Erica What happened to the lake?

Longway Hey! I just made a hole with my head that was so big, I drained the lake! Oh, no. My dad lectured me for hours about this.

Erica Uh, you know, we...

Longway All that junk about responsibility.

Erica We could fly off this boring island and see the real world, together.

Longway Huh? Fly off... together? Sounds amazing!

[flies up, then falls back down]

Longway But I shouldn't leave my dad when there's all this trouble with the mal...

Erica With the mallards? Two seconds ago you said you hated responsibility. So either you don't like mallards, or you're just a quack-job coward. Mmph!

Longway Erica, wait! I didn't mean to...