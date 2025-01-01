Menu
I Origins Movie Quotes

I Origins Movie Quotes

Sofi How many senses do worms have?
Ian They have two. Smell and touch. Why?
Sofi So... they live without any ability to see or even know about light, right? The notion of light to them is unimaginable.
Ian Yeah.
Sofi But we humans... we know that light exists. All around them... right on top of them... they cannot sense it. But with a little mutation, they do. Right?
Ian Correct.
Sofi So... Doctor Eye... perhaps some humans, rare humans... have mutated to have another sense. A spirit sense. And can perceive a world that is right on top of us... everywhere. Just like the light on these worms.
Ian I don't believe in luck. I do believe we've known each other since forever, though.
Sofi Really?
Ian Yeah. You know how? When the big bang happened, all the atoms in the universe, they were all smashed together into one little dot that exploded outward. So my atoms and your atoms were certainly together then, and, who knows, probably smashed together several times in the last 13.7 billion years. So my atoms have known your atoms and they've always known your atoms. My atoms have always loved your atoms.
Priya Varma You know a scientist once asked the Dalai Lama, "What would you do if something scientific disproved your religious beliefs?" And he said, after much thought, "I would look at all the papers. I'd take a look at all the research and really try to understand things. And in the end, if it was clear that the scientific evidence disproved my spiritual beliefs, I would change my beliefs."
Ian That's a good answer.
Priya Varma Ian... what would you do if something spiritual disproved your scientific beliefs?
Ian You ever feel like when you met someone, they fill this hole inside of you, and then when they're gone... you feel that space painfully vacant?
Sofi Do you know the story of the Phasianidae?
Ian The... No, what's that?
Sofi It's a bird that experiences all of time in one instant. And she sings the song of love and anger and fear and joy and sadness all at once. And this bird... when she meets the love of her life... is both happy and sad. Happy because she sees that for him it is the beginning, and sad because she knows it is already over.
Sofi Why are you working so hard to disprove God?
Ian Disprove? Who proved that God was there in the first place?
Ian I'd like to tell you the story of the eyes that changed my world.
Ian It's a false positive, you understand? It's an error. It has to be an error. It's statistically impossible. Data point.
Karen If I drop this phone a thousand times, a million times... and one time, it does't fall... just once, it hovers in the air. That is an error that's worth looking at.
Ian You know we could be looking forever and find nothing.
Karen Turning over rocks and finding nothing is progress.
Sofi When I saw you that night, I... I had the feeling that I had known you. Actually, I felt like you knew me.
Ian What do you mean?
Sofi Like we are connected from past lives.
Ian I don't believe in that.
Sofi What do you believe in?
Ian I'm a scientist. I believe in data.
Sofi You know you have it.
Ian Have what?
Sofi But you're scared of it.
Ian I have what?
Sofi Okay. You live in this room, right?
Ian Mm-hmm.
Sofi Reality. You have a bed, you have books, um, a desk, a chair, lamps. Logic. But in this room, you have a door... to the other side. See? Light comes through. It's open just a tiny bit, but it is open. You keep trying to close that door because you're scared. But you won't always be scared.
Ian What's behind the door? Besides my dirty laundry.
Sofi You have to go in to find out. You know what I'm talking about.
Ian I have no idea.
Sofi You will.
Ian Where are you from?
Sofi Another planet.
Ian What's your favourite flower?
Sofi Dandelions.
Ian Okay. Why?
Sofi 'Cause, they're free, wild, and you cant buy them.
[first lines]
Ian Every living person on this planet has their own unique pair of eyes. Each their own universe. My name is Doctor Ian Gray. I'm a father, and husband, and I'm a scientist. When I was a child, I realized that the camera was designed exactly like the human eye, taking in light through a lens, forming it into images. I began taking as many pictures of eyes as I possibly could. I'd like to tell you the story of the eyes that changed my world.
Ian Subject: Salomina. S as in...
Karen Shut the front door.
Ian A as in...
Karen Amazing.
Ian L as in...
Karen Love you.
Ian O as in...
Karen Open-minded.
Ian M as in...
Karen Maestro.
Ian I as in...
Karen Ian Gray.
Ian N as in...
Karen No way this is true.
Ian A as in...
Karen Afterlife?
Kenny Are you hitting on the waitress in front of your pregnant wife?
Karen I don't know if you know this about me, Kenny, but the gene for jealousy? Recessive.
Ian I'm so looking forward to brainwashing this child with you.
Karen You know what I was thinking? What if we turn the garage into a lab? And the baby could be our first test subject.
Ian You live in this fairy, magical... fantasy land. It's a fucking lie, and you know it's a lie.
Ian What's wrong? I know something's wrong, so...
Sofi You leave me every day to torture little worms?
Ian There is no proof that there is some magical spirit living above us.
Sofi Why are you working so hard to disprove God?
Karen The man I married, I don't think he would let his own grief, even if it was overwhelming, get in the way of what could potentially be the greatest scientific discovery the world has ever seen.
Salomina I make a bad test?
Ian Am I going to be stuck with this child the rest of my life?
