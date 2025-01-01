DwightSo Carl didn't kill my father; he didn't kill anybody.
Teddy ClelandA couple of dead ni**ers would say otherwise.
Teddy ClelandI got the gun. You get the truth. Not to satisfy your fucking curiosity, Dwight. Just know the man who killed your parents didn't die by your hand. He smoked, and he drank. I guess he couldn't fuck because of the cancer. But he watched all his favorite TV shows and he died a free man.
Ketchup ManExcuse me. You got ketchup on yours? I don't.
[first lines]
Officer Eddy[wakes Dwight by knocking softly on his car door]Get ready. I'd like you to come into the station.