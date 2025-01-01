Erica
What happened to the lake?
Longway
Hey! I just made a hole with my head that was so big, I drained the lake! Oh, no. My dad lectured me for hours about this.
Erica
Uh, you know, we...
Longway
All that junk about responsibility.
Erica
We could fly off this boring island and see the real world, together.
Longway
Huh? Fly off... together? Sounds amazing!
[flies up, then falls back down]
Longway
But I shouldn't leave my dad when there's all this trouble with the mal...
Erica
With the mallards? Two seconds ago you said you hated responsibility. So either you don't like mallards, or you're just a quack-job coward. Mmph!
Longway
Erica, wait! I didn't mean to...
Erica
Quack off!