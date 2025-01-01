DavidOtherwise, you'll carry it with you the rest of your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David[after he single handedly beat up all the high school football players in the bar who were picking on Luke, to the workers there]I suggest you leave. Call the police. Tell them the truth. A bunch of high school kids came in here. Demanded you serve them. You asked for ID. They got rowdy.
[gestures to them on the floor]
DavidThis is what happened. After all, you wouldn't want it known that you've been serving underage kids, would you?
[Pulls out a couple hundred dollars and leaves it on his table]