Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Nut Job
The Nut Job Movie Quotes
The Nut Job Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Surly
Buddy, we found it! The lost city of Nutlantis!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surly
It's not going to be easy but we're talkin' almonds, pistachios, walnuts and did I mention the peanut brittle?
Jimmy
Whoa, is that a candy, or a nut?
Surly
[laughs]
Both.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surly
Yeah, they say life's there for the taking, but truth is? Life's really there for the sharing. Once you realize that, you might discover there's a little hero in all of us, after all we're all a little nuts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grayson
This squirrel is a hero!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Surly
Okay, we get a crew, we break in, but we do it my way...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Will Arnett
Gabriel Iglesias
Brendan Fraser
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree