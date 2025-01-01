Menu
Kinoafisha Films We Are the Best! We Are the Best! Movie Quotes

Klara What's a chord?
Hedvig You play many tones at once, you hit them at the same time, they make harmony.
Bobo Say one good thing bout my life.
Klara You're in the world's greatest band.
Bobo I guess that's one thing, but that's all there is.
Klara You have a friend that really likes you. Two friends, actually. That's all you need.
Hedvig Faith is a choice. Right?
Klara No.
Hedvig What do you believe in?
Klara Well, I don't believe in God. I believe in ketchup.
Hedvig Best ever!
Mira Grosin
Liv Lemoyn
Mira Barkhammar
