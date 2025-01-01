Menu
The Guest Movie Quotes

The Guest Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Anna What the fuck?
David You did the right thing. I don't blame you.
David I'm a soldier, man. I like guns.
David Those kids at school, are they bigger than you?
Luke Peterson Yeah.
David Then bring a knife to school. If they take it off you and beat you up, you go around their houses at night and burn them down with their families inside. What's the worst they can do?
Luke Peterson Yeah... Umm... Okay.
David What happened?
Luke Peterson This kid called me a faggot... so I broke a yardstick on his face.
David Okay. Awesome.
David Do you want advice, Luke?
Luke Peterson Sure.
David Never let anyone pick on you.
David Otherwise, you'll carry it with you the rest of your life.
David [after he single handedly beat up all the high school football players in the bar who were picking on Luke, to the workers there] I suggest you leave. Call the police. Tell them the truth. A bunch of high school kids came in here. Demanded you serve them. You asked for ID. They got rowdy.
[gestures to them on the floor]
David This is what happened. After all, you wouldn't want it known that you've been serving underage kids, would you?
[Pulls out a couple hundred dollars and leaves it on his table]
David This should cover the damages.
[He and Luke leave]
Major Carver Military police! I'm here for Luke Peterson. How do I get through this maze?
[first lines]
Spencer Peterson Are you done with your breakfast?
Luke Peterson Yeah.
Spencer Peterson Let's do this thing.
