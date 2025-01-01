Menu
Kinoafisha Films Blue Ruin Blue Ruin Movie Quotes

Dwight You know what's awful? Just 'cause my dad loved your mom... we all end up dead.
Ben Gaffney [to Dwight] Hey, man, I know this is personal. That's how you'll fail. No speeches, no talking. You point the gun, You shoot the gun.
[last lines]
Dwight The keys are in the car... the keys are in the car... the keys are in the car.
Teddy Cleland That's how this works, man. The one with the gun gets to tell the truth.
Sam I'd forgive you if you were crazy, but you're not. You're weak.
Dwight [after initial pleasantries] I'm not used to talking this much.
Sam It's what people do.
Dwight His head...
Ben Gaffney That's what bullets do.
Ben Gaffney [Ben shouts out to Dwight from a distance after shooting Teddy] Just the one?
Dwight Yes!
Ben Gaffney Sorry! I had to wait for him to aim before I could shoot. It had to be legal, at least on my part.
Dwight [Points at Teddy's corpse] His... his head.
Ben Gaffney That's what bullets do.
Ben Gaffney [Shooting one of the Clelands] So which one was he?
Dwight One of the brothers
Dwight So Carl didn't kill my father; he didn't kill anybody.
Teddy Cleland A couple of dead ni**ers would say otherwise.
Teddy Cleland I got the gun. You get the truth. Not to satisfy your fucking curiosity, Dwight. Just know the man who killed your parents didn't die by your hand. He smoked, and he drank. I guess he couldn't fuck because of the cancer. But he watched all his favorite TV shows and he died a free man.
Ketchup Man Excuse me. You got ketchup on yours? I don't.
[first lines]
Officer Eddy [wakes Dwight by knocking softly on his car door] Get ready. I'd like you to come into the station.
Dwight I... Is it about the house. 'Cuz I could...
Officer Eddy Dwight, sweetheart, I'll explain. Okay? Just come with me.
Carl Cleland That's why we are going to Pittsburgh! You dumb son of a bitch!
