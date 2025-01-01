Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
We Are the Best!
We Are the Best! Movie Quotes
We Are the Best! Movie Quotes
Klara
What's a chord?
Hedvig
You play many tones at once, you hit them at the same time, they make harmony.
Bobo
Say one good thing bout my life.
Klara
You're in the world's greatest band.
Bobo
I guess that's one thing, but that's all there is.
Klara
You have a friend that really likes you. Two friends, actually. That's all you need.
Hedvig
Faith is a choice. Right?
Klara
No.
Hedvig
What do you believe in?
Klara
Well, I don't believe in God. I believe in ketchup.
Hedvig
Best ever!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mira Grosin
Liv Lemoyn
Mira Barkhammar
