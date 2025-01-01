Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Nut Job The Nut Job Movie Quotes

The Nut Job Movie Quotes

Surly Buddy, we found it! The lost city of Nutlantis!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surly It's not going to be easy but we're talkin' almonds, pistachios, walnuts and did I mention the peanut brittle?
Jimmy Whoa, is that a candy, or a nut?
Surly [laughs] Both.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surly Yeah, they say life's there for the taking, but truth is? Life's really there for the sharing. Once you realize that, you might discover there's a little hero in all of us, after all we're all a little nuts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grayson This squirrel is a hero!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surly Okay, we get a crew, we break in, but we do it my way...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more