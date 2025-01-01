Menu
Moms' Night Out Movie Quotes

Moms' Night Out Movie Quotes

Kevin OK, so here's the plan: We take them inside, get their hands stamped, and they can't get out. Like "Shawshank Redemption".
Marco I love it!
Allyson I'm a failure. I have failed again. That's all I do. I had a plan. I was gonna help myself and help my friends unplug and have fun, and then Bridget happened, so then I thought I could fix that, too, and instead... I can't. I can't get in front of it. No matter how hard I try, no matter how much I give, I'm just... I'm not enough.
Bones For who?
Allyson What?
Bones Not enough for who?
Allyson I mean, Sean, the kids, for my mother, God, everybody. I don't know. You?
Bones Not enough for you? I was raised in church. This might surprise you, but I have since drifted from the faith.
Allyson Shocker.
Bones My mama worked three jobs. I never met my daddy. I had to get up early and walk to school, but I'd wait up for her coming home from the diner. I'd wait up every night. 'Cause she'd come home and she'd put me to bed and she'd tell me something. She'd tell me the same thing every night: "He loves you, Charles. No matter who you are, no matter what you do, or how far you run, Jesus will always be loving you with his arms open wide, just for being you." And I'd smile and go off to sleep. You know, I saw something on Pinterest the other day. It was an eagle. Just caring for its young. It's a beautiful thing to watch one of God's creations just doing what He made it to do. Just being an eagle. And that's enough. You all spend so much time beating yourselves up.
Allyson Must be exhausting.
Bones Let me tell you something, girl. I doubt the Good Lord made a mistake giving your kiddos the mama He did. So you just be you. He'll take care of the rest.
