Kinoafisha Films One, Two, Three One, Two, Three Movie Quotes

One, Two, Three Movie Quotes

Borodenko When will papers be ready?
C.R. Macnamara I'll put my secretary right to work on it.
Mishkin Your secretary? She's that blonde lady?
C.R. Macnamara That's the one.
Peripetchikoff [after conferring with the others] You will send papers to East Berlin with blonde lady in triplicate.
C.R. Macnamara You want the papers in triplicate, or the blonde in triplicate?
Peripetchikoff See what you can do.
Peripetchikoff But if I defect, you know what they will do to my family? They will line them up against the wall and shoot them! My wife, and my mother-in-law, and my sister-in-law, and my brother-in-law.
[pauses]
Peripetchikoff Comrades, let's do it!
Otto I'll pick you up at 6:30 sharp, because the 7 o'clock train to Moscow leaves promptly at 8:15.
Scarlet Do you realize that Otto spelled backwards is Otto?
Phyllis MacNamara How about that?
Scarlet You'll like him. He looks just like Jack Kennedy, only he's younger and he has more upstairs.
Phyllis MacNamara More brains?
Scarlet More *hair*. And of course, ideologically, he's much sounder.
Phyllis MacNamara Maybe we voted for the wrong man.
Scarlet That couldn't happen in Russia.
Phyllis MacNamara They don't make mistakes.
Scarlet They don't *vote*.
Otto I will not have my son grow up to be a capitalist.
Scarlet When he's 18 he can make his mind up whether he wants to be a capitalist or a rich communist.
C.R. MacNamara Scarlet!
Scarlet What's all the excitement?
C.R. MacNamara Oh nothing... you just scared the hell out of us! You alright?
Scarlet I'm just, marvy.
C.R. MacNamara What were you doing in East Berlin?
Scarlet You mean last night?
C.R. MacNamara I mean *all* those night?
Scarlet You see, there's this boy over there. Wow!
C.R. MacNamara What boy? What have you been up to?
Scarlet Well, I met him about six weeks ago. I went into East Berlin and there was this parade and they wanted to arrest me.
C.R. MacNamara Arrest you?
Scarlet Because I was taking pictures. And then there was this boy -- he was in the parade, he said to the police man I shouldn't be arrested, I should be pitied, because I was a typical bourgeois parasite and the rotten fruit of a corrupt civilization. So naturally, I fell in love with him.
C.R. MacNamara [nods and smiles sarcastically] Naturally.
Scarlet [holds up a photograph] Want to see his picture?
C.R. MacNamara Not particularly.
Scarlet No, I want your honest opinion.
[MacNamara takes the photograph and looks at it. The picture consists of someone carrying a large picture of Nikita Khrushchev]
Scarlet Isn't he beautiful?
C.R. MacNamara [double takes as he tries to understand what he's seeing] You fell in love with Khrushchev!
Scarlet No silly, the one that's carrying Khruschev. His name's Otto.
[the office door opens and Schlemmer enters. He walks up to MacNamara and clicks his heels]
Schlemmer I finally got East Berlin on the phone and just like I told you, wrong number.
Scarlet [to Schlemmer] Hi there.
C.R. MacNamara [hands Scarlet the photograph] Now you and this Otto, exactly what do you do when you're together?
Scarlet Oh, all kinds of goodies. I wash his shirts and he broadens my mind. And if it's a warm night, we go lie on the roof and watch the Sputniks go by.
C.R. MacNamara Is that all?
Scarlet Well, last night we were blowing up balloons.
C.R. MacNamara Balloons?
Scarlet You know...
[Scarlet produces a balloon and begins to inflate it]
Schlemmer It is a Communist trick. When the wind is right, they float them across to undermine our morale.
[Scarlet finishes inflating the balloon, which MacNamara takes to look at. On the front of the balloon, are three words, which read: "Yankee Go Home"]
C.R. MacNamara [with shock] Yankee Go Home!
Scarlet They come in all colors. Green, and yellow, and blue.
C.R. MacNamara You've been helping this guy to spread anti-American propaganda!
Scarlet It's not anti-American, it's anti-Yankee. Where I come from, everybody's against the Yankees.
Schlemmer I have a good mind to change this to "Russki Go Home", and when the wind blows the other way...
C.R. MacNamara [hands the balloon to Schlemmer] Okay! Okay!
C.R. MacNamara You know something? You guys got cheated. This is a pretty crummy cigar.
Peripetchikoff Do not worry. We send them pretty crummy rockets.
Otto Ludwig Piffl Is everybody in this world corrupt?
Peripetchikoff I don't know everybody.
Scarlet So you just tell Daddy I'm on my way to the U.S.S.R. That's short for Russia.
C.R. MacNamara Are you out of your seventeen-year-old mind? Russia is to get out of, not to get into!
C.R. MacNamara Any world that can produce the Taj Mahal, William Shakespeare, and Stripe toothpaste can't be all bad.
C.R. MacNamara [voiceover] Some of the East German police were rude and suspicious. Others were suspicious and rude.
C.R. MacNamara They're staying at the Grand Hotel Potemkin. You know where that is?
Fritz Yes, sir. It used to be the Great Hotel Goring, and before that, it was the Great Hotel Bismarck.
Otto [bursts into room wearing boxers, shirt, tie and morning coat] I'm going to like this job!
C.R. MacNamara It's about time you started cooperating.
Otto You know what the first thing is I'm going to do? I'm going to lead the workers down there in revolt!
C.R. MacNamara Put your pants on, Spartacus!
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer, I want all those people out there to drop everything and stand by for orders! General alarm, complete mobilization!
Schlemmer Ah, like the good old days, yes, sir!
[First line, voiceover]
C.R. MacNamara On Sunday, August 13th, 1961, the eyes of America were on the nation's capital, where Roger Maris was hitting home runs #44 and 45 against the Senators. On that same day, without any warning, the East German Communists sealed off the border between East and West Berlin. I only mention this to show the kind of people we're dealing with - REAL SHIFTY!
[But later, Schlemmer recognizes the reporter Untermeyer (played by Til Kiwe)]
Schlemmer Herr Oberleutnant!
C.R. MacNamara You two know each other?
Schlemmer He was my commanding officer.
C.R. MacNamara In the subway?
Schlemmer No, after that, when I was drafted.
C.R. MacNamara Aha! Gestapo!
Schlemmer No, no, SS.
Phyllis MacNamara She married a communist? That's going to be the biggest thing to hit Atlanta since General Sherman threw that little barbecue. No, I don't think it's funny. They're going to live in Moscow? Now, that's funny!
Otto Capitalism is like a dead herring in the moonlight. It shines, but it stinks.
Scarlet [to MacNamara] He talks like that all the time.
[to Otto]
Scarlet Tell him about Coca-Cola Colonialism.
Otto As Chairman Khrushchev said on the 40th anniversary of the revolution...
C.R. MacNamara [Interrupting] To hell with the revolution and to hell with Khrushchev!
Otto [Drawing in a big breath and puffing out his chest] The hell with Frank Sinatra.
Peripetchikoff No formula, NO DEAL!
C.R. MacNamara OK, NO DEAL!
Borodenko We do not need you! If we want Coca-cola, we invent it ourselves!
C.R. MacNamara Oh, yeah? In 1956 you flew a bottle of Coke to a secret laboratory in Sverdlosk. A dozen of your top chemists went nuts trying to analyze the ingredients. Right?
Mishkin No comment!
C.R. MacNamara And in 1958, you planted two undercover agents in Atlanta to steal the formula. And what happened? They both defected! And now they're successful businessmen in Florida packaging instant borscht. Right?
Peripetchikoff No comment!
C.R. MacNamara Last year you put out a cockamamie imitation "Kremlin-kola!" You tried it out in the satellite countries, but even the Albanians wouldn't drink it. They used it for SHEEP DIP! RIGHT?
Mishkin No comment!
C.R. MacNamara So either get down to business or get off the pot!
Peripetchikoff My dear American friend, if we are to live together in peaceful coexistence, there must be a certain amount of give and take.
C.R. MacNamara Oh, sure - we give and you take.
Peripetchikoff What is the matter - you do not trust us?
C.R. MacNamara No comment!
C.R. MacNamara It's that damned German efficiency.
C.R. MacNamara [at first meeting Otto] Where did you dig him up? He doesn't even wear socks!
Scarlet He doesn't wear shorts, either! Isn't that exciting?
Otto They have assigned us a magnificent apartment. Just a short walk from the bathroom.
Peripetchikoff We have emergency meeting with Swiss Trade Delegation. They send us twenty car-loads of cheese. Totally unacceptable... full of holes.
C.R. MacNamara Ten minutes early! That's a hell of a way to run an airline! Planes are supposed to be late, not early!
Pierre [In French acccent] Madame, I appeal to you as a woman...
Phyllis MacNamara As a matter of fact you do. Au revoir!
C.R. MacNamara Just between us, Schlemmer, what did you do during the war?
Schlemmer I was in der Untergrund: the underground.
C.R. MacNamara Resistance fighter?
Schlemmer No, motorman. In the underground, you know, the subway.
C.R. MacNamara [to Otto] The only royalty we know are Count Basie, Duke Snider, and Earl Wilson.
Otto You! I should take that "wedding present" and break it over your head!
C.R. MacNamara That's gratitude after all the trouble I went through to get you out of jail!
Otto You got me into jail!
C.R. MacNamara So we're even!
Peripetchikoff [trying to trade for Ingeborg] Would you take new automobile? 1961 Moskvich hardtop convertible, two-tone.
C.R. MacNamara You mean that Russian hot rod parked outside?
Peripetchikoff Is wonderful car. Is exact copy of 1937 Nash.
Scarlet Countess? That means everybody has to curtsy to me, except maybe Grace Kelly.
Jeweler Schmuck!
C.R. MacNamara What did you say?
Jeweler Schmuck- Jewelry.
C.R. MacNamara Oh.
C.R. MacNamara Oh, yeah, I uh, I forgot he doesn't wear shorts.
[underwear]
Phyllis MacNamara No wonder they're winning the Cold War.
C.R. MacNamara Of course you were anti-Nazi and you never liked Adolf.
Schlemmer Adolf who?
Peripetchikoff Well, Comrades, what are we going to do? He's got it - we want it. Are we going to accept this blackmailing capitalist's deal?
Mishkin Let's take a vote.
Peripetchikoff I vote yes.
Mishkin I vote yes.
Peripetchikoff Two out of three. Deal is on!
Borodenko Comrades, before you get in trouble, I must warn you, I am not really from Soft Drink Secretariat. I am undercover agent assigned to watch you.
Mishkin In that case I vote no. Deal is off.
Borodenko But I vote yes!
Peripetchikoff Two out of three again! Deal is on!
[Otto muddles his coached answers]
Wendell P. Hazeltine How is the situation here in Berlin?
Otto Ludwig Piffl It shouldn't happen to a dog! Uh, I - I mean, it's a draw! Actually, the situation is hopeless, but not serious.
C.R. MacNamara [Schlemmer has returned from East Berlin wearing Ingeborg's dress] Schlemmer!
Schlemmer Yes, sir? I'm sorry I didn't shave this morning.
Ingeborg Look at my dress! It's ruined!
C.R. MacNamara Did you have any trouble getting out of East Berlin?
Schlemmer No, but I had a little trouble in West Berlin. I was picked up by an American soldier in a Jeep. He was very fresh, wanted to take my picture for something called "Playboy?"
Phyllis MacNamara Well, why can't you get yourself a nice permanent job with the home office in Atlanta?
C.R. MacNamara Atlanta? You can't be serious! That's Siberia with mint juleps!
Scarlet You can forward the mail to American Express in Moscow. And "Vogue" magazine. And "Screamer" magazine.
Phyllis MacNamara All right, if you promise to send me "Pravda" every day. Just the funnies.
C.R. MacNamara What's come over you, Phyllis? After sixteen years...
Phyllis MacNamara Maybe after sixteen years, every marriage gets a little stale, like a leftover glass of beer.
C.R. MacNamara Can't we discuss this problem without bringing up a rival beverage?
Otto We will take over West Berlin. We will take over Western Europe. We will bury you!
C.R. MacNamara Do me a favor. Bury us but don't marry us.
C.R. MacNamara Some of the East German police were rude and suspicious, others were suspicious and rude. The eastern sector under communist domination was still in rubble but the people went about their daily business, parading.
Peripetchikoff Instead of dollars, you would accept three-week tour of Bolshoi Ballet?
C.R. MacNamara Please, no culture, just cash.
Mishkin The Ugly American!
C.R. MacNamara [Looks at balloon Scarlett Hazeltine is holding] Yankee go home?
Scarlet They come in all colors... green and yellow and blue.
C.R. MacNamara You been helpin' this guy to spread anti-American propaganda?
Scarlet It's not anti-American. It's anti-Yankee. Where I come from, everybody's against the Yankees.
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer you're back in the SS, small salary!
Ingeborg Here's your mail, here's your Wall Street Journal, and here's my resignation.
C.R. MacNamara Resignation? What are you talking about?
Ingeborg You do not work me overtime anymore, you do not take advantage of me on weekends, you have lost all interest in the... umlaut. So obviously, my services are no longer required here.
C.R. MacNamara The only thing I want from you, Scarlett Piffl, is silence. And very little of it!
Peripetchikoff While they are putting Uncle Sam in cuckoo clock, we will put Soviet cosmonaut on moon.
C.R. MacNamara Okay, so you guys may be the first to shoot a man to the moon, but if he wants a Coke on the way, you'll have to come to us.
Otto I spit on your money. I spit on Fort Knox. I spit on Wall Street.
C.R. MacNamara Unsanitary little jerk, isn't he?
C.R. MacNamara [Scarlet takes off Otto's cap, revealing his shaggy, disheveled hair] He could use a haircut... and I'd like to give it to him myself with a hammer and sickle.
C.R. MacNamara No, don't pack his old clothes!
Schlemmer What shall we do with them?
C.R. MacNamara Burn them! But first have them disinfected!
Scarlet Have you ever made love to a revolutionary?
Phyllis MacNamara No, but I once necked with a Stevenson Democrat.
[Ingeborg is in her slip in MacNamara's office]
C.R. MacNamara You better put something on. Your goose pimples are showing.
Ingeborg [looking down] That's nothing. You should see my sister.
C.R. MacNamara You've defected?
Peripetchikoff Is old Russian proverb: "go west young man."
C.R. MacNamara [On the phone with headquarters in Atlanta] And how about the Russian deal? Napoleon blew it, Hitler blew it, but Coca Cola's gonna' pull it off.
Wendell P. Hazeltine Forget it, MacNamara. Forget it. We are not interested in doing business behind the Iron Curtain.
C.R. MacNamara We're not interested in the Russian market?
Wendell P. Hazeltine I wouldn't touch the Russians with a ten-foot pole... and I don't want anything to do with the Poles, either.
Peripetchikoff I snitched Borodenko's secret police badge and had them both arrested.
Otto You betrayed your own comrades?
Peripetchikoff If I didn't do it to them, they do it to me.
C.R. MacNamara Is old Russian proverb.
Otto You're worse than he is.
Peripetchikoff Look my young friend. I don't want to be name dropper, but what do you think Kruschev did to Malenkov? What do you think Stalin did to Trotsky?
Otto Is everybody in this world corrupt?
Peripetchikoff I don't know everybody.
Phyllis MacNamara Feeling pretty good, aren't you mein fuehrer?
C.R. MacNamara Not bad.
Phyllis MacNamara You framed that poor boy.
C.R. MacNamara You bet I did. I'm not gonna let that Communist kook ruin somebody's life.
Phyllis MacNamara But she loves him.
C.R. MacNamara Not her life, mine.
C.R. MacNamara I wish I were in hell with my back broken...
Phyllis MacNamara Atlanta!
C.R. MacNamara Yeah, I'm the new vice president in charge of bottle caps. They're kicking me upstairs.
Phyllis MacNamara That's something I've always wanted to do myself.
Berta Just because I'm reduced to earning my living in a bathroom, does not mean that I'm willing to peddle the honor and dignity of my family name. The von Schattenburg's date back to the second Crusade. We have one of the oldest blood lines in Europe. And one of the most inbred...
C.R. MacNamara Cigarette? Cigar?
Peripetchikoff Here, take one of these.
C.R. Macnamara Thanks. Hm, 'Made in Havana'.
Peripetchikoff We have trade agreement with Cuba. They send us cigars, we send them rockets.
C.R. Macnamara Good thinking.
C.R. MacNamara I think your mother's absolutely right, it's silly to pack them. What are you gonna do with roller skates in Venice? All the streets are under water.
Tommy MacNamara So what? I'm taking my aqualung and my snorkel.
Ingeborg What do you want in this, cream, sugar?
C.R. MacNamara Just a couple of lumps of Benzedrine. It's gonna be a rough day.
C.R. MacNamara What have we got here?
Phyllis MacNamara Whatever it is, it's all ours for the next two weeks.
[in mock Southern accent]
Phyllis MacNamara Isn't that marvy?
[squeaky giggle]
Scarlet Before you meet Daddy, I must warn you there are certain things he feels very strongly about. One is the Civil War.
Otto Civil War?
C.R. MacNamara If the subject comes up, just say it was a draw.
C.R. MacNamara You married a Communist?
Scarlet He's not a Communist. He's a Republican. He comes from the Republic of East Germany.
Scarlet It's my parents I feel sorry for. It's too late to save 'em. Otto says they'll have to be liquidated. Bye.
C.R. MacNamara Next, the deal will be set up on a royalty basis.
Peripetchikoff Royalty? In Russia we do not have royalty - not since we liquidate the czar.
Otto The minute we arrive in Moscow, we must get on the waiting list for the People's Maternity Ward and the People's Obstetrician.
Peripetchikoff Is old Russian proverb: you cannot milk cow with hands in pockets.
Otto Das ist eine Kuckucksuhr!
C.R. MacNamara [On Schlemmer's constant clicking of heels at attention] That old Gestapo training, huh?
Schlemmer Please, Mr. MacNamara, you must not say that. It is not true.
Schlemmer They absolutely will not permit us to install a Coke machine in the Reichstag.
C.R. MacNamara Hmmm. Sometimes I wonder who won the war.
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer, how can we find out what happened to her? Can we get any information from East Berlin?
Schlemmer Only through official channels, in triplicate.
C.R. MacNamara What if we just picked up the phone and phone the authorities over there?
Schlemmer It is not that easy.
C.R. MacNamara Why not?
Schlemmer There is no direct phone service to East Berlin. You have to call Stockholm, from there go through Warsaw to Leipzig, then to East Berlin. And then nine times out of 10 you get the wrong number.
C.R. MacNamara Try it anyway.
Schlemmer [Clicks his heels] Yes, sir.
C.R. MacNamara C'mon, let's make an effort.
Phyllis MacNamara Yes, mein führer.
C.R. MacNamara [to his office staff as they snap to attention numerous times] Sitzen machen!
C.R. MacNamara [to Otto, who is ranting at Mac about revolution while waiting for his wedding trousers to be altered] Put your pants on, Spartacus!
Otto Look, commissar, you must help me and my wife get into the Soviet zone.
Peripetchikoff There may be a little problem.
C.R. MacNamara Yeah, everybody's coming this way. Fifteen hundred people a day. You wanna fight all that traffic?
Wendell P. Hazeltine [On the phone, talking to MacNamara] She's flyin' Pan Am. The plane is due in Berlin at 4:30. Unless those damn Commies shoot it down.
Otto And, of course, we'll see him on Mayday. He'll be marching by in the parade. We can wave to him.
C.R. MacNamara You can also wave to him on Lenin's birthday and on Yuri Gagarin's birthday. That kid'll be parading all the time.
Scarlet Well, at least it'll keep him off the street.
Berta So, your proposition is not only preposterous, it is highly insulting. Make it 10,000 marks.
C.R. MacNamara I'll give you 3,000.
Berta Please. I just told you I came from a long line of leaders, so don't compromise.
C.R. MacNamara Four thousand.
Berta I will have you know that I'm distantly related to ex-king Farouk of Egypt.
C.R. MacNamara Thirty-five hundred.
Berta What happened to 4,000?
C.R. MacNamara It's a deal.
Otto [Pulls out a card] I'm a party member. Paid up 'til December. They need me there. I'm a missile scientist.
Peripetchikoff Ah, that is one thing where we're ahead of America. In Cape Canaveral if missile goes wrong, they press special button and Pow! It blows up. But in Russia, we have two buttons.
Otto [Smiling] Two buttons?
Peripetchikoff One to blow up missile, one to blow up scientist.
Otto At the age of six months, the baby will be enrolled in the People's Nursery School. Naturally, we will have visiting rights every other Sunday.
Berta [Introduces himself to MacNamara] Count von Droste Schattenburg.
C.R. MacNamara MacNamara from Omaha, Nebraska.
C.R. MacNamara [to wife, Phyllis] You wanna go home, and pay taxes?
Phyllis MacNamara And remember when I had Tommy?
C.R. MacNamara Do I ever. Right in the Zurich airport.
Phyllis MacNamara We had a hell of a time getting him out of Customs.
Otto I will not be turned into a capitalist.
C.R. MacNamara That's just what the world needs - another bouncing baby Bolshevik.
C.R. MacNamara [Greeting the three Russian bureaucrats] If it isn't my old friend Hart, Schaffner, and Karl Marx!
[Scarlett and Otto are beginning to leave MacNamara's office when the latter comes in looking rather gleeful]
C.R. MacNamara Wait a minute, kids! Before you go, I'd like to give you a little present.
Otto Why?
C.R. MacNamara It's customary when two people get married!
[MacNamara walks over to a nearby cabinet, which he opens and pulls out a cocktail mixer]
Scarlet Otto's friends didn't give us any presents, instead, they sent the money to the unemployed cotton pickers of Mississippi.
C.R. MacNamara [Holds up the mixer] How about a cocktail shaker? No, I guess not.
[Sets the shaker down when an idea suddenly comes to mind. He grins gleefully]
C.R. MacNamara I know...
[Points to his clock and removes it from the wall. As he does this, we walks over to his desk]
C.R. MacNamara A cuckoo clock. Hand made by dwarves in the Black Forest!
Otto So now they're exploiting dwarves!
C.R. MacNamara I'm sorry I haven't got any fancy wrapping paper!
[MacNamara picks up his edition of the "Wall Street Journal" and uses it to wrap the cuckoo clock]
Otto We do not want anything from you!
Scarlet Otto, don't be rude, I think it's very sweet of Mr. MacNamara. Now we'll have a bed and a clock.
Otto We will get our own clock in Russia.
C.R. MacNamara [Holds up the clock and approaches Otto and Scarlett] If your clocks don't run any better than your trains, you might as well take this one!
Otto [Takes the clock and smirks] You laugh at us now, but not for long. Because you're arrogant, and fat, and bloated! The worms will have a picnic!
Schlemmer See ya on the barricades pal!
[Otto puts his hat on and opens the door to leave. As he heads out, he stops to wait for Scarlett]
Scarlet [Looks at MacNamara] When the day comes, I'll put in a good word for you.
Otto Scarlett!
Scarlet It's my parents I feel sorry for, it's too late to save them. Otto says they'll have to be liquidated. Bye.
[Scarlett waves before turning to leave with Otto. MacNamara watches them leave before shutting the door and heading over to his office window. He looks down and sees Schlemmer putting a balloon on the exhaust pipe of Otto's motorcycle]
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer!
[Schlemmer looks up towards the office window to see MacNamara]
C.R. MacNamara [Points towards the front door] Hurry up!
[Schlemmer looks towards the front door to see Otto and Scarlett coming. With that, he finishes putting the balloon on the pipe and moves out of the way as Otto and Scarlett come outside. Otto walks up to his motorcycle while Scarlett heads towards MacNamara's car, where Fritz is waiting. As this is going on, Schlemmer hurries back inside]
Otto [Kisses Scarlett] Auf wiedersehen, Leibchen.
Scarlet Auf wiedersehen.
[Scarlett gets in the car. Otto watches her leave before he puts the clock in the sidecar of his motorcycle. A few seconds after starting it up, the exhaust begins to fill the balloon, which is shown to read "Russki Go Home." As Otto begins to drive off, MacNamara watches this gleefully. Seconds later, Schlemmer arrives in the office and clicks his heels]
C.R. MacNamara [gleefully] Good boy, Schlemmer!
Schlemmer Yes sir. Is there anything else you wish me to do?
C.R. MacNamara No thanks, we can just sit back now and let the East German Police finish the job.
Schlemmer Pardon me, I must be very stupid, but I do not understand any of this.
C.R. MacNamara There's nothing to it. All it takes is a little knowledge of physics and elementary psychology.
[as MacNamara is talking, the camera fades to show Otto on his motorcycle, driving through West Berlin. What MacNamara describes occurs as follows]
C.R. MacNamara Right now, Comrade Otto, Ludwig, Piffl, is tootling along on his motorcycle toward East Berlin. Gay, chipper, feeling like a million rubles. Little does he know that meanwhile, back at the exhaust, the fumes are filling the balloon. It gets bigger, and bigger. And all the time in the side car, a little booby trap is ticking away. Now if my calculations are correct, all these things will begin to pay off once he passes through the Brandenburg Gate.
Otto Ludwig Piffl Darling, no woman in the world should have two mink coats until every woman has one mink coat.
C.R. MacNamara [on the telephone] Look, if you guys can burn down the Reichstag, you can set a match to a measly marriage certificate. And it has to be done tonight.
Schlemmer [Clicks his heels] Good morning, Mr. MacNamara.
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer, how many times have I told you? I don't want those people standing at attention every time I come into the office.
Schlemmer [Clicks his heels] I know. I've given strict orders.
C.R. MacNamara That reminds me. Call the Frankfort plant and have them ship us another hundred thousand bottles. People keep smuggling Cokes into the Eastern sector and not returning the empties.
C.R. MacNamara [dictating report to home office] Production figures for May - 270,000 cases. Consumption per capita now 5.2% above last year. Out-selling Rhine wine, eight to one. Rapidly creeping up on draft beer. Next, publicity campaign to reorient German businessmen's lunch succeeded -- 27 percent now having Coke with their knockwurst. Next, here's a real hot flash. We may become the first American company to crack the Iron Curtain.
Berta For an additional 500 marks, I will include the family crest.
C.R. MacNamara What is it, two cakes of soap and a paper towel?
Berta [Hands MacNamara a couple photos] A porcupine rampant on a field of fleur de lis. You may also have a photograph of the Schattenburg Castle. Unfortunately destroyed during the war.
C.R. MacNamara American Air Force?
Berta No. Turkish cavalry, 1683.
[MacNamara is at his desk when the phone rings. He picks it up]
C.R. MacNamara Yes?
[Looks ahead and waves his umbrella]
C.R. MacNamara It's Atlanta. Hello? Hello? Mr. Hazeltine? Yes, I can hear you. I'm fine, Mr. Hazeltine. How are you?
Wendell P. Hazeltine Well if you must know, I'm miserable. Those damn magnolias are in bloom again and so is my hay fever!
[Hazeltine takes a tissue and wipes his nose]
Wendell P. Hazeltine MacNamara, there's something important I'd like to discuss with you.
C.R. MacNamara [With enthusiasm] I thought you would, Mr. Hazeltine. You got my teletype?
Wendell P. Hazeltine [Holds up a piece of paper] It's right here in front of me. Those figures from May are not bad, not bad at all.
C.R. MacNamara [With glee] Thank you, sir! And how about the Russian deal? Napoleon blew it. Hitler blew it. But Coca-Cola's gonna pull it off!
Wendell P. Hazeltine Forget it, MacNamara, forget it! We are not interested in doing business behind the Iron Curtain!
C.R. MacNamara [With shock] We're not interested in the Russian Market?
Wendell P. Hazeltine I wouldn't touch the Russian with a ten foot pole! And I don't want anything to do with the Poles, either!
C.R. MacNamara But this could be the biggest thing for the company since we introduced the six-pack!
[MacNamara is silent for a few seconds as his enthusiasm suddenly drops]
C.R. MacNamara ...well, if it's against front office policy.
Wendell P. Hazeltine You're damn right! But that's not what I called you about. Look MacNamara, I need you to do me a big personal favor.
C.R. MacNamara [Put out] Yes, Mr. Hazeltine. You want me to ship Mrs. Hazeltine another set of Meissen China?
Wendell P. Hazeltine No, it's about our daughter, Scarlett. She's seventeen, now, sweet girl. Fell in love with some damn rock and roll singer. No, that was the one before. This is some pimple-faced basketball player. Anyway, we sent her off on a little trip to Europe.
[Hazeltine wipes his nose again]
Wendell P. Hazeltine Where was I?
C.R. MacNamara Daughter Scarlet, pimple faced basketball player, sent her to Europe...
Wendell P. Hazeltine Oh yes! We had her spend a couple of weeks with our representative in Rome. And a couple of weeks with our man in Paris, and she's arriving in Berlin this afternoon. So I would appreciate it if you and Mrs. MacNamara...
C.R. MacNamara Oh we'd be delighted to have her stay with us. It's just that... uh... my family has made some plans, and... I have a few plans of my own.
Wendell P. Hazeltine Well if it's any sort of imposition, never mind. I'm sorry I called you.
C.R. MacNamara Actually, I wasn't thinking of myself. It's your daughter I'm concerned about. With the political situation in Berlin the way it is, anything can happen, anytime.
Wendell P. Hazeltine Exactly! That's why I want you to take especially good care of her! She's just a child really, and I don't like her to stay at a hotel alone at a time like this. She's flying Pan Am, the plane is due in Berlin at 4:30, unless those damn Commies shoot it down!
Phyllis MacNamara Think fast Mr Moto because there'll be a few questions asked, like who's the father!
C.R. MacNamara Cigarette, cigar?
Peripetchikoff Here, take one of these.
C.R. MacNamara Thanks. Hmmm. Made in Havana.
C.R. MacNamara We have trade agreement with Cuba. They send us cigars, we send them rockets.
C.R. MacNamara Good thinking. Now, I understand from comrade Mishkin that you guys are very keen on getting Coca Cola into Russia.
Mishkin Is totally wrong. I did not say we are keen. I said we are mildly interested.
C.R. MacNamara Nevertheless... .
[coughs]
C.R. MacNamara You know something. You guys got cheated. This is a pretty crummy cigar.
Peripetchikoff Do not worry. We send them pretty crummy rockets.
C.R. MacNamara That'll be all, Fräulein Ingeborg.
Ingeborg Jawohl!
C.R. MacNamara And take your gum.
Ingeborg [Picks gum from under the desk arm and puts it in her mouth] Jawohl!
Berta I will call the doctor. But I will not give back the mink coat.
Otto You know there's nothing I wouldn't do for you. But I will not compromise my principles.
Scarlet And I would do anything for you, even if we had to starve together. But we can't ask our baby to starve. Not at his age.
Phyllis MacNamara I can always tell when you've got a new teacher. You stop wearing your elevator shoes to the office.
C.R. MacNamara Forget it, Piffl. You're not going to Moscow. You can't even get back to East Berlin.
Otto Ludwig Piffl Why not?
C.R. MacNamara Because you're an American spy.
Otto Ludwig Piffl Who says so?
C.R. MacNamara You did. Don't you remember last night, the police station. You signed a confession. An Americanish shpion.
Otto Ludwig Piffl No. Nein nein nein nein nein.
C.R. MacNamara Ya. Ya ya ya ya ya.
Scarlet Isn't that thrilling darling? Why didn't you tell me?
Otto Ludwig Piffl Nein! I'm not a spy. It's not true.
C.R. MacNamara Makes you think, doesn't it? About all those other confessions?
C.R. MacNamara Liebchen? I don't want that creep in my office! Why didn't you send him home to clean out his cage?
Scarlet I think he'd better be here 'cause we have something to tell you.
C.R. MacNamara Tell me what? You're not engaged again, are you?
Scarlet No, not this time.
C.R. MacNamara [With relief] Thank God.
Scarlet We're married.
C.R. MacNamara For a minute there I was afraid...
[stops as he suddenly realizes what he just heard]
C.R. MacNamara You're married?
Scarlet Uh-huh, it'll be six weeks on Monday.
C.R. MacNamara You married a Communist?
Scarlet He's not a Communist, he's a Republican. Comes from the Republic of East Germany.
C.R. MacNamara Why you dumb, stupid, little pot! Do you realize what you've done? You've ruined me, that's all! What are your parents going to say? They trusted me and I trusted you! Then you go and pull an idiotic stunt like this!
Scarlet Why didn't you look after me better?
C.R. MacNamara Fifteen years with the company down the drain... I'll be blacklisted! My kids will starve! My wife will be selling pencils! And all on account of you and your hot blood!
C.R. MacNamara Mother of mercy, is this the end of little Rico?
[Following his retrieval from East Berlin, Otto is laying on a sofa in MacNamara's office. As Scarlett begins to wake him, he hears a familiar sound. He turns over to see MacNamara's cuckoo clock on the wall. As he recognizes it, he turns towards MacNamara, who is watching the seen before him. Upon coming to his senses, Otto gets up]
Otto You! I should take that wedding present and break it over your head!
C.R. MacNamara That's gratitude after all the trouble I went through to get you out of jail.
Otto You got me into jail!
C.R. MacNamara So we're even.
[MacNamara is attempting to negotiate a deal with the members of the Russian delegation. The three of them are shown whispering something to each other. After a few seconds, Peripetchikoff looks over at MacNamara]
Peripetchikoff Alright, we agree in principle. You supply the syrup.
C.R. MacNamara Next, the deal will be set up on a royalty basis.
Peripetchikoff Royalty? In Russia we do not have royalty, not since we liquidate the Tsar.
[MacNamara can be seen arriving at work. As he enters, all his employees rise up and stand at attention]
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer!
[a door opens and Schlemmer enters. He shouts something in German and everyone sits down again]
Schlemmer [With embarrassment] I'm sorry, I will keep them after hours practicing.
C.R. MacNamara Never mind that, my chauffer didn't show up this morning.
Schlemmer Fritz? I will find out what happened to him.
C.R. MacNamara I don't care what happened to him, find out what happened to my car!
Schlemmer Jawohl!
[Schlemmer clicks his heels. Without looking at him, MacNamara gives an annoyed look]
Schlemmer [With more embarrassment] Oh, I'm sorry. While they are practicing not standing, I will practice not clicking my heels.
[MacNamara can be seen in his office. At some point, the sound of a door opening can be heard. Seconds later, Schlemmer comes into view and clicks his heels]
C.R. MacNamara [Somewhat annoyed] What is it, Schlemmer?
Schlemmer It is the overseas operator, you are to stand by for a call from Atlanta, Georgia.
C.R. MacNamara Atlanta? They must've gotten my teletype. I bet they're all worked about the Russian deal.
Schlemmer It went good?
C.R. MacNamara [Points at a map with his cane] Good? Look at this, Schlemmer. All virgin territory. 300 million thirsty comrades. Volga Boatmen and Cossacks. Ukrainians and Outer Mongolians. Panting for the paws of refreshments. Do you realize what it means if I can put this across?
Schlemmer The stock will go up?
C.R. MacNamara I'll go up! To the number one job, head of all European Operations. Headquarters in London.
Schlemmer [Clicks his heels] May I be the first to congratulate you?
C.R. MacNamara Should've had that job five years ago. I was all set for it, even bought myself an umbrella. But I got loused up by Benny Goodman.
Schlemmer Benny Goodman?
C.R. MacNamara I was in charge of the whole Middle East. Nine countries, fifteen bottling plants, all facing Mecca. Well Goodman and his band were coming through on a goodwill tour for the State Department. Thirty thousand people showed up for the concert, but Benny didn't, because his plane was delayed by a sandstorm. So the mob rioted and marched on the American Embassy. So the police turned them back. So they burned down the Coca-Cola Plant.
[Schlemmer shakes his head]
C.R. MacNamara You know it. There was a big rhubarb at the home office, and suddenly, I was in the dog house! Exiled to South America! Schlepping that syrup over the Andes! On Llamas yet! While a bunch of crewcut kids were being promoted over my head!
Schlemmer But you are in Berlin now, this is not the doghouse.
C.R. MacNamara Yeah... I used to have nine countries, now I've got half a city, and that may blow up any day. But...
[MacNamara suddenly laughs and gets optimistic]
C.R. MacNamara MacNamara rides again! I'll be the whitehaired boy now! I'm going all the way!
[MacNamara has just finished talking to his wife over the phone regarding Scarlett's whereabouts. Upon looking towards the office door, he sees Schlemmer talking to Fritz. After a few seconds, they both look at MacNamara]
Schlemmer I think we are getting some place, we found Fritz.
[Both click their heels]
C.R. MacNamara Fritz? To hell with Fritz! It's the girl we're looking for now!
Schlemmer Precisely. He has some information.
[MacNamara walks over to them]
C.R. MacNamara Where is she?
Fritz I do not know. Not precisely. But last night, I dropped her at the Brandenburg Gate.
C.R. MacNamara Brandenburg Gate? Why?
Fritz Because that is where I drop her every night, and that is where I pick her up every morning.
C.R. MacNamara [With surprise] How long has this been going on?
Fritz Since last month. Usually I get her back to the house before you wake up. But this morning I wait for her and I wait...
C.R. MacNamara You mean you've been helping her sneak out behind my back?
Fritz Yes sir, but I have a very good excuse.
C.R. MacNamara What?
Fritz She pays me a hundred marks a night. Fifty for driving her, fifty for not telling you.
Schlemmer [Looks at MacNamara] Do I have your permission to fire him?
C.R. MacNamara Not yet.
[MacNamara looks at Fritz again]
C.R. MacNamara Now let's go step by step. After you drop her at the Brandenburg Gate, what does she do?
Fritz She crosses the border into East Berlin.
C.R. MacNamara [Processes this as he realizes what's been happening] East Berlin?
Fritz That is why I'm so worried, because this morning, she did not come back.
C.R. MacNamara *You're worried?* I'm going down in flames and he's worried!
C.R. MacNamara Now uh... what time are you kids leaving?
Scarlet Seven o'clock on the Moscow Express.
Otto Why do you want to know?
C.R. MacNamara [Sarcastically] Because I'm gonna dynamite the train! What makes you guys so suspicious?
Scarlet I'd better get back to the house and start packing. You think I ought to take both my mink coats?
Otto Darling, no woman should have two mink coats until every woman in the world has one mink coat.
C.R. MacNamara Why don't you cut the other one up and make him a pair of shorts? I hear it's freezing there all the time!
Schlemmer [Whispering] Thirty below zero.
Otto Fascist lies!
Scarlet You'd better go home and pack too, darling.
Otto It will take me no time. Just my chessboard, my extra shirt, and two hundred books.
C.R. MacNamara Well as long as smiley here is going back to East Berlin, I'll get the car for you.
[MacNamara looks at Schlemmer]
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer, will you run downstairs and tell Fritz he'll have to take Scarlet home?
[as the two of them begin to walk off, MacNamara puts his hand on Schlemmer's shoulder]
Schlemmer [Whispering] You are letting her go to Moscow?
C.R. MacNamara [Whispering] In a pig's eye.
[MacNamara smiles as he and Schlemmer continue walking]
C.R. MacNamara [Whispering] Now look, his motorcycle is downstairs. Remember that idea you had about the balloon?
C.R. MacNamara Now you listen to me, Scarlet Hazeltine, there's going to be no more of this foolishness. Because tomorrow, your parents are coming to take you home.
Scarlet They are?
[the telephone rings. MacNamara picks it up]
C.R. MacNamara Who? Chet Huntley? Alright, I'll speak to him. Hello, Mr. Huntley. I just wanted to tell you I've been watching your program. Keep up the good work. Bye.
[MacNamara hangs up the phone and looks at Scarlet again]
C.R. MacNamara Now when your parents arrive, I want you to keep your mouth shut, for your sake, and mine. Because if they ever find out what's been going on...
Scarlet I'd better talk this over with Otto...
C.R. MacNamara Oh, no you don't. You're not going to see him again! And you're not going back to East Berlin!
Scarlet Oh, he's right downstairs.
[Scarlet walks over to the window she opens it and looks down]
Scarlet Otto!
[MacNamara looks outside to see a young man standing next to a motorcycle]
Scarlet Otto, darling! Up here!
[Otto looks around to see where he hears Scarlet calling from. After a few seconds, he notices and waves to her]
Scarlet Come on up, Liebchen!
[Otto straightens his cap and walks towards the front door]
[MacNamara is simultaneously talking on two telephones in his office while Schlemmer watches]
Schlemmer Trouble?
C.R. MacNamara I wish I were in hell with my back broken!
[MacNamara has arrived in his office. He heads to the desk and picks up a newspaper]
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer!
[a door opens and Schlemmer enters]
Schlemmer Good morning, Mr. MacNamara.
[Schlemmer smiles and clicks his heels]
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer, how many times I have I told you I don't want those people standing at attention every time I come into the office?
Schlemmer I know, I've given strict orders.
[Clicks his heels again]
C.R. MacNamara Can't they get it through their Prussian heads? They're living in a democracy now!
Schlemmer That is the trouble, in the old days if I ordered them to sit they would sit. Now with a democracy, they do what they want. What they want is to stand!
[MacNamara is talking to his son on the telephone regarding a pair of roller skates.]
Tommy MacNamara [Holding the phone] Hello, Dad... nothing... it's just that Mother's ganging up on me.
C.R. MacNamara What do you mean by that?
[pause as he listens]
C.R. MacNamara I think you're mother's absolutely right. It's silly to pack them. What are you going to do with roller skates in Venice? All the streets are underwater.
Tommy MacNamara So what? I'm taking my aqualung and my snorkel.
C.R. MacNamara Now, uh, what time are you kids leaving?
Scarlet Seven o'clock on the Moscow Express.
Otto [with suspicion] Why do you want to know?
C.R. MacNamara [with sarcasm] Because I'm gonna dynamite the train! What makes you guys so suspicious?
[MacNamara is struggling to come up with an explanation for the fact that Scarlet is pregnant]
C.R. MacNamara Let me see... she was secretly married... to somebody in the American Embassy. They were honeymooning in the Alps... he was killed by an avalanche.
[MacNamara shakes his head in frustration]
C.R. MacNamara Nah, that's no good.
[MacNamara continues thinking until he comes up with something else]
C.R. MacNamara He was sent on a secret mission behind the Iron Curtain, never heard from again. As a matter of fact, the whole thing was so secret, we can't even mention his name!
Phyllis MacNamara Now you're really running amuck. Do you really think that Scarlet is going to stand still for...
C.R. MacNamara Better a dead hero than a live Communist! First thing in the morning, I'll pick up a Distinguished Service Medal. It was awarded to him posthumously.
Phyllis MacNamara And while you're at it, pin one on yourself. First Class Heel with Oak Leaves clustered.
[Schlemmer enters MacNamara's office and clicks his heels]
C.R. MacNamara Yes, Schlemmer?
Schlemmer I called the garage, I called his wife, no Fritz.
C.R. MacNamara I can see this is going to be one of those days. You'd better call the police.
Schlemmer [clicks his heels] I already did. Gave them a complete description of the car, model, license number, engine number...
C.R. MacNamara You're a good man, Schlemmer.
Schlemmer Thank you, sir.
C.R. MacNamara Schlemmer, how much are we paying you?
Schlemmer 200 marks a week.
C.R. MacNamara Let's see, that would be about fifty dollars.
Schlemmer That's all.
C.R. MacNamara That's enough.
Schlemmer Yes sir.
[Schlemmer clicks his heels before turning to exit the office]
Otto You and your kind are doomed. We will take over West Berlin, we will take over Western Europe, we will bury you!
C.R. MacNamara Do me a favor will you? Bury us, but don't marry us.
[Phyllis MacNamara can be seen opening a door upon hearing some unusual noises. She looks to see her children roller skating. She approaches them and pulls them into an embrace]
Phyllis MacNamara Cut it out, kids. Scarlet is sick.
Tommy MacNamara If she dies, can I have my room back?
[Having retrieved Otto, MacNamara, Fritz, and Ingeborg are traveling by car through East Berlin. As they are driving, a car pulls into view from behind. Upon hearing a few blasts, MacNamara turns around and sees the car behind them]
C.R. MacNamara Fritz, what's that behind us?
Fritz [looks in the rearview mirror] Looks like a 1937 Nash.
C.R. MacNamara Okay, step on it!
[Fritz hits the gas pedal. The car accelerates as a chase ensues]
[MacNamara can be seen in his office as he continues to try to get everything prepared for the arrival of Scarlet's parents. As he's looking around, he turns towards the door as he hears the sound of crying. Seconds later, Scarlet enters the office. She appears distraught]
Scarlet Oh I never want to see him again! I never want to speak with him!
[Scarlet shoves some boxes off of one of the chairs as she sits down]
Scarlet I want a divorce!
C.R. MacNamara [surprised] What's the matter now?
Scarlet He doesn't want the baby! He says nobody should bring children into a world like this!
C.R. MacNamara [flustered] That miserable punk! Why didn't he think of that before? After all I've gone through? *Where is he?*
[MacNamara can be seen talking on his telephone, he appears frantic]
C.R. MacNamara Ingeborg, clear the switchboard. I want Brigadier General Hartel, Commanding Officer of the American Sector. Next, get me Mayor Willy Brandt. Next, get me the Police Commissioner of West Berlin. Next, I want to speak to the U.S. Ambassador in Bonn. You got that? Ok.
[MacNamara hangs up the telephone]
[MacNamara can be seen in his office. At some point, the telephone rings. He picks it up to answer it]
C.R. MacNamara Yes? General Hartel is out on army maneuvers? Well, what about Mayor Willy Brandt? Oh, he's watching the maneuvers. And the Police Commissioner? I see, he's watching Willy Brandt. So who's minding the store? What about the call to Bonn? Our Ambassador is back in Washington for consultation?
[as MacNamara continues speaking, the door to his office opens and someone enters. He sees the door open, but doesn't see who the one entering is]
C.R. MacNamara Come in, come in, I'll be right with you.
[MacNamara returns his attention to the telephone]
C.R. MacNamara Get me Washington, the State Department, whoever answers. Dean Rusk, Dean Acheson, Dean anybody. And if you have no luck there, get me Senator Talmadge of Georgia. And if he isn't in, try Huntley and Brinkley at NBC...
[MacNamara trails off when he turns to see the one who entered his office. It's Scarlet Hazeltine]
