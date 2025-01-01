Menu
We'll Never Have Paris Movie Quotes

We'll Never Have Paris Movie Quotes

Quinn Must have been a bad crepe. I've never had the dry heaves before.
Devon Yeah, it was incredibly anti-climactic.
Quinn I don't really know how to ramp up to where we were before. Um.
Kelsey Oh, you wanna talk to me?
Quinn Sure! About what?
Kelsey No, like... dirty.
Quinn Oh. Oh! Um, I'm good. I don't really have anything to say dirtily.
Terry What do you know? Pingueculitis.
Quinn Hmm?
Terry It's an irritation or thinning of the conjunctiva. It's usually found in elderly people, Latinos, people who work outdoors. You the outdoorsy type now?
Quinn I'd go with Latino before outdoorsy.
Quinn [making out with Devon on a spiral staircase] This is only good if you have scoliosis.
Devon [both trying escargot] One... two... three!
Quinn [after popping it in his mouth] Oh! Oh god! Ugh! If I spit it in the water, will it come back to life?
Devon Your eye is fine. Okay? Just like your teeth aren't getting looser and you didn't have foot rot.
Quinn Knock on wood.
Devon What?
Quinn You're just my favorite.
Devon Well, you're up there for me, too.
Devon I do know how seriously you take fashion.
Quinn Yeah, well, says the girl who only wears clogs.
Devon What? They're comfortable.
Quinn Yeah, well, that doesn't make them not clogs.
Quinn Look at you! You're like a model. I mean, when we hug, I look like a skin tag hanging off of you.
Terry If Devon is the one, unless there's a piece of coal in that ring instead of a diamond, your sitting on it longer isn't doing any good.
Quinn [at Père-Lachaise Cemetery] I think I'd like to be buried here. Today, if possible.
Devon He freaks out about everything.
Quinn What? I do not!
Devon Every time you sit down at the piano now you mention that your hands are shrinking.
Quinn My hand span does seem smaller.
Devon Okay, and then last week you thought your hair was going white.
Quinn I found all those white hairs on my collar.
Devon Okay, which was cat fur.
Quinn I didn't do a DNA test.
Quinn [crying at Père-Lachaise Cemetery] Oh, I'm sorry. Wouldn't want to embarrass you by crying in a fucking graveyard!
Quinn Is Devon here?
Jean No.
Quinn Okay... .Is Devon here?
Jean No.
Quinn Is she here though?
Jean What the fuck are you doing, Quinn? This isn't Anne Frank. She's not here.
