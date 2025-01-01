[Scarlett and Otto are beginning to leave MacNamara's office when the latter comes in looking rather gleeful]

C.R. MacNamara Wait a minute, kids! Before you go, I'd like to give you a little present.

Otto Why?

C.R. MacNamara It's customary when two people get married!

[MacNamara walks over to a nearby cabinet, which he opens and pulls out a cocktail mixer]

Scarlet Otto's friends didn't give us any presents, instead, they sent the money to the unemployed cotton pickers of Mississippi.

C.R. MacNamara [Holds up the mixer] How about a cocktail shaker? No, I guess not.

[Sets the shaker down when an idea suddenly comes to mind. He grins gleefully]

[Points to his clock and removes it from the wall. As he does this, we walks over to his desk]

C.R. MacNamara A cuckoo clock. Hand made by dwarves in the Black Forest!

Otto So now they're exploiting dwarves!

C.R. MacNamara I'm sorry I haven't got any fancy wrapping paper!

[MacNamara picks up his edition of the "Wall Street Journal" and uses it to wrap the cuckoo clock]

Otto We do not want anything from you!

Scarlet Otto, don't be rude, I think it's very sweet of Mr. MacNamara. Now we'll have a bed and a clock.

Otto We will get our own clock in Russia.

C.R. MacNamara [Holds up the clock and approaches Otto and Scarlett] If your clocks don't run any better than your trains, you might as well take this one!

Otto [Takes the clock and smirks] You laugh at us now, but not for long. Because you're arrogant, and fat, and bloated! The worms will have a picnic!

Schlemmer See ya on the barricades pal!

[Otto puts his hat on and opens the door to leave. As he heads out, he stops to wait for Scarlett]

Scarlet [Looks at MacNamara] When the day comes, I'll put in a good word for you.

Otto Scarlett!

Scarlet It's my parents I feel sorry for, it's too late to save them. Otto says they'll have to be liquidated. Bye.

[Scarlett waves before turning to leave with Otto. MacNamara watches them leave before shutting the door and heading over to his office window. He looks down and sees Schlemmer putting a balloon on the exhaust pipe of Otto's motorcycle]

[Schlemmer looks up towards the office window to see MacNamara]

C.R. MacNamara [Points towards the front door] Hurry up!

[Schlemmer looks towards the front door to see Otto and Scarlett coming. With that, he finishes putting the balloon on the pipe and moves out of the way as Otto and Scarlett come outside. Otto walks up to his motorcycle while Scarlett heads towards MacNamara's car, where Fritz is waiting. As this is going on, Schlemmer hurries back inside]

Otto [Kisses Scarlett] Auf wiedersehen, Leibchen.

Scarlet Auf wiedersehen.

[Scarlett gets in the car. Otto watches her leave before he puts the clock in the sidecar of his motorcycle. A few seconds after starting it up, the exhaust begins to fill the balloon, which is shown to read "Russki Go Home." As Otto begins to drive off, MacNamara watches this gleefully. Seconds later, Schlemmer arrives in the office and clicks his heels]

Schlemmer Yes sir. Is there anything else you wish me to do?

C.R. MacNamara No thanks, we can just sit back now and let the East German Police finish the job.

Schlemmer Pardon me, I must be very stupid, but I do not understand any of this.

C.R. MacNamara There's nothing to it. All it takes is a little knowledge of physics and elementary psychology.

[as MacNamara is talking, the camera fades to show Otto on his motorcycle, driving through West Berlin. What MacNamara describes occurs as follows]