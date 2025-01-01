Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Quackerz Quackerz Movie Quotes

Quackerz Movie Quotes

Erica What happened to the lake?
Longway Hey! I just made a hole with my head that was so big, I drained the lake! Oh, no. My dad lectured me for hours about this.
Erica Uh, you know, we...
Longway All that junk about responsibility.
Erica We could fly off this boring island and see the real world, together.
Longway Huh? Fly off... together? Sounds amazing!
[flies up, then falls back down]
Longway But I shouldn't leave my dad when there's all this trouble with the mal...
Erica With the mallards? Two seconds ago you said you hated responsibility. So either you don't like mallards, or you're just a quack-job coward. Mmph!
Longway Erica, wait! I didn't mean to...
Erica Quack off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Longway Pixel? It's a size, old man.
Duckmus I don't care about the size of your pixel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erica I can't believe my dad locked me up. He dragged me all over the world, then throws me in the slammer just because I didn't follow his every rule.
Longway Wow. You've been around the world, huh? I've never been off this island.
Erica Really? You got to stay in one place the whole time? A place to call home?
Longway My father says it isn't safe out there, so I need to stay and learn traditions. Our crazy, boring traditions that nobody believes in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old Servant Yes... we're doomed... to win! We'll make them leave... with these!
[holds up small arrow sign with 'go home' written on it]
Dancer Oh yeah... Oh, yes!
[laughs]
Dancer That'll scare them away. Your font is terrifying!
[mockingly]
Dancer .
[This is the duck that sounds Russian, at around 19m 50s please fix character name if wrong]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duane Sir! The enemy has deployed a sign!
Duckmus I see it!
Duane What should we so, sir? We don't have any signs. And there isn't anybody who could spell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Robbie Daymond
Michael Gross
Michael Gross
Mark DeCarlo
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more