I was too much afraid of him. But I want most desperately to live. I want to see you again. For there is such an impossible anguish and regret for all I can never say to you, for all the work I have to do. I feel as if a great window has been opened on life. And if I come through this, I hope to God I am a better man and can live up to you. But most of all, I wanted to tell you, no matter what happens, I shall always feel about you the way I did that November day when you met me at the boat and we went on top of the building and all the strangeness and the glory and the power of life were below. Yours always, Tom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe I'm sorry I'm not decent enough for your fine dinner parties and your fine friends, but before you drag me out to the wood shed, I think you ought to look at who is giving the lesson. Am I supposed to grow up like you?
Maxwell Evarts Perkins No, Tom, but you're supposed to grow up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe Who better to talk to? The man who created something immortal. More and more I trouble myself with that. "The legacy." Will anyone care about Thomas Wolfe in 100 years? Ten years? When I was young, I asked myself that question every day.
F. Scott Fitzgerald I used to trouble myself like that every day. Now I ask myself, "Can I write one good sentence."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe [looking at the books on the shelf in Perkins' office] Are all these your authors?
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Not Tolstoy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe So I've disappointed you yet again.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Yes, very much.
Thomas Wolfe Well, I'm sorry I'm not decent enough for your fine dinner parties and your fine friends. But before you drag me out to the woodshed, I think you ought to look at who's giving the lesson. Am I supposed to grow up like you?
Maxwell Evarts Perkins No, Tom, but you're supposed to grow up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe [grabs his massive manuscript and holds out his hand to Perkins to say goodbye]
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Mr. Wolfe, we intend to publish your book.
Thomas Wolfe [looks at him in disbelief] Ha!
Maxwell Evarts Perkins If that is acceptable to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe [to Max Perkins] Until I met you I never had a friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maxwell Evarts Perkins [looking at the three cates containing the manuscript of Thomas Wolfe's new book] This - is Of Time and the River? Well done. Now go home and get some sleep.
Thomas Wolfe I... I...
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Let me read it.
Thomas Wolfe Read it kindly. Please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aline Bernstein I haven't quite decided who I'm going to shoot yet. Tom, myself, or you. Have you a suggestion?
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Suicide seems a bit extreme and killing Tom won't help much, so I suppose that leaves me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe To hell with Flaubert and Henry James.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
John Wheelock [throwing down a manuscript onto his desk] Might want to read this one.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Please tell me it's double-spaced.
John Wheelock No such luck.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Where'd you get it?
John Wheelock A woman named Aline Bernstein. The stage designer? The author's her protege. Every other publisher in town has already tuned it down.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Is it any good?
John Wheelock Good? No. But it's unique.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins A quick look.
John Wheelock Thanks, Max. I'm in your debt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe [hand on his manuscript like an oath] My heart bleeds to see any of it go. But I guess it's die dog or eat the hatchet.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins You took the words right out of my mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe The last time I saw my father, I was standing as a train window, when I went north to college. He just got smaller and smaller as we pulled away, until I couldn't see him anymore. That train carried me to my life; beyond the hills and over the rivers. And always the rivers run. Sometimes they flow away from my father, and sometimes they flow back to his door. I have to prove I can do it by myself.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Then prove it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe [showing up unannounced] Scott! I know it was a while ago but I'm sorry. I was a damn brute. I wouldn't blame you for slamming the door in my face. You don't know how sorry I am for talking to you and Zelda like that. Please, say you forgive me.
F. Scott Fitzgerald Believe it or not I've been drunk myself once or twice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Wolfe They're working girls. That doesn't count.
Maxwell Evarts Perkins Yes, it does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more