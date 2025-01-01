SofiSo... Doctor Eye... perhaps some humans, rare humans... have mutated to have another sense. A spirit sense. And can perceive a world that is right on top of us... everywhere. Just like the light on these worms.
IanI don't believe in luck. I do believe we've known each other since forever, though.
IanYeah. You know how? When the big bang happened, all the atoms in the universe, they were all smashed together into one little dot that exploded outward. So my atoms and your atoms were certainly together then, and, who knows, probably smashed together several times in the last 13.7 billion years. So my atoms have known your atoms and they've always known your atoms. My atoms have always loved your atoms.
Priya VarmaYou know a scientist once asked the Dalai Lama, "What would you do if something scientific disproved your religious beliefs?" And he said, after much thought, "I would look at all the papers. I'd take a look at all the research and really try to understand things. And in the end, if it was clear that the scientific evidence disproved my spiritual beliefs, I would change my beliefs."
SofiIt's a bird that experiences all of time in one instant. And she sings the song of love and anger and fear and joy and sadness all at once. And this bird... when she meets the love of her life... is both happy and sad. Happy because she sees that for him it is the beginning, and sad because she knows it is already over.
SofiReality. You have a bed, you have books, um, a desk, a chair, lamps. Logic. But in this room, you have a door... to the other side. See? Light comes through. It's open just a tiny bit, but it is open. You keep trying to close that door because you're scared. But you won't always be scared.
IanWhat's behind the door? Besides my dirty laundry.
SofiYou have to go in to find out. You know what I'm talking about.
Sofi'Cause, they're free, wild, and you cant buy them.
IanEvery living person on this planet has their own unique pair of eyes. Each their own universe. My name is Doctor Ian Gray. I'm a father, and husband, and I'm a scientist. When I was a child, I realized that the camera was designed exactly like the human eye, taking in light through a lens, forming it into images. I began taking as many pictures of eyes as I possibly could. I'd like to tell you the story of the eyes that changed my world.