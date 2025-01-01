Menu
Films
We'll Never Have Paris
We'll Never Have Paris Movie Quotes
Quinn
Must have been a bad crepe. I've never had the dry heaves before.
Devon
Yeah, it was incredibly anti-climactic.
Quinn
I don't really know how to ramp up to where we were before. Um.
Kelsey
Oh, you wanna talk to me?
Quinn
Sure! About what?
Kelsey
No, like... dirty.
Quinn
Oh. Oh! Um, I'm good. I don't really have anything to say dirtily.
Terry
What do you know? Pingueculitis.
Quinn
Hmm?
Terry
It's an irritation or thinning of the conjunctiva. It's usually found in elderly people, Latinos, people who work outdoors. You the outdoorsy type now?
Quinn
I'd go with Latino before outdoorsy.
Quinn
[making out with Devon on a spiral staircase]
This is only good if you have scoliosis.
Devon
[both trying escargot]
One... two... three!
Quinn
[after popping it in his mouth]
Oh! Oh god! Ugh! If I spit it in the water, will it come back to life?
Devon
Your eye is fine. Okay? Just like your teeth aren't getting looser and you didn't have foot rot.
Quinn
Knock on wood.
Devon
What?
Quinn
You're just my favorite.
Devon
Well, you're up there for me, too.
Devon
I do know how seriously you take fashion.
Quinn
Yeah, well, says the girl who only wears clogs.
Devon
What? They're comfortable.
Quinn
Yeah, well, that doesn't make them not clogs.
Quinn
Look at you! You're like a model. I mean, when we hug, I look like a skin tag hanging off of you.
Terry
If Devon is the one, unless there's a piece of coal in that ring instead of a diamond, your sitting on it longer isn't doing any good.
Quinn
[at Père-Lachaise Cemetery]
I think I'd like to be buried here. Today, if possible.
Devon
He freaks out about everything.
Quinn
What? I do not!
Devon
Every time you sit down at the piano now you mention that your hands are shrinking.
Quinn
My hand span does seem smaller.
Devon
Okay, and then last week you thought your hair was going white.
Quinn
I found all those white hairs on my collar.
Devon
Okay, which was cat fur.
Quinn
I didn't do a DNA test.
Quinn
[crying at Père-Lachaise Cemetery]
Oh, I'm sorry. Wouldn't want to embarrass you by crying in a fucking graveyard!
Quinn
Is Devon here?
Jean
No.
Quinn
Okay... .Is Devon here?
Jean
No.
Quinn
Is she here though?
Jean
What the fuck are you doing, Quinn? This isn't Anne Frank. She's not here.
